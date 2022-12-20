ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rdzphotographyblog.com

Tucson – November 2022 – Adoring Adobe

With the cultural history and climate of Tucson, there is a plethora of adobe buildings throughout the city. Their style and grace is the quintessential southwestern look. Some are modest, some extravagant, all are very cool. The combination of the neutral colors of the adobe walls with the bright trim...
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tucson Public Housing Waitlist Opening Soon

The City of Tucson, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, will open the pre-application period for families and individuals seeking to be placed on a waitlist for public housing, and City of Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8). The pre-application period will continue through Tuesday, Jan. 24 and all applications received in this three-week window will be placed in a lottery.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Container wall construction stopped, but who pays for $100 mil cleanup?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Now that the National Forest Service and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have reached an agreement to remove the three miles of shipping containers the Governor has erected in the Coronado National Forest, the questions are beginning to swirl about how to get them out of there and who pays for it.
ARIZONA STATE
azpm.org

Tucson gets millions for PFAS treatment

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality gave the City of Tucson an additional $25 million to help it pay for a water treatment plant to remove PFAS from area groundwater. PFAS are a class of chemicals, also called forever chemicals, that are linked to a number of cancers. The site...
TUCSON, AZ
granicus.com

How Oro Valley, AZ enhanced community engagement with OpenCities

Oro Valley, Arizona is a growing community nestled between the Catalina and Tortolita mountain ranges in northern Pima County. The city is situated about three miles north of Tucson and home to more than 47,000 residents. Oro Valley has been dubbed the “Upscale Tech Mecca” of Southern Arizona by the Arizona Daily Star newspaper and the city needed a website that meets the needs of its engaged residents and provides better service and features. City leaders implemented OpenCities, a Granicus website product that helps effectively connect residents with the information they need.
ORO VALLEY, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona

Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy