Michigan State

fox2detroit.com

MAP: Freezing temperatures, high winds create mess on Metro Detroit roads

DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're headed out Friday night or Saturday morning, take it slow. While there isn't much snow on the ground, roads across Metro Detroit are icy. Treacherous conditions have led to numerous crashes, spin-outs, and pileups, both in Southeast Michigan and around the state. With high...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Road conditions aren't as bad for ice - but the wind is causing a problem

While less snow is falling than expected, it's the wind that will be pushing it around enough it could still cause problems for drivers. Diane Cross with the Michigan Department of Transportation asked drivers to do their part in making sure the conditions are good enough to travel on. Check Michigan.gov/drive for more info.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Winter Weather in Southeast Michigan: Snow totals falling but wind gusts will send temps plummeting

(FOX 2) - There is some good news as you wake up this Friday morning when it comes to the details of this Winter Storm - the snow amounts are lower than previously forecast. A large pocket of dry air hovered over Michigan late Thursday night and by doing so we are comfortable to reduce our snowfall projections with respect to this storm. At this point, it's fair to say that the majority of our viewers will get 2-4 inches by Saturday afternoon while spots farther north (up near Flint, Lapeer and Port Huron) could still see as much as 5 inches.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Western New York blizzard declared ‘major disaster’ as death toll rises

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Blizzard conditions driven by lake-effect snow continued in western New York on Christmas, where officials are calling this the worst winter storm in decades. Several feet of snow effectively buried roads and homes in Erie County, including Watertown, Hamburg and Buffalo, New York. In a tweet Sunday, officials said the Buffalo Airport will be closed until Tuesday because of high winds, snow drifts and low visibility that have made air traffic unsafe.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit school closures for Friday, Dec. 23

(FOX 2) - While snow totals have diminished over the morning, both the wind and cold temperatures are still making for a hazardous day outside one's home. A slew of schools have also called off school - likely the last day any facility would be open before Christmas break. To check what schools have been closed, go here.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Blustery, cold weather continues into Saturday

It is frigid outside, and the winds are only making it worse. This weather will continue into the weekend. Rich Luterman has your full Metro Detroit forecast.
fox2detroit.com

What to know about Michigan's Christmas weekend blizzard

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan may not be in the middle of an arctic air mass that's about to engulf most of the country but we're going to see some incredibly cold and windy days as several inches of snow will fall on Christmas weekend. Starting on Thursday we'll feel...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

MSP: High-profile vehicles should stay off freeways north of Metro Detroit

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Michigan State Police handle crashes during the winter storm, high-profile vehicles are asked to stay off freeways in the Third District region. This area includes Arenac, Bay, Genesee, Gladwin, Huron, Iosco, Lapeer, Midland, Ogemaw, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, and Tuscola counties. Also,...
BAY COUNTY, MI

