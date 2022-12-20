Read full article on original website
Elizabeth D. “Betty” Tupy, 66
Elizabeth D. “Betty” Tupy, age 66, of New Prague, died peacefully with her family at her side on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at her home at Praha Village. True to Betty’s nature, she timed her death to occur in the window of an impending storm, between the falling snow and the high winds that would create blizzard conditions! She was always considerate of others and would not have wanted them to drive in unsafe conditions.
For a New Prague family, Christmas won’t be quite the same this year
They all knew the day would come when Ryan Wetschka would not be home with his family for Christmas. And while his family has accepted the reality of a son, a brother, a grandson and nephew serving his country in the United States Army, it doesn’t make the missing him any easier.
Quietly sharing the joy
Every year in Montgomery, a quiet exchange takes place. You’ve seen it in Aging Services for Communities (ASC), the Happy Hour Bar and a photo in the Montgomery Messenger: two small Christmas trees decorated with cards that contain items wished for by local residents who need a little cheer or help around the holidays.
Auggie Thomas Lacey
A son, Auggie Thomas Lacey, was born to Joshua and Katie (Raker) Lacey of New Prague on Wednesday, December, 7, 2022 at Northfield Hospital. Auggie weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 21 inches long. Auggie is welcomed home by big brother Trent, age 4. Grandparents are Tom and Jill...
Carving Christmas keepsakes Hagen’s hand-carved ornament tradition spans three decades
Just like Santa Claus, Larry Hagen has his own workshop, but it’s not at the North Pole. Hagen’s small workshop sits snugly in a basement corner of his family’s 158-year-old farm house between Waterville and Waseca. “It’s nothing fancy, but I have everything I need right here…...
Boys’ basketball go 1-1 for the week
New Prague High School’s boys basketball team split two games last week as the Trojans defeated St. Peter, 69-53, Tuesday, Dec. 13, and lost a close, 59- 52, game to Worthington, Saturday, Dec. 17. New Prague will host New Ulm tonight (Dec. 22) with a 7 p.m. game. The...
Death investigation in Elko New Market Township
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case of a deceased man found this morning, Friday, Dec. 23, around 8:45 a.m., near the northbound exit ramp from County Road 2 (260th Street East/Deuce Road) onto Interstate Highway 35 in New Market Township. “Our investigators will be working with...
NP School early release Wednesday and closed Thursday
Due to inclement weather, New Prague Area Schools will be releasing High School Students at 12:50pm, Middle School Students at 12:55pm, and Elementary and all day Preschool Students at 2:30pm today, Wednesday, December 21, 2022. There will be no afternoon preschool and no afternoon or evening activities. Full day preschool...
ENM Council continues public hearing
The Elko New Market City Council held a Tuesday, Dec. 20, meeting that was a continuation of its Thursday, Dec. 15, pubic hearing about Niagara Bottling’s proposed water bottling plant. While the council heard comments any decisions on the plant will not be made until mid-January as the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is considering whether the project warrants an Environmental Assessment Worksheet.
TCU boys start season with split of two games
The Tri City United boys basketball team opened their season with a split of two Minnesota River Conference games. The Titans dropped their opener Tuesday, Dec. 13 to Norwood-Young America, 69-56. Three days later the Titans edged Le Sueur-Hendeson, 57-53. The Titans played hard, and set a tone for their...
