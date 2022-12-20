ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Daniel Seavey Says a Stalker ‘Tried to Kiss’ Him After Breaking Into His House Again

By Tomás Mier
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n0d9X_0jpAJrPP00

Daniel Seavey is still shaken up after a stalker broke into his house (again) and attempted to kiss him.

On Instagram Tuesday, the former Why Don’t We singer alleged that the same woman who broke into his house over the summer while he was away, broke into his house again over the weekend. This time, while he was there.

“Two nights ago, my stalker broke into my house, this time while I was home,” Seavey wrote on his Instagram Story. “She came into my room and hovered over me in my bed while I was falling asleep and tried to kiss me. I had to forcefully get her out. I’m OK now, just a lil thrown off still.”

Seavey went on Instagram Live to recount what happened and explained that he had arrived home from a day trip to Big Bear and was in bed scrolling on TikTok when he saw the stalker in his periphery.

“I looked over and immediately my body went into adrenaline mode. She was just standing right there looking over me smiling,” Seavey explained. “I was like, ‘Get out of my house. What are you doing here?’ She was like, ‘Can we talk?’ I was like, ‘Get the fuck out of my house.'”

“I just started screaming at her. I got her out of my room and into the living room,” he added. “And then, I got the front door open, swung it open. I was like, ‘Get out of my house.’ And she’s like, ‘I’m not moving.’ … It wasn’t easy but she left.”

After forcefully getting her out of his home, Seavey said the stalker “grabbed my face and tried to kiss me.”

Though he assured he’s “Gucci” now, he shared his frustration with having to move out of his home, since he has built a studio in the backyard where he has made most of his music as a solo artist and co-produced Why Don’t We’s final LP, The Good Times and the Bad Ones . He also said he plans on pressing charges.

“The first time it happened, I said I was moving. I was hoping honestly, ‘It’s not gonna happen again.’ Obviously, I was wrong,” he said. “I’m actually moving, which sucks because I love my place. I’ve been so blessed to have this spot. After all the touring and everything, this spot was my safe zone.”

Seavey’s manager Randy Phillips tells Rolling Stone that Seavey has much respect for his fans, but hopes this sort of thing never happens again. He’ll also have extra security while he heads on tour early next month.

“Daniel respects and cares about his fans since they have given him the ability to make a living doing what he loves best, writing and producing great music and performing for them,” Phillips tells Rolling Stone . “However, when fantasy becomes obsession, this is unhealthy for all involved and very unfair for the artist who is entitled to privacy and security in his private space, especially, the sanctuary of his own home.”

On Twitter, his dad Jeffrey Seavey said the woman would “ remain in jail ” until her parents are back from vacation. They’ll “move her to NY with them,” he wrote.

Over the summer, Seavey shared that he was “fearful for my safety” after the same stalker arrived at his house with flowers in her hand and broke in through a window. In footage obtained by TMZ at the time, the stalker was seen wearing his “Free Larry Hoover” hoodie before being handcuffed by local police.

“The girl was held in a psych hold for 72 hours after her arrest. The Dr informed us that she will prob do it again and advised pressing charges,” Jeffery Seavey tweeted at the time. “We have now filed a restraining order and will be pressing charges.”

The news of the intrusion comes as Seavey pursues a solo career following Why Don’t We’s indefinite hiatus announcement over the summer. He has dropped singles “Runaway” and “ Can We Pretend That We’re Good ,” and performed his first-ever solo show at West Hollywood’s Troubadour earlier this month, where he briefly reunited with his former bandmate Corbyn Besson onstage.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Merch After Pop Star Called It ‘Trash’

In a pop-star/fashion kerfuffle way less depressing than anything Kanye West’s been involved in lately, H&M has yanked a line of Justin Bieber merch after the pop star called the designs “trash” on social media. In a statement shared with Rolling Stone, the fast-fashion behemoth said they would stop selling the Bieber items in stores and online “out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber.” A rep for Bieber did not immediately return a request for comment. The decision was announced one day after Bieber slammed the line on Instagram Stories, calling the merch “trash” and telling his fans flatly, “I...
Rolling Stone

Iggy Azalea Says She Was Unable to Move for 3 Weeks After Back Surgery ‘Complications’

