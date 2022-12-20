Read full article on original website
In 2018, a mom went missing after an argument with her boyfriend. A month later, he sold his house and disappeared, too.Fatim HemrajMankato, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
New Prague Times
Elizabeth D. “Betty” Tupy, 66
Elizabeth D. “Betty” Tupy, age 66, of New Prague, died peacefully with her family at her side on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at her home at Praha Village. True to Betty’s nature, she timed her death to occur in the window of an impending storm, between the falling snow and the high winds that would create blizzard conditions! She was always considerate of others and would not have wanted them to drive in unsafe conditions.
New Prague Times
For a New Prague family, Christmas won’t be quite the same this year
They all knew the day would come when Ryan Wetschka would not be home with his family for Christmas. And while his family has accepted the reality of a son, a brother, a grandson and nephew serving his country in the United States Army, it doesn’t make the missing him any easier.
New Prague Times
Student’s drawing revisits yesteryear in New Prague
She likes to draw and appreciates the unique appearance of downtown New Prague. Graecyn Helmer combined those two interests into an impressive display of art and ability. The daughter of Michelle and Anthony Helmer, Graecyn, a fifth-grader at Falcon Ridge Elementary, submitted a unique pencil drawing of a downtown New Prague streetscape for The New Prague Times’ annual Christmas edition. The Times has been publishing the drawings in the Christmas edition for many years and Graecyn’s drawing caught the attention of the newspaper’s staff.
New Prague Times
Quietly sharing the joy
Every year in Montgomery, a quiet exchange takes place. You’ve seen it in Aging Services for Communities (ASC), the Happy Hour Bar and a photo in the Montgomery Messenger: two small Christmas trees decorated with cards that contain items wished for by local residents who need a little cheer or help around the holidays.
steeledodgenews.com
Ellendale teen defies the odds; teaches lessons
It was supposed to be a routine sports physical – so routine that the Flatland family just dropped in at a CVS Pharmacy in Lakeville. Carter, a ninth-grader, needed a physical for winter sports. The doctor, however, “just said she couldn’t pass me,” Carter said. “We...
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
New Prague Times
Death investigation in Elko New Market Township
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case of a deceased man found this morning, Friday, Dec. 23, around 8:45 a.m., near the northbound exit ramp from County Road 2 (260th Street East/Deuce Road) onto Interstate Highway 35 in New Market Township. “Our investigators will be working with...
Popular Longtime Running Minnesota Festival gets License Revoked. Is this Done?
At the beginning of December I was sharing how the Scott County officials had a meeting to discuss several items. The one item on the agenda, that was the biggest of them all, is whether or not Mid-America Festivals, who run the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, should have their permit revoked.
Schools announce snow closures for Wednesday, Thursday
With heavy snow hitting Minnesota on Wednesday, followed by a blizzard and dangerously low temperatures Thursday and Friday, schools have started announcing closures. While some school districts – including Minneapolis and St. Paul – are already on their winter break, others are not starting until this Friday. In...
New Prague Times
Possible delay of The Extra
Because of severe weather and delivery complications, delivery of the Dec. 25 edition of The Extra for the Kilkenny and Le Center areas could be delayed until Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Extra will be available at newsstands in Montgomery and New Prague. Our apologies for any inconvenience.
Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top
8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
wizmnews.com
UW-L student dies in dorm from medical complications
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse freshman Ethan Kappel passed away on Dec. 16 from complications due to type 1 diabetes, Chancellor Joe Gow said in a letter to campus. Kappel, who was also known as Jesse, was from Victoria, Minn., and was majoring in Communication Studies. In a Facebook post made...
New Prague Times
A true fish story: “Sobi” is living his dream
Samuel Sobieck, a 2013 New Prague High School graduate, is living his dream by affording life solely off of his passions, fishing and making videos. He’s better known as “Sobi” by friends and followers. He has over 70,000 followers on YouTube and about 40,000 on Instagram. Sobi also has sponsorships from major companies, many started or based in Minnesota, such as Vexilar, Clam Outdoors, Rapala, and Shore Lunch. The sponsorships and the advertising revenue from his social media views are enough for him to enjoy fishing, and making videos of fishing, as a livelihood.
voiceofalexandria.com
Authorities identify 2 who died from Janesville home fire, authorities say
Authorities have identified two people who died in a house fire Friday in Janesville. Johanna Tabor, 55, and Sarah Benoit, 35, both of Janesville, died in the fire in the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive, the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday. The fire was reported about 1:15 p.m. Friday.
Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County
NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
Body found near Elko New Market highway exit Friday
The Interstate-35 entrance from County Road 2 near Elko New Market. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Authorities in Scott County are investigating after a body was found near the Interstate-35 entrance ramp in New Market Township on Friday morning. Authorities responded to the scene along County...
New Prague Times
Trojan gymnasts push on to defeat Waconia
A weary New Prague High School gymnasts had to get through its Tuesday, Dec. 13, meet against Waconia. The Trojans tamed the Wildcats, 140.925 to 125.175 for a win. “These girls pushed through the meet being very tired and worn down with this being their third meet in seven days,” said New Prague head coach Darrell Christenson. “We are looking forward to one full week of down time before we go again next Thursday (Dec. 22) hosting Minnetonka.”
mprnews.org
At a Minneapolis tent encampment, a chosen family sticks together in the storm
Living outside is a matter of survival, regardless of what the weather’s like. From brazen summer heat to this week’s subzero temperatures and extreme wind, many communities of tent encampments in Minneapolis rely on one another to get through. That’s the case for Samira, Eric and Jaylin, three...
KIMT
I-90 in southern Minnesota to close again at 2 p.m.
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - I-90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea will close to traffic again at 2 p.m. due to blizzard conditions, blowing & drifting snow, with zero visibility. Most other state highways in SC and SW MN remain closed or are under a no travel advisory.
Rollover Crash Near Owatonna Injures Mantorville Man
Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Manorville man was hurt as the result of a rollover crash along Hwy. 14 in Steele County Tuesday morning. The state patrol incident report indicates 23-year-old Maddox Fritz was traveling west on Hwy. 14 when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled at 8:20 a.m. The crash occurred near the Lemon Rd. interchange, which is about four miles outside of Owatonna.
