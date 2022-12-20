Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
US stocks edge higher after mixed data on the economy
Stocks are edging higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday and headed for weekly losses following a batch of mixed news on the economy. The S&P 500 shook off an early loss and inched up 0.4% as of 3:27 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 114 points, or 0.4%, to 33,141 and the Nasdaq slipped less than 0.1%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are on track for a third straight week of losses.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hong Kong leader aims to reopen border with China next month
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong's leader said Saturday that China has agreed to a reopening of the city's border with the mainland, which has been largely closed by pandemic restrictions, and that he is aiming for a mid-January start. Chief Executive John Lee, returning from a trip to...
Comments / 0