Iggy Azalea is counting her blessings as she recovers from what she assumed would be a “rather mundane surgery.” On Monday morning, the rapper revealed that she was left unable to walk for weeks after she had a procedure on her back. “Wanna hear a crazy story?” Azalea tweeted. “I was supposed to travel to Australia and film a movie but right before I left I had what I thought would be a rather mundane surgery on my back to fix the issues I had after touring two summers in a row on an injury.” Azalea, who was on tour as...
Rolling Stone

Big Scarr, Rapper and Gucci Mane Protegé, Dead at 22

Rapper Big Scarr, who hailed from Tennessee and created buzz as a rising artist on Gucci Mane’s 1017 records, has reportedly passed away. The artist, born Alexander Woods, was 22 years old. Details surrounding Woods’ death have not been shared, though TMZ reported that “the case is an ongoing death investigation” and there are currently “no signs of foul play.” Gucci Mane posted a tribute to the rapper on Instagram late Thursday night, seemingly confirming rumors that his protege had died that circulated earlier in the evening. “This hurt,” he wrote, sharing a carousel of images featuring Big Scarr performing live....
TENNESSEE STATE
Tyla

Kim Kardashian freaks out after daughter North pretends to shave her eyebrows off

North West played the ultimate prank on her mum Kim Kardashian by pretending to shave off her eyebrows while she slept. Watch the hilarious moment below:. A cosmetic emergency was narrowly avoided after the nine-year-old TikTok user used an eyebrow razor to make Kim, 42, believe she woke up with a brand new eyebrow look.
sheenmagazine.com

Armani Caesar Talks ‘The Liz 2’, Kodak Black Feature & More!

Armani Caesar is the first lady of Griselda Records, which means you know she’s coming with nothing short of hard-hitting bars, clever punchlines, and vivid storytelling. And what better cosign than to have some of hip-hop’s most well-respected lyricists backing you?. The Buffalo, New York native has been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Jason Momoa’s Sweet Holiday Gesture to Lisa Bonet Proves the Exes Are Still Family

There’s something about the holidays that really strengthens the bond between family members. Who knows if it’s the yuletide magic in the air, or just the sweet sentimentality of the season. Whatever it is, we’ve certainly seen famous family members go out of their way to make the holidays a little more merry and bright. Jason Momoa is the latest star who made a sweet gesture to ex Lisa Bonet, all in the name of the holidays.
Page Six

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers ‘stole’ dad’s jacket for Pistons game

She’s grown up since “Hailie’s Song.”  Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers shared a “getting ready” video on TikTok and gave her followers a peek at her outfit – which included a special touch stolen from the Slim Shady rapper’s closet.  The influencer showed off her beauty routine while talking about the outfit she was wearing to that night’s Pistons game alongside her boyfriend, Evan McClintock, which included her “Without Me” hitmaker dad’s vintage jacket.  The Puma ambassador paired the jacket with what looks like Abercrombie mixed leather and denim pants ($140), which she described as “business in the front, party in the back”...
DETROIT, MI
The Hollywood Gossip

Scott Disick and Travis Barker: EVERYBODY Knows They Can't Stand Each Other, Report Claims

Scott Disick only stopped trying to win back Kourtney Kardashian after she remarried three times. All three of those weddings were with Travis Barker. Life is complicated sometimes. For months, multiple outlets and insiders have observed the gulf between Scott and Travis. They’re part of the same large celebrity family....
Rolling Stone

Scott Peterson Denied New Trial for Murder of Laci Peterson

Scott Peterson was denied a new trial in the 2002 murder of his pregnant wife, Laci, on Tuesday, CBS News reports. He will remain in jail to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole. Laci Peterson went missing on Christmas Eve 2002 while she was eight months pregnant with their son she had named Connor. Scott Peterson claimed that she was killed sometime after he left their Modesto, California home on the morning of December 24th, 2002, to go fishing in the San Francisco Bay. He soon became a prime suspect following growing police and public suspicion. After months of...
MODESTO, CA
Page Six

Leonardo DiCaprio grabs dinner with 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas

Old habits die hard. Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted getting dinner with actress Victoria Lamas — who is 25 years his junior — in Hollywood on Tuesday night. The “Titanic” actor, 48, and model, 23, were spotted leaving The Bird Streets Club separately before getting into a car together, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Wednesday. DiCaprio appeared to be having a good time with the “Talk Later” actress as he was seen laughing with her while driving away. Lamas looked effortlessly chic in a black scoop-neck crop top with matching black pants and a black leather jacket. She styled her hair in...
Rolling Stone

Specials Singer Terry Hall Died After Pancreatic Cancer Battle, Bassist Says

The Specials frontman Terry Hall died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to a new Facebook post from the seminal British ska outfit’s bassist Horace Panter. In a note on Facebook, Panter explained how quickly Hall’s health deteriorated over just a few months this fall. His diagnosis also came just as the Specials were gearing up to to record the reggae album they’d originally planned to cut in 2020 before the pandemic.  According to Panter, the plan was to record the LP in Los Angeles in November. They’d booked Roger Rivas as a co-producer and tapped Shepard Fairey to do the...
Rolling Stone

The Most Damning Things Jan. 6 Witnesses Have Said About Trump

The House Jan. 6 committee is slated to release its final report this week, bringing an end to its 18-month investigation into the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and the violent siege of the Capitol as lawmakers were certifying President Biden’s victory. The committee has obtained troves of documents, texts, and phone records; interviewed over 1,000 witnesses; and held a series of high-profile public hearings featuring live testimony from people close to the effort to subvert democracy. The primary takeaway from all of this, the panel has made clear, is that Donald Trump is responsible. “The...
Rolling Stone

Damon Albarn Remembers Late Terry Hall With Heartfelt Piano Cover

Damon Albarn is remembering his late friend Terry Hall of the Specials through his music. On Tuesday, the Gorillaz musician posted a video of himself playing piano to the Specials’ “Friday Night, Saturday Morning” as a tribute to Hall, who died Monday at age 63. “Terry, you meant the world to me,” Albarn wrote on Twitter alongside the video, which saw him performing a melancholic piano version of the 1980 hit. “I love you.” Hall and Albarn held a friendship for many years. Hall joined Blur for a performance of “Nite Klub” in 1996 on French TV channel Mon Taratata a...
Rolling Stone

‘Sound of Philadelphia’ Producer Thom Bell Dies at 79

Producer Thom Bell, who co-created “The Sound of Philadelphia” alongside Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff as the Mighty Three, has died at age 79. His cause of death was not immediately made known. “Tommy and I have been best friends for over 60 years,” said Gamble in a press statement. “When we first met, we decided to start writing songs together and form a singing duo ‘Kenny and Tommy’ and then our band The Romeos… He was a great talent and my dear friend. Rest in peace buddy.” “Thom Bell was my favorite musician, arranger, songwriter, and music producer of all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rolling Stone

An Island Christmas! Dinah Jane Welcomes Common Kings, Sammy Johnson for Holiday Special

Dinah Jane, Common Kings, and Sammy Johnson make it easier to imagine a holiday season in the tropics. On Thursday, the former Fifth Harmony star welcomed her fellow Polynesian musicians for a mash-up performance of “He Still Loves Me” by Beyoncé and Walter Williams and the holiday classic “This Christmas.” “This one was special to me,” Dinah Jane tells Rolling Stone. “I’m so glad Sammy J and Common Kings were available and ready to invite the islands into your homes this holiday season.” Johnson opens the rendition with his soothing vocals over a warm beat led by Common Kings before Jane...
Rolling Stone

Alec Baldwin Hit With New Rust ‘Countersuit’ From Embattled Assistant Director

The assistant director of Rust, Dave Halls, has fired back at Alec Baldwin and other members of the film crew with a new countersuit tied to the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Halls, as The Hollywood Reporter notes, filed his countersuit in Los Angeles Superior Court last week, essentially seeking to protect himself from any legal issues tied to the shooting. His complaint cites an agreement that allegedly says he should be indemnified and have his legal costs covered over any incidents during production causing personal injury, death, or damage.  Halls’ countersuit is part of an ever-expanding web of lawsuits...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Rapper Who Posed at Capitol Riot for Album Cover Sentenced to Prison

A rapper who posed at the Capitol riots for an album cover will spend five months behind bars. On Monday, a federal judge sentenced Antionne Brodnax, who performs as Bugzie the Don, to five months in prison after he entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and used a photo of himself posing in front of the Capitol building as the cover for his LP, The Capital, according to WUSA, a CBS affiliate. Last year, Brodnax pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts, and prosecutors asked that he spend 21 months in prison due to his stacked criminal record. The rapper’s...
MARYLAND STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

98K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy