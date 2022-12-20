ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Yellowstone Actor’s Comments Have Me Thinking Latest Death Will Play Into Rip Learning Beth And Jamie’s Secret

By Nick Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03UrTp_0jpATYu000

Spoilers below for the latest episode of Yellowstone , so be warned if you haven’t yet watched!

For any and all Yellowstone fans who thought Young Rip might not suffer from the same hyper-violent rage that Cole Hauser’s bunkhouse bossman does as an adult, “The Dream Is Not Me” used a rock to beat such assumptions into a concussive state. The reveal-filled episode kicked off with a particularly dark flashback (both in tone and in light status), in which Rowdy made the extremely fatal decision to stoke Rip’s jealous and possessive tendencies with comments about Beth. In the end, John and Lloyd were called upon to help deal with Rowdy’s bloodied and beaten corpse, with Kyle Red Silverstein’s tearful ranch hand cementing his lifelong commitment to serving the Dutton patriarch.

As it’s gone with other flashbacks this season, the rest of Episode 507 didn’t directly address Rip murdering Rowdy or the aftermath, leaving it up to viewers to try and connect dots that we know about to ones that we don’t. Indeed, it’s what the episode didn’t show us that makes it seem like it could come back in the worst way possible for Rip in Season 5 — namely, as provocation of or a response to Beth confessing her and Jamie’s abortion-turned-sterilization secret — and Yellowstone ’s Kai Caster seemed to enforce that line of speculation through comments about his character’s death.

What Kai Caster Said About Rowdy's Death

As far as viewers know, no one else beyond Rip, John and Lloyd are aware of what happened to Rowdy, and Kai Caster shared with ET that he doesn't think Beth ever learned what happened to her one-time fling in all those years. In his words:

I don't think [Beth] knows, just because I think that present-time Rip is so stoic and he's not much of a sharer. I think that, unless Beth specifically asked him, [Rip wouldn't tell her]. It would have to be when they were adults, he would've told her. I don't think if she even asked him back then what had happened, I don't think he would've told her.

To be sure, it's hard to know if him saying "I don't think" is 100% tied to his own subjective thought process, or whether that's him coyly paraphrasing the notion that he knows it to be objectively true, whether through conversations with Taylor Sheridan or the script itself. But there's no reason to think he's not speaking to the truth of the narrative, considering Rowdy's fate likely would have been addressed the second Beth brought up that stage of their shared youths.

Caster, who shared his take that Rowdy did not have deadly intentions during that fight, addressed whether that disturbing flashback was backstory fodder or a foreboding omen that Rip will be dealing with that death again soon in some way. According to the actor:

It could be a bit of both.

In his mind, the actor thinks Rip came away from that experience with Rowdy as the inverse poster child of who to be while working on the Dutton's ranch, save for the dying character's selfless suggestion that Rip blame a horse for the injuries. So that'd be how it informs the headspace of Cole Hauser's character, but Kai Caster seemingly didn't directly speak to how Rowdy's death may come back to bite Rip in his denim-covered ass.

How Rowdy's Death Could Play Into Beth And Jamie's Secret Coming Out

I can't deny the possibility that Rowdy's death could factor into Season 5 by way of his bones being discovered by authorities, leading to questions about who else the Duttons and their employees might be responsible for killing. (Easier to figure out who wasn't killed by them, probably.) But I have to think that flashback will have higher emotional relationship stakes for Rip than, say, any major prison-related stakes, even though I'll also allow for both to happen.

Rather, I think Beth has made it pretty clear that she's ready to come clean with her admission about how Jamie sabotaged her womb and ability to have kids. And now I think rather than solely framing it as a "Fuck Jamie" confession to sic Rip onto her (understandably) disloyal brother, she'll continue to be apologetic for having messed up their time together all those years ago, with the intention of leading into the abortion and sterilization bit. But maybe before that can even happen, Beth's sorrowful approach will have needled its way into his brain to the point where he snaps a little and explains his part in that situation. Presumably starting with, "Look here, darlin'..."

At that point, Beth could then use her own confession as ammunition to hurt Rip, rather than having it be something they could share remorse over. Or maybe it would still be something they'd reflect on with sadness, as opposed to rage. Regardless of how it happens, or what sparks it, that conversation is going to change both characters in big ways. And, with any luck, it'll inevitably come to Jamie taking a haymaker or two to the face, although it might be a strange time for Rip to lean into his violent impulses. Or "tough love," as he might call it . Honestly, if anyone would understand the need to beat the dogshit out of someone over a loved one, it would be Miss Big Bar Fight herself, Beth.

Yellowstone 's midseason premiere is set to air on Paramount Network on Sunday, January 1, at 8:00 p.m. ET, with the recently premiered prequel 1923 debuting new episodes on Sundays for those with Paramount+ subscriptions . Head to our 2023 TV schedule to see what new and returning shows are cropping up in the near year.

Comments / 30

Marieh
3d ago

I don't think Rips response will be what Beth will expect it to be. I do wonder if he always knew and will no hinder hate towards Jamie like Beth does...because after all Jamie was a teenage boy who really had no clue what he was doing until after it happened

Reply(1)
13
wendy labonte
3d ago

kind of tired of Beth's obsseion about the sterilization and her hatred of Jamie for it..had Jamie said no procedure Beth would be in a rage about that as well. Beth was the one wanting an abortion, they are both at fault...who signed thepermission slip and Jamie was not her legal guardian...top ranked soap opera material for sure...

Reply
11
I am tired.. u?
2d ago

dumb story line and he was a kid like her. She CHOSE to go to him over her father and mother. This was reason mother was angry at her when she died. This character made her choices, nobody else.

Reply
5
Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Brutally Slamming Piper Perabo’s Character After Season 5 Debut Scene

The fourth episode of Yellowstone season five makes its debut Sunday night. And while we’re at the edge of our seats waiting to see what comes next in the war between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), some fans have turned their attention to a different character—Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins. Summer made her season five debut during last week’s episode, “Horses In Heaven.” Since then, Yellowstone fans slammed the character online due to her controversial welcome-back scene.
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Cole Hauser Ready To Take Over As ‘Yellowstone’ Lead If Kevin Costner Ends Up Walking: Sources

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser has become close with series star Kevin Costner since the show began, but insiders believe it’s all part of a plan to nab the lead role if Kevin walks away, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources revealed that Costner, 67, has taken Hauser, 47, under his wing and their bond resulted in better storylines and more screen time for the young actor, who plays ranch foreman Rip Wheeler. “Cole doesn’t want to do anything to offend Kevin. He likes him and doesn’t mind his grumpiness or long, drawn-out silences, but he sees an opening here,” said a source....
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith Cancels TV Event Over ‘Contract Issues’

Bad news from Forrie J. Smith. The Yellowstone star took to his Instagram account on Friday (December 9th) to announce that he has to cancel a TV event over contract issues. In his latest social media post, the Yellowstone actor shared the bad news. “CANCEL ALERT!! Because of contract issues, I will not be part of Wild Rides TV…” he wrote. “Too bad. I had some great stuff! Apologies Morals over $$.”
TEXAS STATE
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley Says Wife Jacqui Is The Love of His Life

Wes Bentley has swept Yellowstone fans away over the last five seasons with his brooding and intense portrayal of Jamie Dutton, the complicated, quiet Dutton sibling. Paramount's popular neo-Western Yellowstone follows the Dutton family in Montana, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who owns the largest ranch in the nation. Through government scandals, murder and other shocking twists, Yellowstone trails the family as it defends its ranch from attacks by land developers and Native American reservations. This modern take on the new frontier shows a family forced to face revenge, greed and betrayal while stopping at nothing to hold on to power.
ARKANSAS STATE
ComicBook

Yellowstone Fans Think Jamie Will Get a Shocking Ending on the Series

Now in its fifth season, Paramount Network's Yellowstone may be one of the most popular shows on television, but for the Dutton family, things are more complicated than ever on the ranch. There are more outside challenges than ever before for the Duttons and the Yellowstone and even with John Dutton now the governor offering some level of protection from those increasing threats, the position gets more and more precarious all the time. And with the series this deep in, some fans think that it could be starting to wind down and lead to its narrative conclusion — which in turn has led to an interesting fan theory about who some fans think will come out on top in the end and it may not be someone you expect.
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Looper

The Conners Fans Are Troubled Over Jane Curtin And Katey Sagal's Age Difference After Season 5 Episode 10

Contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 10 of "The Conners" In the 1970s and 1980s, Jane Curtin and Katey Sagal became two of the most influential women in comedy. Curtin first rose to fame for numerous roles as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" before transitioning to parts in movies and another starring role on TV in "3rd Rock From the Sun" in the 1990s. Sagal is memorable to many for her turn as Al Bundy's wry, observant, and consistently farcical wife Peg in the '80s small screen hit "Married... with Children." Both actors would branch out into more serious and dramatic parts later in their careers, but their on-screen pairing as mother and daughter would prove to be hysterical — if a bit odd — in the 5th season of "The Conners."
buzzfeednews.com

John Krasinski’s Kids Think Emily Blunt Married Him “Out Of Charity” Because They're Convinced He Works In An Office

For any child, understanding what your parents do for a living can be a little tricky — no less for kids whose parents’ jobs involve being super famous. And it sounds like John Krasinski is learning this the hard way, explaining during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that his kids are having a difficult time coming to terms with his job as an actor.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
173K+
Followers
41K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy