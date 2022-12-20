Christmas on Broad Street is going strong this year! Stop by and let your kids experience Santa's Christmas workshop, complete with a maze of six rooms and four hallways heavily decorated with Christmas decor for visitors, young and old, to explore! Kids are welcome to write a letter to Santa in the letter-writing room. Papers and pencils will be provided, youngsters will be encouraged to write three gifts they would like Santa to get for Christmas.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO