Colorado State

Joey Torres
3d ago

well first they steal your luggage at the hotel as you're getting ready to move into your new place then the hotel maid steals everything out of your room even before you check out then you notice your catalytic converter has been stolen in the middle of the night while you were asleep.. then you suddenly notice your U-Haul is gone with lifelong belongings... then you noticed somebody's been using your credit card you try to get to Walmart but get mugged by the local dude standing on this corner with a cardboard sign asking for change.... with the sign saying it's his birthday. "PLEASE HELP". then you call the Albuquerque Police to make a report but they tell you the they are too busy for anything that's happened to you and to go down to the station to fill it out yourself........ and the list goes on and on "only in ALBUQUERQUE NEW MEXICO"... the land of entrapment 🤗

Cyn Cooper King
3d ago

Utilities cheaper than Texas, but first and foremost, get ready to get used to a Democratic State lead by tyrant, selfish woman as Governor ! Other than that we love it because we keep to ourselves. If I could take what I have here and go back to Texas, I would…

worldatlas.com

6 Most Charming River Towns in New Mexico

New Mexico is a mountainous state that flaunts raw wilderness and all things outdoors. Among its biggest features are the Rocky Mountains, which contribute water runoff to some of the state's most spectacular waterways. Some of the US' most well-known rivers like the Rio Grande and the Gila call New Mexico home.
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 23 – 29

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 23 – December 29. Albuquerque Dec. 23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Freezing Friday across the eastern part of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dangerously cold wind chills continue across the east this morning. With wind chill values 25 to 5 degrees below zero. Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories remain in effect through 11 AM this morning. Temperatures will not get above freezing this afternoon east of the Central Mountain Chain. Cooler than average air will […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

2022 Christmas: What’s open and closed in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the Christmas holiday, the following offices and services will be altering their normal operating hours. Below is a list of what’s closed and open on Christmas, Dec. 25, in New Mexico. Albuquerque:. ABQ Ride bus & Sun Van. ABQ Ride will run...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
livability.com

Taste the Many Flavors of New Mexico

Value-added agriculture has deep roots in the Land of Enchantment. New Mexican cuisine is renowned throughout the world for its unique flavor profiles. Hatch green chile, summer onions, nuts and dairy farms flourish across the state. The unique culture and geography of New Mexico have contributed significantly to its thriving food and agriculture industries.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Made in New Mexico

Made in New Mexico

Advanced manufacturing thrives in New Mexico. Some of the world’s most advanced and in-demand products are designed and built in New Mexico. New Mexico’s advanced manufacturing sector is at the leading edge of innovation, from furniture and value-added agriculture products to cutting-edge aerospace and space manufacturing. The state’s...
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Rare Moose Spotted in New Mexico Causes Onlooker’s Jaw to ‘Hit the Floor’

Not something you see every day in New Mexico, some bystanders were left in shock when they spotted a rare moose walking around in the southwestern state. According to The State, a moose was walking around the southern portion of New Mexico. The large animal was considered the first known moose to venture that far south. Those who saw the animal were at the Santa Fe ski resort. They captured a video of it just walking around the road. “That thing’ll kill you,” the driver, identified as Adam Ronan, is heard saying as the moose passed by his vehicle.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bitter cold temps east, stronger winds push west

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Well it’s here! The arctic blast of frigid temperatures and bitter wind chills is now slamming all of eastern New Mexico this afternoon. Wind chills are between -15° to -30° for Clayton, Raton, and Clovis. Highs will stay in the single digits all afternoon there as the front banks along the central […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Over $10M funded to fight housing issues in New Mexico

“For 25 years, Crossroads for Women has served justice-involved women who exemplify the true meaning of resilience by working every day to improve their own lives and the lives of their children,” said Crossroads for Women in Albuquerque Executive Director Cory Lee, “We appreciate Gov. Lujan Grisham for recognizing this important work and we are grateful to be a recipient of the Casa Connection Grant, allowing us to grow our capacity and serve more women who are working to break cycles and build their lives.”
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Arctic plunge arrives in eastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures continue to plummet this morning across the far northeastern portions of the state. Raton dropped 25 degrees in just an hour. Winds are picking up as well, with gusts up to 40 mph in those same areas, making wind chill values down to -20 in Clayton already this morning.NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures continue to plummet this morning across the far northeastern portions of the state. Raton dropped 25 degrees in just an hour. Winds are picking up as well, with gusts up to 40 mph in those same areas, making wind chill values down to -20 in Clayton already this morning.
COLORADO STATE
dailycoffeenews.com

Here Are 10 Exciting New Coffee Shops in the Southwest

The good times in desert climes continued this year with a variety of inspired cafes opening throughout Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and Nevada. Some of these new hotspots invite guests to share in exciting direct connections to places far outside the United States — such as Eritrea, Brazil or Australia — while some are dazzling right where they are, with adventurous design and multifaceted services.
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Bitterly cold weather continues through Friday

An arctic air mass has brought dangerously cold temperatures to eastern New Mexico. The bitterly cold air and wind chills will stick around through Saturday morning. A strong arctic cold front has brought dramatically colder temperatures across eastern New Mexico Thursday. Air temperatures fell into the single digits in Clayton today with wind chills as low as -35°. Temperatures have now fallen below freezing across the entire eastern half of the state Thursday evening. Winds will relax somewhat overnight, but wind chills will still be below zero all across eastern New Mexico though Friday morning. Some of the cold air will seep into the Rio Grande Valley tonight too, bringing a slight drop in temperatures Friday. The biggest drop will be down in the Mesilla Valley. A band of light snow and rain may develop early Friday morning in central New Mexico. This could bring a few flurries to the metro and even some very light snow Friday evening to southeast New Mexico.
COLORADO STATE
Motley Fool

SNAP Participation Was Highest in These 11 States Last Year

One in 4 people in New Mexico received food benefits in 2021. Over 10% of American households had trouble putting food on the table last year. SNAP assistance varies wildly from state to state, with New Mexico topping the list with a 25% participation rate. Double-up programs and cash back...
GEORGIA STATE

