MedicalXpress
Rise in seniors, people with non‑acute medical issues being left at emergency departments
They are usually older, tend to be women, are often living with dementia and are increasingly being taken to emergency rooms by family members or friends having trouble caring for them. They are given different labels in emergency departments around the globe—alternately, orphan patients, social admissions, community emergencies, and people...
AMA
As end-of-life care grows more complex, start here to study up
End-of-life care is complex and challenging for patients and health professionals alike. Hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and community sites often have differing definitions and protocols, meaning there is no seamless way to transfer patients from one setting to another. In addition, many physicians lack access to resources to support them in making informed decisions to help their patients.
Psychiatric Times
Affirming Dignity: Arguments Against Medical Aid in Dying
Instead of figuring out ways to help people die, what if we devoted our energy to helping them live, even and especially if they are dying?. This article is in response to the series, “The Case for Medical Aid in Dying” by Douglas W. Heinrichs, MD. “I don’t...
MedicalXpress
Expert group proposes revisions to guidelines for gender-affirming health care
Transgender and gender-diverse (TGD) people often seek social, medical, and surgical gender-affirming care from a variety of healthcare professionals. Individualized care for optimal gender identity confirmation should be the main goal, rather than strict rules to guide interventions, according to an expert panel's commentary in the November issue of Harvard Review of Psychiatry (HRP).
MedicalXpress
Nonphysician practitioners more likely to use contrast media for CT
Nonphysician practitioners (NPPs) are more likely to use contrast media for ordered computed tomography (CT) examinations, according to a study published online Dec. 12 in the Journal of the American College of Radiology. Eric W. Christensen, Ph.D., from Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute in Reston, Virginia, and colleagues examined...
WebMD
COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'
Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
verywellmind.com
What Is a Dyssomnia?
Sleep disorders, also known as sleep-wake disorders, include over 80 different conditions with varied symptoms. Dyssomnias are one group of sleep disorders. To understand which types of conditions are grouped under dyssomnias, it can be helpful to understand how the various types of sleep disorders are classified. Sleep disorders are...
Antiviral does not cut Covid hospital admissions or deaths in vaccinated – study
The antiviral, molnupiravir, does not reduce coronavirus hospital admissions or deaths in vaccinated people at high risk, new research suggests.But the treatment was associated with a shorter recovery time, by four days, and reduced viral load.People who received molnupiravir reported feeling better compared to those who received usual care, the study found.Finding effective, safe and scalable early treatments for Covid-19 in the community is the next major frontier in our research response to the ongoing worldwide pandemicProfessor Chris Butler, PanoramicResearchers suggest that while the drug could have some benefits in terms of symptom reduction, the cost of the drug may...
Washington Examiner
Omnibus spending bill will threaten America’s public health — on purpose
Among the glut of pork and woke spending loaded into the lame-duck omnibus spending bill, you’ll find $1.5 billion in taxpayer funding for something called the Advanced Research Projects Agency – Health (ARPA-H). You’ve probably never heard of ARPA-H because it didn’t exist before March of this year....
psychologytoday.com
A High-Profile Suicide Exposes a Confusing Risk Factor
Understanding suicide is difficult because it sometimes involves risk factors that are hidden and not expressed directly. Those who live with a suicidal individual may be more likely to observe occasional or recent changes to that person's thinking or mood. Discussing suicide with a loved one can begin with using...
Psychiatric Times
Current Treatments for Cannabis Use Disorder
Bryson C. Lochte, MD, Ziva D. Cooper, PhD, Larissa J. Mooney, MD. While there are no FDA-approved medications available for CUD, some studies show potential off-label utility in mitigating withdrawal and maintaining abstinence. Learn more in this CME article. CATEGORY 1 CME. Premiere Date: December 20, 2022. Expiration Date: June...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
25 governors call on feds to ‘move on’ from pandemic, end COVID-19 public health emergency
Twenty-five Republican governors have signed a letter asking President Joe Biden to end the COVID-19 public health emergency, saying “it is time we move on from the pandemic and get back to life as normal.”. “While the virus will be with us for some time, the emergency phase of...
Healthline
What Is Paradoxical Insomnia?
Your partner says that you sleep soundly, but you feel like you’re awake for the entire night. Could it be paradoxical insomnia?. If you’ve ever been tired but unable to fall asleep, then you’re probably familiar with insomnia. But paradoxical insomnia is something different. Also called subjective...
psychologytoday.com
The Legacy of Trauma in Parent-Child Relationships
Childhood trauma can have long-term effects on physical and psychological health, for mothers as well as children. Women who have had more childhood trauma may experience more stress and negative life events while pregnant. This stress predisposes mothers to experience postpartum depression, which makes connecting with infants more difficult. Tracing...
khn.org
ER Doctors Call Private Equity Staffing Practices Illegal and Seek to Ban Them
A group of emergency physicians and consumer advocates in multiple states are pushing for stiffer enforcement of decades-old statutes that prohibit the ownership of medical practices by corporations not owned by licensed doctors. Thirty-three states plus the District of Columbia have rules on their books against the so-called corporate practice...
Healthline
Relapsing Polychondritis: Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment and More
Relapsing polychondritis is a rare disease that causes inflammation of your cartilage. It most commonly affects your ears, joints, and nose. Researchers don’t clearly understand why some people develop the rare inflammatory disease known as relapsing polychondritis, but they believe it occurs when your immune cells attack healthy cartilage cells.
Medical News Today
The physical symptoms of grief and loss
Physical symptoms are a natural part of the grieving process. The symptoms can include difficulty sleeping, loss of appetite, and tiredness. People who are grieving may also have a temporarily higher risk of cardiovascular conditions. The information above comes from a. In addition to physical symptoms, people can experience other...
vincennespbs.org
Governors want Health Emergency to end
Twenty-five governors – including Governor Eric Holcomb – sent an open letter to president Biden on Monday. They want him to allow the federal COVID public health emergency to expire as soon as this April. State officials say the ongoing emergency declaration has strained state resources. The federal...
Medical Experts, Not Activists, Must Lead Discussion of Puberty Blockers | Opinion
The narrative that the use of puberty blockers in children is "safe" and "reversible" is crumbling fast.
psychologytoday.com
Is There Something Wrong with Me?
People often search for a diagnosis because they can’t make sense of their emotional distress. Feelings are hard to understand for any number of reasons. A common problem is a false notion of autonomy from our context of concern. Without recognizing how things matter to us, our distress can...
