Read full article on original website
Related
fox2detroit.com
MAP: Freezing temperatures, high winds create mess on Metro Detroit roads
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're headed out Friday night or Saturday morning, take it slow. While there isn't much snow on the ground, roads across Metro Detroit are icy. Treacherous conditions have led to numerous crashes, spin-outs, and pileups, both in Southeast Michigan and around the state. With high...
These will be the 6 worst Michigan roads to drive on Friday and Saturday
UPDATE: Dangerous sub-zero wind chills to continue, how to spot signs of frostbite. We’ve been hearing the warnings for days: Blizzard conditions smacking parts of Michigan today and Saturday will make driving in some areas nearly impossible - and very dangerous. Little to no visibility for drivers, blowing snow, drifting snow and rapidly falling temperatures.
fox2detroit.com
Road conditions aren't as bad for ice - but the wind is causing a problem
While less snow is falling than expected, it's the wind that will be pushing it around enough it could still cause problems for drivers. Diane Cross with the Michigan Department of Transportation asked drivers to do their part in making sure the conditions are good enough to travel on. Check Michigan.gov/drive for more info.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan road conditions: 'Double whammy' of winds, temperatures making driving 'feel like a snow globe'
(FOX 2) - Southeast Michigan has traded one winter weather demon for another after projections for snow totals started falling overnight. But wind gusts will be blowing around whatever snow ends up falling. According to Diane Cross with the Michigan Department of Transportation, driving around Metro Detroit will "feel like...
Drivers told to stay off 100-mile stretch of I-94 as ice, blowing snow wreak havoc on roadways, MSP says
A major winter storm bringing bitter cold and biting winds is snaring traffic all over Michigan with icy roads to blame for a growing number of crashes, including a warning for drivers to avoid traveling on a 100-mile portion of I-94.
fox2detroit.com
Windy and cold with snow showers overnight
The wind and cold sticks around overnight and into Saturday. Rich Luterman has the full Metro Detroit weather forecast.
fox2detroit.com
Winter Weather in Southeast Michigan: Snow totals falling but wind gusts will send temps plummeting
(FOX 2) - There is some good news as you wake up this Friday morning when it comes to the details of this Winter Storm - the snow amounts are lower than previously forecast. A large pocket of dry air hovered over Michigan late Thursday night and by doing so we are comfortable to reduce our snowfall projections with respect to this storm. At this point, it's fair to say that the majority of our viewers will get 2-4 inches by Saturday afternoon while spots farther north (up near Flint, Lapeer and Port Huron) could still see as much as 5 inches.
fox2detroit.com
Western New York blizzard declared ‘major disaster’ as death toll rises
BUFFALO, N.Y. - Blizzard conditions driven by lake-effect snow continued in western New York on Christmas, where officials are calling this the worst winter storm in decades. Several feet of snow effectively buried roads and homes in Erie County, including Watertown, Hamburg and Buffalo, New York. In a tweet Sunday, officials said the Buffalo Airport will be closed until Tuesday because of high winds, snow drifts and low visibility that have made air traffic unsafe.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: blustery and cold as winter storm continues into Sunday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Metro Detroit is expected to have a cold and breezy Christmas Day. Localized lake-effect snow is likely, especially along I-69. It stays blustery and cold through Saturday and Christmas Sunday. Temperatures will moderate for the middle part of next week – hooray! Be safe this holiday...
fox2detroit.com
Dangerous road conditions across Michigan lead to jackknifed semis, MSP trooper crashes
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The pre-Christmas 2022 snow storm has brought a couple of inches of snow to southeast Michigan but on the state's west side, travel is extremely dangerous and I-94 has at least three major crashes. According to Michigan State Police's 5th district, a total of 9...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit school closures for Friday, Dec. 23
(FOX 2) - While snow totals have diminished over the morning, both the wind and cold temperatures are still making for a hazardous day outside one's home. A slew of schools have also called off school - likely the last day any facility would be open before Christmas break. To check what schools have been closed, go here.
fox2detroit.com
Christmas blizzard forecast coming into focus with intense winds, freezing temperatures expected
(FOX 2) - An extreme winter storm is headed our way and the timing couldn't be worse. Before we get into that though here's what you need to know about today:. Mostly cloudy and 33 degrees on Wednesday - pretty quiet, right? Ok good, now that that is done, let's get to the important stuff.
fox2detroit.com
Blustery, cold weather continues into Saturday
It is frigid outside, and the winds are only making it worse. This weather will continue into the weekend. Rich Luterman has your full Metro Detroit forecast.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit Christmas snowstorm timeline: when to expect blizzard conditions
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A dangerous snowstorm is blowing into Southeast Michigan this Christmas weekend and it will make travel extremely hazardous while possibly knocking out power throughout the area. The storm will bring blizzard conditions and will likely be classified as such. In order to get that distinction, it...
fox2detroit.com
Dangerous winter storm: Blizzard, power outages likely in Southeast Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A massive winter storm that's taking aim at most of the upper Midwest and, while Michigan isn't taking a direct hit with this storm and arctic chill, it's going to be bitterly cold with blizzard-like conditions in time for Christmas. The bitter blast of arctic air...
fox2detroit.com
Woman dies from cold exposure after being found in snow outside Michigan assisted living home
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman died after she was found in the snow outside of her Michigan assisted living community home Friday morning. A snow plow driver in the parking lot saw the 82-year-old woman curled up outside Timber Ridge Village in Bath Township around 7:10 a.m. Caregivers were notified, and the woman was brought inside.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for December 22-24
Some portions of Mid-Michigan could be buried beneath up to a foot and a half of snow before Christmas, according to the latest projections from forecasters at AccuWeather.com. A developing winter storm is expected to begin dropping snow onto Mid-Michigan by the wee hours of Thursday morning, with relatively minor...
fox2detroit.com
What to know about Michigan's Christmas weekend blizzard
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan may not be in the middle of an arctic air mass that's about to engulf most of the country but we're going to see some incredibly cold and windy days as several inches of snow will fall on Christmas weekend. Starting on Thursday we'll feel...
I-94 closed in multiple locations in Southwest Michigan due to several crashes
2 p.m. update Friday, Dec. 23: Stay off I-94 amid crashes, worsening blizzard conditions, state police say. UPDATE: See video, photos from I-94 pileup involving nine semi trucks. The Michigan State Police is reporting multiple shutdowns in sections of I-94 Friday morning due to a number of crashes as the...
fox2detroit.com
MSP: High-profile vehicles should stay off freeways north of Metro Detroit
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Michigan State Police handle crashes during the winter storm, high-profile vehicles are asked to stay off freeways in the Third District region. This area includes Arenac, Bay, Genesee, Gladwin, Huron, Iosco, Lapeer, Midland, Ogemaw, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, and Tuscola counties. Also,...
Comments / 2