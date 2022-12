NEW YORK - Before the bitter cold, we got hit with drenching rain and whipping winds. That put a wrench in many people's last minute holiday travel plans. At airports all around the country, the line to speak with a ticket agent winded through terminals. Many were giving up hope they'll make it home in time for Christmas. "We waited in this three hour long line. It was truly awful," said traveler Kethan Yelundr. "They told me no flights through Southwest today or tomorrow, so I'm just going to head home I guess," said traveler Phoenix Phung. Winter storms grounded planes from coast to coast....

17 MINUTES AGO