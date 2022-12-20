ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Prague Times

Elizabeth D. “Betty” Tupy, 66

Elizabeth D. “Betty” Tupy, age 66, of New Prague, died peacefully with her family at her side on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at her home at Praha Village. True to Betty’s nature, she timed her death to occur in the window of an impending storm, between the falling snow and the high winds that would create blizzard conditions! She was always considerate of others and would not have wanted them to drive in unsafe conditions.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
New Prague Times

Student’s drawing revisits yesteryear in New Prague

She likes to draw and appreciates the unique appearance of downtown New Prague. Graecyn Helmer combined those two interests into an impressive display of art and ability. The daughter of Michelle and Anthony Helmer, Graecyn, a fifth-grader at Falcon Ridge Elementary, submitted a unique pencil drawing of a downtown New Prague streetscape for The New Prague Times’ annual Christmas edition. The Times has been publishing the drawings in the Christmas edition for many years and Graecyn’s drawing caught the attention of the newspaper’s staff.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
New Prague Times

Quietly sharing the joy

Every year in Montgomery, a quiet exchange takes place. You’ve seen it in Aging Services for Communities (ASC), the Happy Hour Bar and a photo in the Montgomery Messenger: two small Christmas trees decorated with cards that contain items wished for by local residents who need a little cheer or help around the holidays.
MONTGOMERY, MN
steeledodgenews.com

Ellendale teen defies the odds; teaches lessons

It was supposed to be a routine sports physical – so routine that the Flatland family just dropped in at a CVS Pharmacy in Lakeville. Carter, a ninth-grader, needed a physical for winter sports. The doctor, however, “just said she couldn’t pass me,” Carter said. “We...
ELLENDALE, MN
Y-105FM

Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
New Prague Times

Death investigation in Elko New Market Township

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case of a deceased man found this morning, Friday, Dec. 23, around 8:45 a.m., near the northbound exit ramp from County Road 2 (260th Street East/Deuce Road) onto Interstate Highway 35 in New Market Township. “Our investigators will be working with...
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
New Prague Times

Possible delay of The Extra

Because of severe weather and delivery complications, delivery of the Dec. 25 edition of The Extra for the Kilkenny and Le Center areas could be delayed until Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Extra will be available at newsstands in Montgomery and New Prague. Our apologies for any inconvenience.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
Bring Me The News

Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top

8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
MINNESOTA STATE
wizmnews.com

UW-L student dies in dorm from medical complications

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse freshman Ethan Kappel passed away on Dec. 16 from complications due to type 1 diabetes, Chancellor Joe Gow said in a letter to campus. Kappel, who was also known as Jesse, was from Victoria, Minn., and was majoring in Communication Studies. In a Facebook post made...
LA CROSSE, WI
New Prague Times

A true fish story: “Sobi” is living his dream

Samuel Sobieck, a 2013 New Prague High School graduate, is living his dream by affording life solely off of his passions, fishing and making videos. He’s better known as “Sobi” by friends and followers. He has over 70,000 followers on YouTube and about 40,000 on Instagram. Sobi also has sponsorships from major companies, many started or based in Minnesota, such as Vexilar, Clam Outdoors, Rapala, and Shore Lunch. The sponsorships and the advertising revenue from his social media views are enough for him to enjoy fishing, and making videos of fishing, as a livelihood.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
KARE 11

Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County

NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
New Prague Times

Trojan gymnasts push on to defeat Waconia

A weary New Prague High School gymnasts had to get through its Tuesday, Dec. 13, meet against Waconia. The Trojans tamed the Wildcats, 140.925 to 125.175 for a win. “These girls pushed through the meet being very tired and worn down with this being their third meet in seven days,” said New Prague head coach Darrell Christenson. “We are looking forward to one full week of down time before we go again next Thursday (Dec. 22) hosting Minnetonka.”
NEW PRAGUE, MN
KIMT

I-90 in southern Minnesota to close again at 2 p.m.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - I-90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea will close to traffic again at 2 p.m. due to blizzard conditions, blowing & drifting snow, with zero visibility. Most other state highways in SC and SW MN remain closed or are under a no travel advisory.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rollover Crash Near Owatonna Injures Mantorville Man

Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Manorville man was hurt as the result of a rollover crash along Hwy. 14 in Steele County Tuesday morning. The state patrol incident report indicates 23-year-old Maddox Fritz was traveling west on Hwy. 14 when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled at 8:20 a.m. The crash occurred near the Lemon Rd. interchange, which is about four miles outside of Owatonna.
OWATONNA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy