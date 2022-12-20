An arctic air mass has brought dangerously cold temperatures to eastern New Mexico. The bitterly cold air and wind chills will stick around through Saturday morning. A strong arctic cold front has brought dramatically colder temperatures across eastern New Mexico Thursday. Air temperatures fell into the single digits in Clayton today with wind chills as low as -35°. Temperatures have now fallen below freezing across the entire eastern half of the state Thursday evening. Winds will relax somewhat overnight, but wind chills will still be below zero all across eastern New Mexico though Friday morning. Some of the cold air will seep into the Rio Grande Valley tonight too, bringing a slight drop in temperatures Friday. The biggest drop will be down in the Mesilla Valley. A band of light snow and rain may develop early Friday morning in central New Mexico. This could bring a few flurries to the metro and even some very light snow Friday evening to southeast New Mexico.

