Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Chinese Restaurant to ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By FireGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
There's little rest for Tucson's family restaurants
The hard work has been passed down through multiple generations at Gus Balon's and Luke's Italian Beef.
KGUN9 reporter Andrew Christiansen spends Christmas Eve with TFD
KGUN9 reporter Andrew Christiansen went on 2 calls with the Tucson Fire Department and got to ask them what kinds of things they see on a daily basis, and how they're spending their Christmas Eve.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – November 2022 – Adoring Adobe
With the cultural history and climate of Tucson, there is a plethora of adobe buildings throughout the city. Their style and grace is the quintessential southwestern look. Some are modest, some extravagant, all are very cool. The combination of the neutral colors of the adobe walls with the bright trim...
SignalsAZ
Tucson Public Housing Waitlist Opening Soon
The City of Tucson, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, will open the pre-application period for families and individuals seeking to be placed on a waitlist for public housing, and City of Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8). The pre-application period will continue through Tuesday, Jan. 24 and all applications received in this three-week window will be placed in a lottery.
Arizona Patriot Guard Riders bring gifts to families in Tucson area
The Arizona Patriot Guard Riders aim to show respect for anyone who serves for the United States. That's why they want to make sure there are gifts for their families during this time of year.
KOLD-TV
Container wall construction stopped, but who pays for $100 mil cleanup?
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Now that the National Forest Service and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have reached an agreement to remove the three miles of shipping containers the Governor has erected in the Coronado National Forest, the questions are beginning to swirl about how to get them out of there and who pays for it.
Tucson International Airport sees delays and cancellations on Friday
The Tucson International Airport saw at least 10 delays for flights coming in and at least 10 delays for flights leaving. There were at least 4 flights that got cancelled altogether.
The Best City To Live In If You Love Sunny Days
If you dread snow-covered streets and cloudy days the majority of the week, consider moving to a city that has nothing short of sunny days all year round.
The Bourguet bunch spreads Christmas cheer to kids
The holidays can be the most wonderful time of year, but that's not always the case for everyone. That's why one Marana family has made it their mission to bring smiles to
azpm.org
Tucson gets millions for PFAS treatment
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality gave the City of Tucson an additional $25 million to help it pay for a water treatment plant to remove PFAS from area groundwater. PFAS are a class of chemicals, also called forever chemicals, that are linked to a number of cancers. The site...
Potential new casino near downtown Tucson
There could be a new casino for Tucson, closer to downtown than any of the other local gaming sites.
granicus.com
How Oro Valley, AZ enhanced community engagement with OpenCities
Oro Valley, Arizona is a growing community nestled between the Catalina and Tortolita mountain ranges in northern Pima County. The city is situated about three miles north of Tucson and home to more than 47,000 residents. Oro Valley has been dubbed the “Upscale Tech Mecca” of Southern Arizona by the Arizona Daily Star newspaper and the city needed a website that meets the needs of its engaged residents and provides better service and features. City leaders implemented OpenCities, a Granicus website product that helps effectively connect residents with the information they need.
Tucson International Airport seeing flight delays due to weather
Tucson International Airport saw at least 2 departures delayed on Thursday while at least 10 arrivals got delayed. At least two flights coming into the airport were cancelled.
Primavera Foundation commemorates Homeless Persons' Memorial Day
The Primavera Foundation honored National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Evergreen Cemetery.
13 alleged members of Tucson drug-trafficking ring indicted
A federal grand jury in Tucson indicted 13 alleged members of a Tucson-area drug trafficking organization.
City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer
By joining forces with La Paz county, Mohave county, and Yuma county in the suit the costs of their legal representation can be split. The post City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer appeared first on KYMA.
Attempted homicide on Christmas Eve, investigation active
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to an attempted homicide that occurred earlier on Christmas Eve. The post Attempted homicide on Christmas Eve, investigation active appeared first on KYMA.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona
Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
PCSD: Missing 79-year-old woman
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for 79-year-old Willie “Frankie” Gallant. Gallant was last seen at 4600 East Camino Puerto Lobo on Dec. 23 around 9:30 a.m.
Beverly Hills hairdresser from Yuma dies of pancreatic cancer
A native from Yuma and Beverly Hills hairdresser has passed away, according to his family's statement. The post Beverly Hills hairdresser from Yuma dies of pancreatic cancer appeared first on KYMA.
Comments / 2