Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Lake Charles natives bring the North Pole to Broad St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you type in the “North Pole” in a GPS, don’t be surprised if it takes you to Broad Street!. Christmas on Broad is a interactive maze filled with six different rooms and four hallways. The idea started after the two natives turned the old event center into a spooky spot for Halloween back in October.
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 22, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 22, 2022. Jason Wayne Corder, 43, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of synthetic marijuana. Geoffrey Paul Como, 26, Sulphur: Vehicle not permitted to enter highway from private road; obscured windshield; proper equipment required on vehicles; third-offense DWI. Randy Ray...
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Mama Reta’s In Lake Charles Featured On NBC National News [VIDEO]

One of Lake Charles's favorite area restaurants was featured on the national news. Mama Reta's restaurant was featured on NBC"s Nightly news under the segment Good News. Pricilla Thompson, an NBC news reporter, visited the popular Lake Charles eatery and featured the owner and the restaurant. She interviews Moma Reta in the piece and they take about everything from the food to Mama Reta's new location to coming back after hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2022.
92.9 THE LAKE

Christmas On Broad Street With The Grinch In Lake Charles!

Christmas on Broad Street is going strong this year! Stop by and let your kids experience Santa's Christmas workshop, complete with a maze of six rooms and four hallways heavily decorated with Christmas decor for visitors, young and old, to explore! Kids are welcome to write a letter to Santa in the letter-writing room. Papers and pencils will be provided, youngsters will be encouraged to write three gifts they would like Santa to get for Christmas.
KPLC TV

DeQuincy Police Chief Casey Whitehead resigns

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Police Chief Casey Whitehead has submitted his resignation, according to the DeQuincy Police Department. The department said Chief Whitehead voluntarily submitted his resignation on Dec. 1, after receiving a job opportunity at a company. Mayor Riley Smith said Chief Whitehead did a wonderful job for the...
92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles’ Own Sean Ardoin & LSU Tiger Band Up For A Grammy!

Once again, Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul have been nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award. This will be the Zydeco star's 4th nomination, where Ardoin was previously nominated for two Grammy's in 2019 for the album 'Kreole Rock and Soul' and the song “Kick Rocks.” He also received a 2022 Grammy nod in the Best Regional Root Music Album category for 'Live In New Orleans!'
KFDM-TV

Multiple vehicle crash in Lake Charles leaves one man dead

Lake Charles – On December 22, 2022, shortly after 5:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a serious injury crash involving three vehicles on the I-210 Bridge in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Michael Lee Soileau Jr. of Vinton. The initial...
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

