Samuel Sobieck, a 2013 New Prague High School graduate, is living his dream by affording life solely off of his passions, fishing and making videos. He’s better known as “Sobi” by friends and followers. He has over 70,000 followers on YouTube and about 40,000 on Instagram. Sobi also has sponsorships from major companies, many started or based in Minnesota, such as Vexilar, Clam Outdoors, Rapala, and Shore Lunch. The sponsorships and the advertising revenue from his social media views are enough for him to enjoy fishing, and making videos of fishing, as a livelihood.

NEW PRAGUE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO