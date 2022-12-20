Read full article on original website
Psychiatric Times
Current Treatments for Cannabis Use Disorder
Bryson C. Lochte, MD, Ziva D. Cooper, PhD, Larissa J. Mooney, MD. While there are no FDA-approved medications available for CUD, some studies show potential off-label utility in mitigating withdrawal and maintaining abstinence. Learn more in this CME article. CATEGORY 1 CME. Premiere Date: December 20, 2022. Expiration Date: June...
Psychiatric Times
The Importance of Cherishing the Older Adults in Your Life
"Dementia is a mental health condition that can make or break families. Remember that behind the difficult behavior is your loved one." On my latest flight home, I sat next to a middle-aged woman and her father. Her father seemed to be struggling with some form of cognitive impairment—possibly dementia. I was very impressed with how throughout the 2.5-hour flight the woman was quite attentive to her father’s every need and kept him engaged and entertained. She did that by asking questions and sharing pictures stored on her phone that seemed to fill his soul with joy.
