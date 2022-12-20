ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Government Reports Surge in Firearms Linked to Crimes in Tennessee

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

An estimated 1 in 3 American adults own at least one firearm. The most common reasons Americans cite for exercising their Second Amendment rights include personal protection, target shooting, and hunting. But with nearly 400 million civilian-owned firearms in circulation, some have inevitably fallen into the wrong hands, fueling a nationwide surge in gun violence. (Here is a look at the states where people buy the most guns.)

According to the FBI, active shooter incidents climbed by over 50% in 2021 compared to the previous year. Additionally, firearms were involved in over 234,500 violent crimes in 2021, a more than 30% increase from 2020.

Amid rising rates of gun violence, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives reported a spike in firearm trace requests from local, state, federal, and international law enforcement agencies. Guns that are traced by the ATF are typically those found at crime scenes. These guns have either been used, or are suspected to have been used, to commit a crime. It is important to note that not all firearms used in a crime are traced.

The ATF traced more than 453,500 firearms in 2021, up 16.2% from 389,300 in 2020 - and the increase is being driven by several states in particular.

Tennessee is one of 15 states in which the rise in firearm tracings exceeded the national average. The ATF traced a reported 15,337 firearms in the state in 2021, up from 12,970 in 2020. The 18.2% increase ranks as the 14th largest among the 50 states.

The most commonly traced firearms in Tennessee in 2021 were chambered for 9mm, .40 caliber, and .380 caliber rounds, in that order. These three calibers alone accounted for 63.3% of all firearms traced by the ATF in the state last year.

RankState1-yr change in firearm tracingsATF firearm tracings, 2021ATF firearm tracings, 20201Massachusetts74.5%3,1931,8302Rhode Island59.7%6614143Oklahoma54.4%5,2463,3974New York41.9%10,1987,1875Connecticut40.9%1,5961,1336Illinois28.1%19,08614,8977Florida27.3%34,33126,9668Ohio25.8%20,72316,4729Louisiana24.1%13,70211,04110North Carolina20.8%22,91818,97311California20.2%53,76144,70912Wisconsin19.2%7,0215,89213Texas19.0%45,35138,10914Tennessee18.2%15,33712,97015Kansas16.7%4,2733,66116South Carolina14.7%10,6619,29517New Mexico14.1%4,0603,55718Indiana14.0%10,3169,04919Kentucky13.9%6,7645,94120Minnesota13.4%4,5604,02021Wyoming13.4%28825422Alabama11.8%8,7977,86823New Jersey11.5%4,6404,16124Delaware10.7%1,6511,49125Pennsylvania9.9%15,18613,82326Arizona9.8%12,02710,95227Maryland9.4%9,7108,87228Idaho9.4%1,3451,22929Michigan8.6%12,27411,30130Nevada8.5%6,6876,16431New Hampshire8.1%69264032Utah8.0%2,9892,76733Colorado6.7%6,9546,51634Georgia6.2%20,35619,17235Missouri5.2%10,0969,59836Arkansas4.8%3,5163,35537South Dakota4.0%80677538Oregon3.8%5,3315,13839Washington3.2%5,4785,31040Mississippi2.2%4,6994,59641Nebraska1.9%2,1812,14042Iowa0.4%2,5552,54643Virginia-0.1%12,01912,03344Alaska-4.5%77881545North Dakota-5.9%75079746Montana-10.6%1,1251,25947Maine-17.9%49960848West Virginia-23.4%1,6712,18149Hawaii-24.1%11014550Vermont-26.1%232314

Comments / 2

Related
wjhl.com

Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump

Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump. Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison …. Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump. Greene Devils Dabbs and Williams sign National Letter …. Greene Devils Dabbs and Williams sign National Letter of Intent. Sayland Dairy Farm...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Record 353 guns found at Tennessee airports in 2022

The Transportation Security Administration announced Tuesday that officers in Tennessee airports discovered 353 firearms at security checkpoints this year, more than double the total found in 2018. Record 353 guns found at Tennessee airports in 2022. The Transportation Security Administration announced Tuesday that officers in Tennessee airports discovered 353 firearms...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Prisoner Restitution Bill

A proposed Prisoner Restitution Bill would give ex-felons more time to pay court costs. A proposed Prisoner Restitution Bill would give ex-felons more time to pay court costs. Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris …. Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72. Drugs recovered...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tomahawk

TWRA season update

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has begun its 2022-23 winter trout stocking schedule. TWRA plans to release approximately 75,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters through March. The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to...
TENNESSEE STATE
mymix1041.com

New TN laws set to go into effect January 1st 2023

A collection of bills sponsored by Senate Republicans will become effective on January 1, 2023. This includes key legislation that provides tax relief to farmers. The law exempts farmers from sales tax on items and services used for agriculture production, including building materials, repair services, and labor, among other expenses used in agriculture production.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSAV News 3

Georgia senator quits for state job, prison chief steps down

ATLANTA (AP) — A south Georgia state senator is leaving his elected office for a state job while Georgia’s prison chief is stepping down. State Sen. Dean Burke, a Bainbridge Republican will step down from his Senate seat effective Dec. 31 to become the chief medical officer of Georgia’s Department of Community Health, Gov. Brian […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSMV

Hundreds of Tennessee patients without doctor due to unpaid employees

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of people in Tennessee are without a doctor after employees at three urgent care centers in the state did not receive their full paycheck. After two months of missing paychecks, employee Cindy Tennant at Advance Care Medical in Clarksville is labeling and packing medical supplies they will no longer use.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wpln.org

‘It’s basically retaliation’: Metro Council could be downsized by Tennessee’s Republican legislature

The Metro Council could get a lot smaller under an idea being floated in the Tennessee General Assembly, though this isn’t the first time the topic has come up. Republicans in the Legislature have confirmed to WPLN on background that discussions are taking place to downsize Nashville’s 40-member council. One of those members, John Rutherford, says he’s heard those rumblings, too.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Receives $5M Grant That Could Lead to State Being Top Hemp Grower in Region

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University has received nearly $5 million in a hemp research grant, an investment that could make the state of Tennessee the number one grower in the Southeast region. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the investment this week, awarding the grant to TSUs College of Agriculture towards a new partnership for a Climate-Smart Fiber Hemp Project.
NASHVILLE, TN
georgiawildlife.blog

Georgia Fishing Report: December 22, 2022

Wishing all of you a very Merry “Fish-Mas” and Happiest of Holidays. May the days fill your heart with joy and your tackle box with shiny new things to use at your favorite fishing hole. NOTE: The State of Georgia is preparing for sub-freezing temperatures to move through...
GEORGIA STATE
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
15K+
Post
690K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy