Kylie Masse’s Incredible Run of Consistency Continues At Short Course Worlds
Since breaking onto the scene at the 2015 World University Games, Masse has won an individual at 12 straight major championship meets. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Canadian backstroker Kylie Masse has been on a phenomenal run of consistency for the better part of the last decade, having been...
arena Swim of the Week: Emma McKeon Records First Sub-54 Fly Split On Aussie Relay
McKeon's relay split was the fastest in history by nearly four-tenths of a second. Archive photo via World Aquatics. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim...
2022 Swammy Awards: World Junior Female Swimmer of the Year – Summer McIntosh
McIntosh's incredible year included two long course world titles, two Commonwealth titles and ranking inside the world's top six in six different events. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 WORLD JUNIOR FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: SUMMER MCINTOSH, CANADA. Summer...
Short Course World Champs DEEP Dive | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN
This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we do a deep dive into the swims and history made at the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne Current photo via World Aquatics. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we do a deep dive into the swims and history made at the...
SwimSwam Pulse: Heilman’s 100 Fly Edges McIntosh’s 500 Free For Top Winter Junior Swim
15-year-old Heilman's time of 44.67 in the 100 fly not only broke the NAG record for 15-16 boys, but also went under the 17-18 mark. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can...
Which Nation Had The Best Relay Exchanges At Short Course Worlds?
SCM (25m) Relays come fast and furious at the Short Course World Championships. Over the six-day competition, there are a whopping 12 different relay events, and with such a large sample size, we’re able to get a glimpse into which countries are the best and which have some work to do on their exchanges.
2022 Swammy Awards: South American Male Swimmer of the Year – Nicholas Santos
Now 42 years old, Santos has pushed the limits of what we thought to be possible in this sport perhaps more than anyone, at least within the context of age. Stock photo via World Aquatics. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 SOUTH AMERICAN MALE SWIMMER...
William Yang Posts 100 Free PB To Lead Young Talent At NSW State Age Championships
LCM (50m) After a two-year hiatus, the New South Wales Senior State Age Championships returned to Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre. The 7-day meet saw both veterans and rising stars take to the pool, with nearly 500 athletes taking part in the elite meet. Warringah Aquatic’s Lachlan Davies got the...
13 YO Jacqueline Zipagan Swims 50.06 100 Free Lead Off Breaking Jenny Thompson Record
SCY (25 yards) “2022 NE BGSC SCY New England Senior Meet” on MeetMobile. Jacqueline Zipagan of Bluefish Swim Club led off the 400 freestyle relay in a 50.06. That broke Jenny Thompson‘s New England Swimming LSC record of 50.10 which stood from all the way back 1987. That...
Roditi Hacks 7 Seconds Off Israeli SCM 800 Free National Record
SCM (25m) The 2022 Israeli Short Course Championships concluded tonight from Netanya, but not before more records fell at the Wingate Institute. Competing in the men’s 800m free, Matan Roditi fired off a new lifetime best of 7:49.29 to top the podium. The 24-year-old Olympian’s result established a new national record, crushing the previous Israeli standard of 7:56.61 Guy Moskovich put on the books in 2015.
Federica Pellegrini: From Athlete To Athlete
In addition to her outstanding career in the pool, Pellegrini has also devoted much of her time to things such as gender equality and mental health. Archive photo via Andrea Staccioli / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. This article originally appeared in the 2022 Summer edition of SwimSwam Magazine. Subscribe here to...
Swimmers Honored With Inaugural Jason Plummer Memorial Award At Queensland Champs
LCM (50m) In November 2021, Australian Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Jason Plummer died at the young age of 52. Plummer’s memory and legacy will now live on through the Jason Plummer Memorial Award, which was designed by his brother BJ and recognizes the top 15-16 swimmer for both genders in the 1500 freestyle at the annual Queensland Championships, which concluded this past Friday.
Caeleb Dressel Can Hold His Breath for Five Minutes, Six Seconds (In Bed)
“It’s usually in my bed, before falling asleep I’ve done it,” Dressel said of his record for holding his breath. “My record in bed: 5 minutes, 6 seconds.” Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. A rare Caeleb Dressel sighting produced a couple fun soundbites in...
BOTR in 2023 Josh Parent Swims Best Time in 1650 Free at New England Senior Champs
SCY (25 yards) “2022 NE BGSC SCY New England Senior Meet” on MeetMobile. Highlighting the meet was BOTR Florida commit for the class of 2023 Josh Parent. Parent won all of his individual races. Most notably, Parent dropped over 11 seconds in his 1650 free. Parent dropped from a 15:08.44 to a 14:56.60. This was a huge drop for the Florida signee as that time would place him at #16 in the NCAA so far this season (Note: The 1650 free is not typically swum at dual meets so most times are from midseasons). It took a 14:52.40 to score in the event at NCAAs last season.
SwimSwam’s Official 2022 Swammy Awards Index
Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh were two of the biggest stars of 2022 in the pool. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 was an action-packed year. In the aftermath of the postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, this year featured an unprecedented number of major international competitions: the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships took place within a two-month timeframe in the summer, and we also saw the world’s best juniors put their talents on display with World Juniors, Euro Juniors and Junior Pan Pacs on the calendar.
A Perfect Silver: Memories From Rome 2009
The most beautiful swimming pool in the world? Ask any swimmer, and if they don't say the Foro Italico, they've probably never been there. Archive photo via Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. This article originally appeared in the 2022 Summer edition of SwimSwam Magazine. Subscribe here to the SwimSwam Magazine here. The...
Less Is More: Re-Qualifying for U.S. Nationals at 41
Courtesy of James Fike, Founder and CEO of Fike Swim. Before we get going, check out and subscribe to the Less Is More vlog for more detail on everything below. 21 years ago I qualified for my last US Nationals. It was an abysmal performance- second-to-last in the 200 breast and not much better in the 100. I remember my grandmother, who was a bit feisty, telling me “Well, you can’t tell me you’ve been training.” My college career ended the following spring on a similarly low note with times slower than freshman year. It was gut wrenching to go out like that.
Vanshika Ne Swimming Mein Jeeta Gold Aur Silver Medal
Is contest mein around 25 CBSE affiliated schools ne participate kiya tha zone se. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. KC Public School ki Vanshika Gusain ne recenty hi Punjab ke Om Prakash Bansal Modern School Gobindgarh mei huye CBSE North Zone II Swimming competition mein excelled kiya hai. Is contest mein around 25 CBSE affiliated schools ne participate kiya tha zone se.
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 12/23/2022
This week's age group wonders include Luke Zardavets, who swam the fastest time for 13-year-old in the 100 breast since Michael Andrew. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age...
Swimming’s Litherland Triplets are Music’s TRiiiPS (New Single Drop)
Jay, Mick, and Kevin Litherland all swam collegiately at the University of Georgia. Jay's swimming career included an Olympic silver medal in 2021. There is a long tradition of crossover between talented musicians and swimmers. Two-time Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel and Michael Phelps’ former coach Bob Bowman are both trained classical musicians, on violin and piano, respectively; Commonwealth Games gold medalist Cody Simpson of Australia had a top 10 hit in pop song Surfers Paradise; Former US National Teamer Eugene Godsoe writes a new song every Tuesday and Friday on his Instagram channel, and Commonwealth Games medalist Jason Dunford has co-released a hip-hop album.
