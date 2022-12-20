Read full article on original website
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same CityThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Former Detroit Lions player sets sights on playing in NBA
When it comes to professional athletes, just about every single one of them was also a high school standout in at least one other sport. That is certainly the case for former Detroit Lions tight end, Devin Funchess, and he is now setting the goal of playing in the National Basketball Association. Funchess has a solid training camp for the Lions, but when it came down to it, he was just not a fit on the final 53-man roster.
Detroit Lions forced to alter travel plans due to winter storm
In case you have not yet heard, you may want to listen closely. A winter storm is coming! Well, the Detroit Lions are well aware that there is a winter storm warning in effect, and they are not taking any chances as they have decided to alter their travel plans, as they will be heading out of town early for Saturday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Just moments ago, head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he said that the Lions will be flying out of Detroit on Thursday afternoon.
Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators has been postponed/rescheduled
The winter storm that is expected to impact quite a bit of North America is no joke and because of that, the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators has been postponed. The NHL announced just moments ago that Friday’s game between the Red Wings and Senators at Canadian Tire Centre has been postponed, and rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 27 at 7:00 p.m. ET, due to severe winter weather expected to impact the area.
Detroit Red Wings sign dynamic 19-year-old Center Amadeus Lombardi
The Detroit Red Wings today signed Amadeus Lombardi to a three-year entry-level contract with a 975K AAV. Lombardi was drafted in the fourth round at 113th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. Meet Amadeus Lombardi. Lombardi is currently 19 and playing for the Flint Firebirds in the Ontario Hockey League....
Detroit Red Wings vs Tampa Bay Lightning Goalie Matchup
Tonight’s Starting Goalies HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN – Detroit Red Wings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning. Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will return home to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning for a 7:00 PM puck drop. The Red Wings come into this one with 33 points good for sixth place in the Atlantic Division and 12th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
Detroit Lions sign QB Steven Montez
On Wednesday, we passed along a report that the Tennessee Titans had poached QB Joshua Dobbs off of the Detroit Lions‘ practice squad. Now, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have brought back one of their former QBs. Birkett is reporting that the Lions have signed QB Steven Montez to their practice squad. The Lions are now back to three quarterbacks on their roster.
5 Potential NHL Trades in the new year
The NHL trade rumor mill is buzzing with potential moves that could come in January. The trade deadline is still a couple of months away, but teams are already looking to buy and sell to prepare for a run at the NHL Playoffs. A host of players could be on...
Detroit Lions release ‘Sights and Sounds’ from Week 15 win over Jets [Video]
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions went into MetLife Stadium with the goal of defeating the New York Jets. It did not come easy, but when all was said and done, the Lions were able to score a late touchdown to defeat the Jets by a score of 20 to 17. With the win, the Lions are now 7-7 on the season, and their chances of making the playoffs sit at 40%. Just moments ago, the Lions released their ‘Sights and Sounds’ video from their week 15 win over the Jets, and it is pretty darn awesome.
Detroit Lions 3 Keys to Victory vs. Carolina Panthers
The Detroit Lions are no longer a losing team with a losing record. After outlasting the New York Jets 20-17, the Lions find themselves 7-7 with an outside shot at making the postseason in just Dan Campbell’s second year. Up next is a battle with the Carolina Panthers, and if the Lions want to improve to 8-7, they need to keep it simple with these three keys to victory.
Detroit Lions Retain Outside Shot at First Play-Off Spot Since 2016
Being a fan of the Detroit Lions can be something of a trial. We are talking about a team that has experienced nothing more than wild card playoff losses since 1991, and even a post-season finish is a rarity. Still, head coach Dan Campbell has injected some much-needed self-belief in his second season in charge at Ford Field, and there is a decent shot at the playoffs this time around.
Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson ‘Knew someone was going to be open’ for game-winner
This past Sunday, everything was on the line for the Detroit Lions when they hit the road to take on a New York Jets team that also had a lot to play for. Though the game was not exactly the definition of what “good football” looks like, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and the Lions’ offense somehow found a way to pull off a huge win as they scored a touchdown on their final offensive play of the game.
Detroit Lions make 2 roster moves prior to matchup vs. Panthers
On Saturday afternoon, Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to move to eight and seven on the season when they travel to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on the Carolina Panthers. With a win, along with some help from a couple of other teams, the Lions could hold the No. 7 seed in the NFC by the time you go to bed on Christmas Eve. Just moments ago, the Lions took to Twitter to announce a pair of roster moves prior to their match-up against the Panthers.
