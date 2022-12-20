Read full article on original website
Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A spokesperson for Sheetz confirmed that two locations will be opening in Southeastern North Carolina. One location will be on Independence Boulevard in Wilmington. The second location will be in Hampstead along Country Club Road. Sheetz has made to order food and drinks, plus it’s...
‘We saw a miracle occur:’ Family gives back after nearly losing son on Christmas
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – On Christmas Eve 2009, when Zachary Leake was six years old, he was rushed to the hospital with meningitis. His doctors at the time believed he wouldn’t survive the illness. “We remember the nurse staff coming out and in. They were actually crying. We...
‘It’s just very heartbreaking’: Family grieving loss of loved one hit and killed by EMS vehicle
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Michael Rakes was hit by a Novant Health EMS vehicle on Tuesday near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Independence Boulevard. “I would have never thought something like this would have happened to him,” Daknotica Randolph, Rakes’ cousin, said. Rakes, just 30-years-old,...
WATCH: Whiteville gas station canopy teeters in the wind
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Viewer-submitted video from Whiteville shows the canopy above the pumps at the GOGAS at 1512 S Madison St. teetering in the wind. Viewer-submitted video from Whiteville shows the canopy above the pumps at the GOGAS at 1512 S Madison St. teetering in the wind. Did...
Road reopened after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -First responders are on the scene of a crash on Lincoln Road in Leland. the intersection of Lily Pond Court and Lincoln Road was closed early Friday evening but is now reopened. A Brunswick County Sheriff’s deputy on the scene told WECT the crash involved a...
Duke Energy conducts rolling blackouts to keep up with high energy demand
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Duke Energy’s outage map shows more than 500,000 people are dealing with outages this morning. In an alert on the outage page, Duke says its conducting the blackouts due to high demands for energy amid the cold weather. The energy company says the blackouts are necessary to prevent longer, more widespread outages.
