A Last-ditch Effort to Revive the Expanded Child Tax Credit
Congressional Democrats and Republicans are at a stalemate over restoring an expansion of federal child tax credits, a program that experts say offered a significant financial boost to many American families, especially those with lower-incomes. Reviving the more generous credits, which expired last year, is a priority for many state...
Route Fifty
Congress Moving Ahead on New State and Local Government Financial Reporting Rules
State and local governments could face time-consuming and costly new requirements around how they share financial information with the public under a provision that congressional negotiators attached to annual defense legislation released late Tuesday night. To the disappointment of state and local officials, language included in the National Defense Authorization...
How States Can Strengthen Support for Family Caregivers
There are about 53 million people in the U.S. serving as family caregivers, carrying out tasks ranging from preparing meals to helping loved ones bathe and dress. That number is certain to grow as the nation’s population ages amid a severe shortage of paid home care workers, placing increased health and financial stress on families.
Now is the Time for State and Local Investments in Apprenticeships
State and local governments looking to deliver on the promise of clean energy infrastructure to their communities must not overlook one key component in doing so: registered apprenticeships. Recent economic investments, including the Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA, will result in a clean energy construction boom and increased need for...
How the Infrastructure Act Aims to Take On Digital Discrimination
As part of what could end up being a groundbreaking effort in the Biden administration’s infrastructure act to address the nation’s digital divide, an equity task force created by the Federal Communications Commission is recommending that state and local governments take a number of actions to address disparities in broadband service affecting minorities and lower-income people.
State and Local Governments Look to the Sales Tax to Refill Coffers
Given today’s high inflation and rising interest rates, it would seem counterintuitive for elected leaders to impose higher income taxes. But, following a growing trend, state and local governments might be willing to increase or even levy new sales taxes. The situation exists because states and localities face the...
Municipal Water Leaders Want More Federal Help for Poor Customers
In the wake of a drinking water crisis in Mississippi earlier this year, several municipal water utility leaders called on Congress Wednesday to take a greater role in helping low-income residents pay for their water bills. The assistance would be similar to how the federal government helps poor people with...
EVs, Building Emissions Among Biden’s Sustainable Energy Priorities
The Biden administration launched a new framework to make more clean, electric energy options available for all Americans on a broader scale, part of the administration’s larger goal to achieve nationwide net-zero emissions by 2050. A slew of government officials and private sector and industry leaders introduced the plan...
How One State is Curbing Growth in Health Care Costs
Massachusetts has a long and well-deserved reputation as one of the nation’s most expensive states for health care. Thanks to the presence of advanced, world-renowned medical institutions and high use rates for services, it’s now the third-priciest health care state in the nation, after Alaska and New York, according to David Seltz, executive director of the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission.
Why Neighboring States and Localities Should Collaborate on Cybersecurity
State and local governments are slated to receive $1 billion in cyber funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Resource-rich jurisdictions will be sure to secure funding quickly compared to those with time and staffing limitations, and this ultimately will lead to an unequal dispersal of funds. The result is state and local governments will end up coordinating across a spectrum of cyber maturity, which will put everyone at greater risk for cyberattacks.
The Move to Digital Government Requires More Than Just Tech
This is part one of a three-part “Digital Government 101” series, showcasing the work of New York City's Office of Technology and Innovation, shared in partnership with the Beeck Center for Social Impact + Innovation at Georgetown University. The Beeck Center and the U.S. Digital Response are coordinating a new peer learning network for people working in digital government, the Digital Service Network. The DSN is a growing network that connects and supports digital service teams and professionals so government is responsive, open, and accessible to everyone. The insights in this series are from presentations by Katherine Benjamin, the deputy chief technology officer for digital services in the Office of Technology and Innovation and Alexis Wichowski, the office's deputy chief technology officer for inclusive innovation. You can find all of the articles in this series here.
The Fight to Expand the Low-income Housing Tax Credit
As time runs out for Congress to pass legislation this year, state officials dealing with the national shortage of affordable housing are hoping lawmakers will restore nearly $100 million a year in additional federal tax credits to build housing for low-income households. Congress in 2018 temporarily increased the amount of...
States and Localities Poised to Gain New Flexibility With ARPA Funds
States and local governments stand to gain even greater flexibility with how they can spend federal coronavirus relief dollars, with new leeway to use the money on infrastructure projects and natural disaster relief, under a provision the U.S. Senate added Thursday to the massive year-end spending bill that is chugging ahead on Capitol Hill.
Nonprofit Cites ‘Inaccuracies’ in New Broadband Maps
Just days after the Federal Communications Commission released an initial draft of a national map showing the availability of broadband internet, some groups are criticizing what they see as the map’s shortcomings. A letter from open internet nonprofit Public Knowledge dated Nov. 22 called for various improvements to the...
America’s Massive Gap Providing Mental Health Services
Several years ago, Janet Thompson, a Boone County, Missouri commissioner, said she saw first-hand the devastating consequences that a shortage of mental health counselors can have for the residents of a community. It’s a problem counties say has gotten worse, particularly in rural areas, at a time when many people are dealing with anxiety, depression and substance abuse.
Ridership Trends Emerge From Transit Data Archive
Transit agency officials can now view passenger trend data gathered from state-level surveys and studies at the Transportation Secure Data Center (TSDC). Under the transit passenger data section, officials can access research that shows public transit ridership and service trends provided by state agencies ranging from California’s Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority to New Jersey’s Port Authority Trans-Hudson Corporation, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory announced.
The Outlook for State Budgets Heading into 2023
With a few major exceptions, state officials expect their budgets to be in strong positions for the coming year. The robust projections come even as worries linger about the health of the nation’s economy overall. “The economy has proved much more resilient than anybody expected,” said Shelby Kerns, the...
Many Applications for $1B Economic Development Program Had a Missing Element
Equity was a key consideration the Biden administration took into account with a new, $1 billion regional economic development program that it launched last year. But early research shows finalists had mixed success when it came to embedding equity elements into their proposals. Only about a third of the Build...
Fears Grow Over Plan to Distribute Billions in Broadband Dollars
In several states around the country, officials say they are finding major problems with a crucial, new federal map meant to show the adequacy of internet service at the household level. The Federal Communications Commission map, released last month, is critical in determining how the Biden administration will distribute billions...
Making a Successful Shift to Digital-first Government
