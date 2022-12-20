Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com
Devil’s Isle becomes Bonita Springs’ first distillery
Tom Anstead recalls his trip to Bermuda, which was originally known as the “Isle of Devils” by Spanish explorers for its treacherous weather. After losing his job in 2020 and deciding to start his own business, Anstead named his new Bonita Springs distillery after his vacation in paradise.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida gator spotted 'guarding' ball on golf course
BRADENTON, Fla. - A Florida golfer had to decide whether he was going to let a gator have at it with his golf ball or stand his ground. Mike Murphy had just finished hitting his shot on his third hole at the Tara Golf and Country Club in Bradenton. As...
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Local restaurants lost in 2022
The annual reflection on local restaurants that permanently closed in Southwest Florida was more difficult to compile this year because damage from Hurricane Ian left so many properties in limbo. Longtime Gulfshore favorites such as The Turtle Club in North Naples and Baleen at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort were...
WINKNEWS.com
Lani Kai patiently making progress to open after Ian
A better understanding of when iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks like the Lani Kai and Diamondhead will return to operation after Hurricane Ian. The two hotels were some of the only seaside staples to survive the powerful storm. All week, WINK News has been letting Southwest Florida know which Fort...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples area closed, pending home sales decrease in November
Closed and pending sales in the Naples area for last month decreased 41% and 33%, respectively, compared to November 2021, according to the November 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors, which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County, excluding Marco Island. Overall inventory increased 97% to 2,478 properties. The median closed price was $600,000 in October, up 20%. New listings were at 926, down 6%.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Former GM of The Cottage, Shucker’s restaurants starts handyman business
Brian Nagle spent three years managing Shucker’s at the Gulfshore and The Cottage Bar restaurants on Fort Myers Beach, only to see both century-old buildings vanish during Hurricane Ian because of roaring winds and at least 15 feet of storm surge flooding. With the future of the property and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Best travel options to vacation on Florida’s west coast after Hurricane Ian
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Southwest Florida’s famed vacation spots — Naples, Captiva and Sanibel Islands, Fort Myers Beach, Pine Island Sound — have long been escapes from Florida’s more bustling east coast. Those areas also bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian’s brutal wrath on Sept....
luxury-houses.net
This Luxurious Estate on 0.44 Lot Acres in Naples, Florida Comes With Sweeping Waterfront Views and is Listed for $11.5 Million
210 Cuddy Court, Naples, Florida, offers a private and elegant setting. This haven, located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, enjoys southern exposure and breathtaking views of Moorings Bay. This luxurious Naples estate is the dream waterfront lifestyle you deserve, with an impressive interior and open-concept main entertaining areas. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,1 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 210 Cuddy Court, please contact Chris P Resop (Phone: 239-231-6164) & Kara L Resop (Phone: 239-280-8955) at The Agency Naples for full support and perfect service.
Marconews.com
‘Watts for Dinner’: Saki opens second location in East Naples
This week’s dining destination is Saki Japanese, a new restaurant in East Naples, on Tamiami Trail near Rattlesnake Hammock. And yes, this restaurant is connected to the Saki on Collier Boulevard, near Verona Walk. For our appetizer, we selected two rolls from the sushi bar. The “Sweet Potato” sushi...
Florida Weekly
Tree-lighting marks start of Metropolitan Naples construction
While some real estate projects have been placed on hold or cancelled altogether in recent months, there’s one major new community which is changing the face of downtown Naples. That new mixeduse community is Metropolitan Naples, located on a 5.3-acre parcel at the intersection of Fifth Avenue South and...
WINKNEWS.com
Uline to hire for massive Naples warehouse opening in early 2023
Expected to complete construction next month of a massive distribution center in Collier County, Uline Inc. plans to hire about 150 people to staff it. The Wisconsin-based distributor of shipping, packaging and industrial materials plans to complete construction in mid-January of its 915,750-square-foot warehouse being built at 3830 Uline Drive, off City Gate Boulevard east of Collier Boulevard near the 100-acre Paradise Coast Sports Complex and the future Great Wolf Lodge Resort also under construction.
WINKNEWS.com
Burglaries push Naples community to be safer
People in a Naples community are concerned because of a similar theme where somebody goes into your home to shoot a video, to help, or sell your home, but when you get home all your valuables are gone. Neighbors that spoke with WINK News said they hope the people doing...
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Hotels in Naples, Florida
Best Hotels in Naples Florida: Whether you’re looking for best hotels in Naples or near Naples Pier, there are upscale accommodations or a more budget-friendly option, there are plenty of great options to suit your needs. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. Here are just...
Disabled dolphin returns to Lee Co. after Hurricane Ian
A disabled dolphin returned to Pine Island in Lee County following Hurricane Ian, and he's actually a local celebrity.
Seven rescued from disabled boat 150 miles off coast of Naples
MIAMI, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued seven people Monday after their 180-foot boat, Abshire Tide, became disabled 150 miles southwest of Naples. Coast Guard Cutter Shrike’s crew arrived on scene around 3:30 p.m. and quickly helped them. At approximately 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders...
Florida Weekly
An update on Lee Health Fort Myers Hospital
Late last year, Lee Health announced our plans to build a new, state-of-the-art hospital and medical destination on Challenger Boulevard, between Colonial Boulevard and Winkler Avenue, in the City of Fort Myers. Since we received approval to proceed from the Lee Health Board of Directors, significant work has been underway.
WINKNEWS.com
Suncoast Beverage pays $9.1M for 47 acres from city of Fort Myers
The City of Fort Myers completed the sale of 47 acres off State Road 82, just west of Ortiz Avenue. CMT Ventures, which is owned by Suncoast Beverage Sales, paid $9.1 million for the property off what’s also known as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the deed.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lighthouse Resort reopens on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian
Lighthouse Resort Inn & Suites reopened on Fort Myers Beach with 20 rooms available for displaced residents, first responders, emergency personnel, relief and construction workers. The rooms available are on the second, third and fourth floors at the hotel at 1051 Fifth Ave. Parking is limited to one vehicle. The Yucatan Beach Stand is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with a limited menu and full bar at the wing bar. Temporary office hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
House on Fort Myers Beach bursts into flames with workers inside
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A house on Fort Myers Beach caught fire while workers were inside. According to the Fort Myers Beach Fire District (FMBFD), no one currently lives at the residence on Court Street. FMBFD said a construction company was using the home to store contents for homes they were working on.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Punta Gorda Airport economic impact reaches $1.7B
Florida Department of Transportation’s new Statewide Aviation Economic Impact Study valued Punta Gorda Airport’s total economic impact at $1.7 billion, up from $1.27 billion in its 2019 report. While there are about 1,500 jobs directly on-site, the FDOT profile attributes more than 11,000 jobs to PGD when including the visitor spending component, supplier sales and other jobs that result directly and indirectly from the airport’s success. FDOT also attributes a $541 million payroll to PGD, which reflects the total compensation for work, including gross wages, salaries, employer-provided benefits and taxes paid on behalf of employees. In the past year, Charlotte County Airport Authority expects total passenger traffic will surpass 1.8 million by the end of the year.
