Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residentsR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois SuburbsThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
Related
As Flooding Increases, Chicago Looks To Make Basement Housing Safer
This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities.”. This story is part of a collaborative series, from the Institute for Nonprofit News, Borderless Magazine and four other news partners, examining climate resilience across the Great Lakes. This reporting was made possible with support from the Joyce Foundation.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with robbing woman in South Austin
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man is facing charges for robbing a woman on the West Side earlier this month. Police say Devonte Madge was identified as the offender that forcefully took property from a 39-year-old woman in the first block of North Lorel Avenue in Austin around 9:58 p.m. on Dec. 4.
fox32chicago.com
Speed cameras installed on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Speed cameras have been installed on three of the Northwest Side's most dangerous intersections. They've been placed at the corner of Austin and Foster in Jefferson Park, Addison and Sayre in Dunning and along Milwaukee avenue in front of Schurz High School in Old Irving, which is a location where two cyclists were hit and killed.
cwbchicago.com
11 people robbed in overnight spree on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say
Chicago — For the second night in a row, armed robbers swept through Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhoods overnight, leaving at least 11 victims in the wake of their one-hour crime wave. CWBChicago reported yesterday that at least nine victims had been targeted in a similar spree on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Another spike on Sunday claimed at least seven robbery victims.
fox32chicago.com
$25K worth of holiday gifts given out on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - No snow spoiled the holiday cheer planned Thursday on Chicago’s South Side. Much needed coats – in this cold – and of course toys were given away late this afternoon. Twenty-five-thousand dollars’ worth of items, including PlayStation’s, Xbox’s, and new winter coats, were handed out...
The ‘Great Lake Jumper’ Just Dove Into Lake Michigan … While It Was -7 Outside
CHICAGO — The city’s famed “Great Lake Jumper” just dove into Lake Michigan — in the middle of a raging winter storm that has had it feeling as cold as 40 below zero out at times. Dan O’Conor, known as the Great Lake Jumper, has...
Fire erupts at DuSable LSD apartment building
CHICAGO — A fire erupted on the floor of an apartment building in the City’s Gold Coast neighborhood early Friday morning. Police say a fire erupted on the 16th floor of an apartment building in the 1100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive just after 4:10 a.m. Chicago Fire said a 57-year-old man was transported […]
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of
Chicago is a city with a rich history and a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and attractions. While the city is well-known for its iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations, there are also many underrated and lesser-known places that are well worth exploring. Here are five underrated places in Chicago that even natives may not have heard of:
Eater
Dining Experts Reveal Chicago’s Best Takeout Options
Chicago’s media dish on their favorite takeout options for 2022 as part of Eater’s ongoing tradition of polling the city’s experts for their year-end takes. Michael Nagrant, The Hunger: It is always Lee’s Chop Suey on volume and deliciousness alone, but I say this every year, so we’re gonna go with the other stalwart, Tortello because getting perfect legitimately top-level nonna pasta dropped on your doorstep with a side of focaccia and honey drizzled mascarpone dip is life-affirming.
Chicago Staple Pays Fitting Tribute To Late Peter Salvino
He was a regular at the popular hot dog stand.
cwbchicago.com
Despite several arrests, armed robbery crews have returned to Chicago’s hard-hit Near West Side
Chicago — Two men salting a West Town sidewalk and an 80-year-old man are among at least nine people who were robbed at gunpoint during two holdup sprees Wednesday night and Thursday morning, mainly in West Town, Bucktown, and Logan Square. There were seven robberies reported in the same areas on Sunday morning.
Portillo's to open new restaurant in suburban Chicago
Portillo's plans to open a new restaurant next year in Algonquin. The village board approved a development deal this week with the owners of the enclave.
cwbchicago.com
Men wearing ski masks dropped off a dead gunshot victim at downtown hospital, police say
Chicago — Police are investigating after two men wearing ski masks dropped off a gunshot victim at Northwestern Memorial Hospital early Friday. The injured man, 31, died. Chicago police said a blue pickup truck arrived at the hospital, 251 East Huron, around 12:41 a.m. Two occupants of the truck delivered the victim, then drove away. Police said the man had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago police: 8 armed robberies in just over an hour on Near West Side
CHICAGO -- Chicago police are investigating at least eight armed robberies on the Near West Side early Friday. The first robbery occurred about 2:10 a.m. in the 2300-block of West Augusta Boulevard in Ukrainian Villiage, police said. Two armed robbers stepped out of a silver Toyota SUV and demanded a 33-year-old man's wallet, phone and book bag before fleeing, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Lawsuit filed against Chicago rental company, boat captain who ran over 2 women in Lake Michigan's 'Playpen'
CHICAGO - A lawsuit was filed against a Chicago boat rental company, its owner and a boat captain after two women were run over and maimed in Lake Michigan this August. Earlier this year, a Chicago woman underwent a double amputation of her legs after she was struck by and sucked into the propellors of a rental boat while enjoying a summer day in Lake Michigan's "Playpen," a popular boating destination.
Oak Park business catches fire, spreads to residential building
OAK PARK, Ill. — A first-floor business caught on fire and spread throughout a building in Oak Park early Friday morning. Oak Park police responded to a fire on the first floor of a building in the 200 block of South Boulevard around 12:23 a.m. The fire spread from the first floor through the walls up […]
cwbchicago.com
Fake ‘city inspector’ is scamming business owners, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a scam artist who poses as a city worker to bilk North Side businesses out of cash. The man seen in these images entered a business in the 6400 block of North Sheridan around 11:15 a.m. on December 13 and claimed to be an inspector who was checking on a gas leak, according to a CPD community alert.
Lawsuit filed in tragic 'Playpen' boat accident in Chicago
A lawsuit was filed in Cook County Thursday after a tragic accident in the 'Playpen' occurred this summer.
fox32chicago.com
Man beat up before 4 thieves take his car in Lake View East parking garage
CHICAGO - A 34-year-old man was beat up by four carjackers before they took his SUV and other personal belongings Thursday night in Lake View East. Police say the victim was walking to his car inside a parking garage around 9:08 p.m. when four men demanded his property. The offenders...
And then there were 10 Chicago mayoral candidates
The Chicago Electoral Board agreed with multiple challenges to Johnny Logalbo’s petitions, and he was bounced this week. WBBM Newsradio’s Brandon Ison reports.
Block Club Chicago
Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0