Wilmington, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A spokesperson for Sheetz confirmed that two locations will be opening in Southeastern North Carolina. One location will be on Independence Boulevard in Wilmington. The second location will be in Hampstead along Country Club Road. Sheetz has made to order food and drinks, plus it’s...
WILMINGTON, NC
WATCH: Whiteville gas station canopy teeters in the wind

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Viewer-submitted video from Whiteville shows the canopy above the pumps at the GOGAS at 1512 S Madison St. teetering in the wind. Viewer-submitted video from Whiteville shows the canopy above the pumps at the GOGAS at 1512 S Madison St. teetering in the wind. Did...
WHITEVILLE, NC
Duke Energy conducts rolling blackouts to keep up with high energy demand

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Duke Energy’s outage map shows more than 500,000 people are dealing with outages this morning. In an alert on the outage page, Duke says its conducting the blackouts due to high demands for energy amid the cold weather. The energy company says the blackouts are necessary to prevent longer, more widespread outages.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC

