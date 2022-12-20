Read full article on original website
VIEWER POLL: Which KPLC employee wore the best Ugly Christmas Sweater?
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Over the last several years, the ugly sweater contest has firmly entrenched itself into American holiday tradition. Keeping up with that spirit, we at KPLC are bringing on the ugly!. We’re having an ugly sweater contest today, and we’re inviting our viewers to vote on...
Things To Do This Christmas Weekend In Lake Charles Dec 23-25
It's Christmas Weekend and there are a lot of things to know and do this weekend. Just because it's Christmas weekend doesn't mean there are not things in the area to go out and see and do. Plus, there are some things you need to know during this holiday weekend....
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Violations of Hunting Guide Regulations
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Violations of Hunting Guide Regulations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has cited a Louisiana man from Kaplan, Louisiana, for allegedly violating hunting guide regulations in Vermilion Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on December 22, 2022,...
Lake Charles natives bring the North Pole to Broad St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you type in the “North Pole” in a GPS, don’t be surprised if it takes you to Broad Street!. Christmas on Broad is a interactive maze filled with six different rooms and four hallways. The idea started after the two natives turned the old event center into a spooky spot for Halloween back in October.
Iowa woman accused of stealing two trucks at gunpoint, shooting two people
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - An Iowa woman is jailed after allegedly stealing two trucks at gunpoint and shooting two people as she escaped. Allison N. Miller, 28, stole the first truck Thursday afternoon at a business on Christman Road in Lake Charles, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
Calcasieu Parish Waterworks Gives Tips To Avoid Water Service Disruption In Lake Charles And SWLA
The cold weather is here folks and if you haven't already prepared, the time is now. The freezing temperatures have moved in and could cause significant problems to your home or business in the Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana area. Southwest Louisiana is currently under a Wind Advisory, Wind Chill...
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 22, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 22, 2022. Jason Wayne Corder, 43, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of synthetic marijuana. Geoffrey Paul Como, 26, Sulphur: Vehicle not permitted to enter highway from private road; obscured windshield; proper equipment required on vehicles; third-offense DWI. Randy Ray...
Mama Reta’s In Lake Charles Featured On NBC National News [VIDEO]
One of Lake Charles's favorite area restaurants was featured on the national news. Mama Reta's restaurant was featured on NBC"s Nightly news under the segment Good News. Pricilla Thompson, an NBC news reporter, visited the popular Lake Charles eatery and featured the owner and the restaurant. She interviews Moma Reta in the piece and they take about everything from the food to Mama Reta's new location to coming back after hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2022.
Houston firm accused of forgery in Lake Charles hurricane insurance lawsuits
LAKE CHARLES — Melvin Addison said he doesn’t know how he became a client of McClenny, Moseley & Associates, the Houston-based law firm he found himself in a federal courtroom with this month. Sitting before U.S. District Judge James D. Cain on Dec. 13, Addison seemed confused and...
Lake Charles, Louisiana Fun Family Christmas Events This Week
There are tons of events happening this week that you and your family can enjoy in the Lake Area. From carriage rides, concerts, plays, live trivia game contests, and many more awesome events. There are so many ways to celebrate the season here in The Chuck with your family and friends.
[PHOTOS] “Light Up Lake Charles” Winner’s Christmas Lights
Get a closer look at the amazing Christmas Wonderland that our Light Up Lake Charles winner has created in his yard. Congratulations to Mr. Jack Richard of Lake Charles, he won $500 from Herc Rentals in Sulphur and 92.9 The Lake. I reached out to Mr. Jack this week so...
Christmas On Broad Street With The Grinch In Lake Charles!
Christmas on Broad Street is going strong this year! Stop by and let your kids experience Santa's Christmas workshop, complete with a maze of six rooms and four hallways heavily decorated with Christmas decor for visitors, young and old, to explore! Kids are welcome to write a letter to Santa in the letter-writing room. Papers and pencils will be provided, youngsters will be encouraged to write three gifts they would like Santa to get for Christmas.
Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For
Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
Woman arrested after armed robbery, hit-and-run, shooting in Lake Charles
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Calcasieu Parish woman was arrested after stealing a truck, driving it recklessly and shooting at least two people with a gun found inside it, authorities said. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a local business on Christman Road in Lake Charles Thursday at approximately 4:30 p.m. […]
Funeral procession of 18-wheelers drive through DeRidder in honor of truck driver
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A convoy of 18-wheelers made their way through DeRidder on Monday, Dec. 19 as part of the funeral procession for a truck driver who died in a fatal accident on Hwy 112. The funeral procession for Katlin Wayne Powell was led by the same blue truck...
2023 Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival Entertainment Lineup
The oldest and coldest festival in South Louisiana is coming back in 2023 for another big weekend of fun, music, food, and events. It's the 2023 Louisiana Fur & Wildlife Festival in Cameron Louisiana. The first event taking place for the festival is the Louisiana Fur & Wildlife Queen Contest,...
DeQuincy Police Chief Casey Whitehead resigns
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Police Chief Casey Whitehead has submitted his resignation, according to the DeQuincy Police Department. The department said Chief Whitehead voluntarily submitted his resignation on Dec. 1, after receiving a job opportunity at a company. Mayor Riley Smith said Chief Whitehead did a wonderful job for the...
Lake Charles’ Own Sean Ardoin & LSU Tiger Band Up For A Grammy!
Once again, Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul have been nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award. This will be the Zydeco star's 4th nomination, where Ardoin was previously nominated for two Grammy's in 2019 for the album 'Kreole Rock and Soul' and the song “Kick Rocks.” He also received a 2022 Grammy nod in the Best Regional Root Music Album category for 'Live In New Orleans!'
Multiple vehicle crash in Lake Charles leaves one man dead
Lake Charles – On December 22, 2022, shortly after 5:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a serious injury crash involving three vehicles on the I-210 Bridge in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Michael Lee Soileau Jr. of Vinton. The initial...
