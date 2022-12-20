Read full article on original website
Various News: Holiday Edition Of Hey! (EW), WWE Superstar Attends NFL Game (Photo)
-- A WWE Superstar attended a San Francisco 49ers’ game on Saturday. Over the weekend, the official San Francisco 49er's Twitter account shared a photo of multi-time WWE Women's Champion and Damage CTRL leader Bayley, alongside star Tight End George Kittle:. The 49ers defeated the Washington Commanders 37-20. --...
Ricky Starks Comments On New Rivalry With Chris Jericho, Regrets He Has About CM Punk
Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on the Casual Conversations podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "Absolute" spoke about his new rivalry with Chris Jericho, as well as regrets he has over not having one with CM Punk before his AEW departure happened.
Lexy Nair Announces Her Engagement To The Firm's Big Bill (Photo)
All Elite Wrestling talent and The Firm's own Big Bill will tie the knot soon. In a post on Twitter, AEW interviewer Lexy Nair revealed that herself and Big Bill are now engaged:. Lexy has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2020, while Big Bill, formerly known as W. Morrissey,...
Ricochet Suffers Bad Gash On His Head In Miracle On 34th Street Fight On WWE SmackDown (Photos)
Ricochet took his lumps on this week's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The WWE Superstar addressed the injury when he surfaced on social media after Friday night's WWE on FOX program, which was taped last week at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. "Six stitches in my...
WWE News: Paul Heyman Takes A Shot At Stephen A. Smith, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- The highlights from todays edition of the Smackdown Lowdown have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Emma, Madcap Moss, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Paul Heyman posted on Twitter, where he took a moment to explain why he and...
Evil Uno Talks About Cities In Canada AEW Should Go, Surprised If They Don't Go To Winnipeg
Evil Uno recently spoke with the folks from Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, The Dark Order member spoke about cities in Canada that AEW should go to, as well as how he would be surprised if they don't run shows in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Maven Says Vince McMahon Always Wanted A Son Like Triple H
Former WWE Star and WWE Tough Enough season one winner Maven appeared on The Monte & The Pharaoh Show to talk about a variety of topics such as how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon always wanted the son like Triple H as well as a son who is big, jacked-up and a great wrestler.
Deonna Purrazzo Talks About Meeting Santino Marella, Hart Dungeon
Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared as a guest on the Counted Out with Mike and Tyler podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about meeting Santino Marella for the first time, as well as how she wishes she was born in Canada so she could have trained at the legendary Hart Dungeon.
Rhea Ripley And Dominik Mysterio Shows Up At Rey Mysterio’s House On Christmas Eve
WWE recently released a video, where it was shown that The Judgment Day is not done targeting WWE and Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio as Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio suddenly showed up at Rey's house on Christmas Eve, but this time the WWE legend was prepared as he called the police, who arrested Rey Mysterio's son Dominik, with an angry Ripley screaming at his side.
Solo Sikoa Reveals Who Pitched His Recent Tribute To Umaga On WWE RAW
Former WWE NXT North American Champion and top WWE SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa recently spoke with the New York Post on topics such as who pitched the idea of him paying tribute to Umaga on an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. Solo Sikoa said:. "The idea came from Hunter...
Jim Ross Reflects On Goldberg's Arrival In WWE
Were any WWE Superstars opposed to Goldberg's arrival in the company in 2003?. Who better to ask than former WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations Jim Ross?. During the latest recording of Grilling JR, current AEW commentator, analyst, and senior advisor Jim Ross discussed the WWE run of Hall Of Famer Goldberg.
Ric Flair Takes A Shot At Eric Bischoff And Jim Ross, Reveals Scott Steiner Never Took A Drug Test In WCW
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how fellow WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner never took a drug test in WCW and fellow WWE Hall of Famers Eric Bischoff and Jim Ross was behind the worst wellness program ever installed in any company.
IMPACT Wrestling Announces "Before The Bell" PPV Pre-Show To Return Ahead Of IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023
"Before The Bell" is coming back in the New Year. Ahead of the first IMPACT Wrestling special premium live event of 2023, the promotion has announced the return of their pay-per-view pre-show, "IMPACT Before The Bell." On Friday, IMPACT announced that "Before The Bell" will return for their IMPACT Hard...
Jim Ross Reveals Former WWE Star He Believes Was Underrated In The Pro Wrestling World
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he always thought of Ken Shamrock as a top guy in WWE as well as how Shamrock was hard to manage a little bit in the beginning of his WWE career, but Shamrock was a great character to build and he has a lot of respect for The World's Most Dangerous Man.
Booker T Thinks Sasha Banks Would Overshadow AEW Women’s Division If She Joined The Company
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how he thinks if former WWE Superstar "The Boss" Sasha Banks were to join All Elite Wrestling, then she would overshadow anything that is going on in their women's division.
Kevin Owens Says He Is In Awe Of The People He Got To Work With In The WWE
Top WWE Star Kevin Owens made an appearance on The Ringer's "Cheap Heat" podcast with Peter Rosenberg to talk about a variety of topics such as how he really didn't get to enjoy a lot of the moments he's had in the company up to this point in his career as much as he should have because he used to have a real issue with not living in the moment and always wanting more and what’s next, but he's learned to take a step back and live in those moments and when he looks back in the career he has had in WWE, he is in awe of the things he has gotten to do and the people he got to work with.
AEW Releases Sneak Peek Of Changes Coming To Set, Production Style For AEW Dynamite (Video)
The changes to the look and feel of the set and production style for All Elite Wrestling's weekly television show are coming. On Saturday, the AEW Vice President of Post-Production, Kevin Sullivan, took to social media to comment on the changes in a pair of tweets that included a sneak peek at the new look for AEW Dynamite coming in January of 2023.
Jimmy Jacobs Reveals Vince McMahon Almost Fired A Writer For Entering His Office Without Knocking
Former WWE creative team writer Jimmy Jacobs recently appeared on the "Insiders" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how when he first arrived in WWE he found out that everybody is so scared of Vince McMahon and that his closest friend, who was also on the writing team, almost got fired because he walked into Vince's office without knocking.
Road Dogg Explains Why Jeff Jarrett Is "On Another Level"
Well you better ask WWE Hall Of Famer Brian "Road Dogg" James. During the latest edition of his own Oh... You Didn't Know? podcast, current Senior Vice President of Live Events Brian James sang the praises of All Elite Wrestling's own Jeff Jarrett. Featured below are the highlights from the...
Big E Reflects On His Favorite Era Of Sting
What does Smackdown Superstar and New Day member Big E think about the Crow Era of AEW star Sting?. Who better to ask than the WWE Triple Crown Champion himself?. “My favorite gimmick? That’s a very good question. It might be Sting. Sting has a great gimmick, and he’s still doing it. How? I was a little kid and he’s still doing it. He’s going to outlast me. Sting, especially in WCW, the Crow gimmick, he used to come down from the rafters with the bat. That was cold. Sting was cold.”
