(FOX 2) - There is some good news as you wake up this Friday morning when it comes to the details of this Winter Storm - the snow amounts are lower than previously forecast. A large pocket of dry air hovered over Michigan late Thursday night and by doing so we are comfortable to reduce our snowfall projections with respect to this storm. At this point, it's fair to say that the majority of our viewers will get 2-4 inches by Saturday afternoon while spots farther north (up near Flint, Lapeer and Port Huron) could still see as much as 5 inches.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO