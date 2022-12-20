ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

At least 9 cars pile up on N. Main in Rockford; traffic at a halt

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - N. Main Street north of Latham Street in Rockford is closed due to a serious traffic incident, though first responders say no one is injured. More than 9 cars slammed into each other Friday afternoon on N. Main Street, north of Latham Street in Rockford. Traffic...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Are You Cold? Let’s Check Some Rockford Cold Weather Records

With the snow blowing and weather-watchers going crazy about potential snowfall amounts and wind-chill (or, "feels like") numbers, I thought I'd take a look through some of the Rockford area's records for snowfall and bone-chilling cold to see how our current weather matches up. Not that what happened in the...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Shoppers brave blizzard conditions to buy last minute gifts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Porch in Rockford and Ambrose Christmas Store in Loves Park are both popular stores to shop at around the holidays with all the festive knick-knacks they have strewn throughout the store. Even though the weather outside is frightful, that didn’t stop storeowners from opening their doors on Thursday.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Non-profits weigh housing options for homeless as winter storm rages on

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A flock of people piled into Carpenters Place Friday morning looking for warm clothes, food, and showers. With the frigid temperatures set to stick around, the shelter will work with different organizations to find overnight accommodations. “We had folks coming in this morning who, I’m not...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Armed Robbery On The East Side

Afternoon on Rockford’s East side. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an armed robbery that happened yesterday afternoon. Sources told us there was an armed robbery on...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford holds holiday dinner for kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kids were the guests of honor at a Rockford community event on Wednesday. It took place at the Fairground Community Center on Jefferson Street. The dinner has been going on for a decade. Rockford Public Schools, the Salvation Army and Rockford Housing Authority all helped out in some way. The main […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Freeport locals offer free toy giveaway Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois Radon Remedies and Mort’s Bar & Grill are teaming up to give back to community members this Wednesday. The inaugural toy drive kicked off at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 114 N. Walnut Ave. in Freeport. Organizers said the drive is a...
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Rockford FD Are Responding To Two Possible Structure Fires

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
ROCKFORD, IL
oglecountylife.com

Oregon Theater building renovations coming along for brewery owners

OREGON — Renovations to the Oregon Theater building by the owners of the nearby Ogle County Brewery are planned to be completed late spring or early summer, Owner Brian Wynn said Dec. 19. The longtime vacant theater building was purchased by OCB owners Wynn, Joshua Skinner and Mike Blasciak...
OREGON, IL
nbc15.com

Rescue team respond to reports of someone in Rock River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams responded late Friday morning to reports that an individual was spotted in the Rock River. According to Rock Co. dispatch, multiple agencies were called around 11:40 a.m. to a stretch of the river near the 6500 block of Edgewater Driver, in Rock Township. As...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

13-year-old girl located in Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police Department thanked the public for their support Thursday night after noting a 13-year-old girl they had been searching for was found. The police department had said in a Facebook post around 7:20 p.m. that the teen was last seen on the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue walking north. She was located later Thursday evening.
BELOIT, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Accident near Machesney Park, Involving A Semi

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
