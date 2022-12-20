Read full article on original website
After 25 years, Rockford Fire’s Matthew Knott leaving for Green Bay
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire Department Division Chief Matthew Knott said his goodbyes at a retirement party held Thursday afternoon. Knott has served the city for 25 years in various roles, with both Fire and Emergency Management Systems. He served as Division Chief for over 12 years, and said Thursday he would miss the […]
WIFR
At least 9 cars pile up on N. Main in Rockford; traffic at a halt
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - N. Main Street north of Latham Street in Rockford is closed due to a serious traffic incident, though first responders say no one is injured. More than 9 cars slammed into each other Friday afternoon on N. Main Street, north of Latham Street in Rockford. Traffic...
Are You Cold? Let’s Check Some Rockford Cold Weather Records
With the snow blowing and weather-watchers going crazy about potential snowfall amounts and wind-chill (or, "feels like") numbers, I thought I'd take a look through some of the Rockford area's records for snowfall and bone-chilling cold to see how our current weather matches up. Not that what happened in the...
Downtown Illinois’ Santa Speakeasy Opens for ‘Encore’ During This Week’s Snowstorm
Grab your snow pants and start shoveling a path so you can stop by 'encore' this Friday night. We've been hearing a lot about this week's weather. We're expected to get an epic snowstorm leading into the holiday weekend, with businesses announcing they're closing early Thursday and not even opening on Friday.
WIFR
Shoppers brave blizzard conditions to buy last minute gifts
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Porch in Rockford and Ambrose Christmas Store in Loves Park are both popular stores to shop at around the holidays with all the festive knick-knacks they have strewn throughout the store. Even though the weather outside is frightful, that didn’t stop storeowners from opening their doors on Thursday.
WIFR
Non-profits weigh housing options for homeless as winter storm rages on
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A flock of people piled into Carpenters Place Friday morning looking for warm clothes, food, and showers. With the frigid temperatures set to stick around, the shelter will work with different organizations to find overnight accommodations. “We had folks coming in this morning who, I’m not...
Loves Park baseball crew shovels driveways for families of child cancer patients
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The cold couldn’t stop the founders of K Cancer Baseball from shoveling driveways of local families with children battling cancer. “Imagine you just had to take your kid to treatment. He was at treatment for a week. You’re stressed out. You have so much going on in your head and you […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Armed Robbery On The East Side
Afternoon on Rockford’s East side. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an armed robbery that happened yesterday afternoon. Sources told us there was an armed robbery on...
Rockford holds holiday dinner for kids
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kids were the guests of honor at a Rockford community event on Wednesday. It took place at the Fairground Community Center on Jefferson Street. The dinner has been going on for a decade. Rockford Public Schools, the Salvation Army and Rockford Housing Authority all helped out in some way. The main […]
WIFR
Freeport locals offer free toy giveaway Wednesday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois Radon Remedies and Mort’s Bar & Grill are teaming up to give back to community members this Wednesday. The inaugural toy drive kicked off at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 114 N. Walnut Ave. in Freeport. Organizers said the drive is a...
Tossed Out Mattress with Hilarious Warning to Rockford Garbage Pickers
You can put just about anything out at your curb for garbage pickup and someone is likely to drive by and help themselves to it. Not this time. A friend shared a photo on Facebook that reminds me of the funniest story I've ever heard about putting stuff on your curb that you no longer want.
Someone dropped two gold coins into Rockford Salvation Army kettle
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Someone secretly deposited two gold coins into a Salvation Army kettle in Rockford. Each year at Christmastime, Salvation Army volunteers stand in the vestibules of local stores as part of the Red Kettle Campaign to raise money for the homeless. “The two ¼-ounce gold Canadian Maple Leaf coins were dropped into […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Rockford FD Are Responding To Two Possible Structure Fires
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
LIST: Winter snow emergencies declared for Rockford region
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Snow emergencies have been issued for multiple communities in the Stateline area that are under a Winter Storm Warning. As of 10:30 this morning, all of our northern Illinois counties have been added to the WINTER STORM WARNING. For our areas closer to the Mississippi River, the warning will begin at […]
oglecountylife.com
Oregon Theater building renovations coming along for brewery owners
OREGON — Renovations to the Oregon Theater building by the owners of the nearby Ogle County Brewery are planned to be completed late spring or early summer, Owner Brian Wynn said Dec. 19. The longtime vacant theater building was purchased by OCB owners Wynn, Joshua Skinner and Mike Blasciak...
nbc15.com
Rescue team respond to reports of someone in Rock River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams responded late Friday morning to reports that an individual was spotted in the Rock River. According to Rock Co. dispatch, multiple agencies were called around 11:40 a.m. to a stretch of the river near the 6500 block of Edgewater Driver, in Rock Township. As...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: The City Wide Snow Emergency and the Odd/Even Parking is now canceled.
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. December 23, 2022 – The City Wide Snow Emergency and the Odd/Even. Parking is now canceled effective December 23, 2022 at 10:30AM. Citizens are...
nbc15.com
13-year-old girl located in Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police Department thanked the public for their support Thursday night after noting a 13-year-old girl they had been searching for was found. The police department had said in a Facebook post around 7:20 p.m. that the teen was last seen on the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue walking north. She was located later Thursday evening.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Accident near Machesney Park, Involving A Semi
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
