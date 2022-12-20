Stocks are edging higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday and headed for weekly losses following a batch of mixed news on the economy. The S&P 500 shook off an early loss and inched up 0.4% as of 3:27 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 114 points, or 0.4%, to 33,141 and the Nasdaq slipped less than 0.1%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are on track for a third straight week of losses.

17 HOURS AGO