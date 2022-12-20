The Dallas Cowboys narrowly won on Christmas Eve in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles that had major playoff ramifications for both teams. The Cowboys are now just two games behind the Eagles in the NFC East, and the last-second defensive stand that earned Dallas its eleventh win of the season prevented Philly from taking the title. Dallas will need to win both of the final games, and the Eagles will need to lose the remaining two games in order for Dallas to win a second consecutive NFC East division title.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO