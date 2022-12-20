Read full article on original website
Green Bay Packers playoff scenario revealed
The Green Bay Packers have had a wild 2022 season. Once 3-6, the Packers have since rallied to improve to 7-8 with their Christmas Day victory over Miami. The win over the Dolphins did more than just raise them to just a game under .500. It also improved their playoff chances. With the Packers’ victory, Read more... The post Green Bay Packers playoff scenario revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Wilson's Broncos
The Los Angeles Rams routed the Denver Broncos 51-14 for their second victory since mid-October
Watch: Josh Heupel Talks Orange Bowl After Vols Arrive in Miami on Christmas
Tennessee has made its way to the Sunshine state and Head Coach Josh Heupel spoke briefly about the upcoming game. You can watch the video above. Get Your Tennessee Volunteer Tickets from SI Tickets Here Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest ...
Jalen Brunson exits Knicks’ loss in fourth quarter with undisclosed injury
The Knicks lost a game Sunday at the Garden, and they hope they did not lose something much more important. Jalen Brunson left the 119-112 loss to the 76ers on Christmas Day with 4:42 to play in the fourth quarter and headed toward the locker room. Brunson, who had appeared to hold his right hip at moments while running up and down the court, returned to the bench in the last minutes but did not reenter the game. The Knicks declined to make Brunson available to media after the loss, in which he played just 3:24 of the last period, and did...
Live updates from Buccaneers-Cardinals Christmas night game
The Arizona Cardinals host the Tampa Buccaneers on Christmas, the second straight season that the Cardinals are playing on the holiday. It's the fourth ever Christmas Day game in team history for the Cardinals and the first for the Bucs. Arizona faced the Indianapolis Colts last season at State Farm Stadium and...
