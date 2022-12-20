Elizabeth D. “Betty” Tupy, age 66, of New Prague, died peacefully with her family at her side on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at her home at Praha Village. True to Betty’s nature, she timed her death to occur in the window of an impending storm, between the falling snow and the high winds that would create blizzard conditions! She was always considerate of others and would not have wanted them to drive in unsafe conditions.

NEW PRAGUE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO