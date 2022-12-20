Read full article on original website
rob roberts
3d ago
I wonder what her party affiliation is...Nowhere in the article does it state she's a democrat...And everyone knows that if the thief that she is were a Republican, it would have been mentioned numerous times...Isn't she the same woman that cursed out a Police man for giving her a speeding ticket??
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
MyPillow CEO questions DeSantis 2022 election win: ‘I don’t believe it’
Lindell is a big supporter of former President Donald Trump who has made baseless charges about electoral fraud in the past. DeSantis has emerged as perhaps the most dangerous rival to Trump in a 2024 GOP presidential primary.
Towing company owner from Boca Raton sentenced to prison
A business owner from Boca Raton was sentenced to 15 months in prison after he was found guilty of tax evasion.
WSVN-TV
DeSantis appoints new member on Broward County Public School board
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reappointed a member to the Broward County Public School board hours after declaring a vacancy. DeSantis on Thursday signed an executive order appointing Daniel Foganholi to take over the seat of elected board member Rod Velez. Foganholi will be representing District...
Former Riviera Beach Housing Authority chairman pleads guilty to extortion
WEST PALM BEACH — A former chairman of the Riviera Beach Housing Authority has pleaded guilty to extortion after using his position to pocket more than $9,000 of the agency's money. Prosecutors say Delvin Thomas, 44, pressured a real estate broker to pay him a $9,400 commission on land...
Most of South Florida moves past 'low' coronavirus transmission
For the first in nearly three months, most of South Florida is no longer designated "low" coronavirus transmission by the CDC, with Miam-Miami-Dade the only state "high."
South Florida Sheriff’s deputy arrested, facing felony charge
A sheriff's deputy has been arrested in South Florida after a warrant was issued for her arrest on domestic battery charges.
WSVN-TV
‘You may call me Mistress’: 3 leather-clad women pitch building dungeon to Fort Lauderdale commissioners
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a strange sight at a Fort Lauderdale City Commission meeting when a trio of unusual guests stepped up and spoke before lawmakers. The outlandish appearance unfolded during Tuesday night’s city commission meeting. On the agenda was a sanitation issue. “This item is...
sflcn.com
North Miami City Council Unanimously Appoints Alix Desulme, Ed.D., Mayor of North Miami
NORTH MIAMI – Members of the North Miami City Council appoint Alix Desulme, Ed.D., as the Mayor of North Miami. Desulme will serve in this role until the general elections in November 2024. Desulme formerly served as North Miami Vice Mayor. No stranger to the city, Desulme was first...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Firefighters Recognized by The Fire Inspectors Association of Broward County
The Fire Inspectors Association of Broward County (FIABC) named three Tamarac Firefighters as Marshal of the Year, Fire Inspector of the Year, and Firefighter of the Year. The city commission congratulated the Tamarac Fire Rescue members at the Dec. 14 meeting. Division Chief/Fire Marshal Tommy Demopoulos was awarded the 2022...
Miami New Times
Javier Ortiz Comes Up Short in Race for Police Union Boss
Fired Miami Police Captain Javier Ortiz has lost his comeback attempt to become president of Miami's Fraternal Order of Police, his second unsuccessful bid for the union boss position since 2020. Two other candidates, current union president Tommy Reyes and vice president Felix Del Rosario, will be facing off against...
Florida Gang Member Sentenced To Life After 3 Murders During Home Invasions
A Florida gang member has been sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for murders committed during a series of home invasion robberies in Broward County. According to evidence presented at trial, Derrick Slade (aka “D” or “Solja”) joined a criminal enterprise in November
Click10.com
Kidnapping investigation leads authorities to bust cockfighting ring, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – FBI agents discovered a “large cockfighting ring” in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday as they executed a search warrant while investigating a possible kidnapping victim, according to Miami-Dade police. Officers arrested 59-year-old Leonardo Cabrera on three felony charges related to animal fighting and cruelty. According...
Palm Beach County's largest workforce housing site set to open with 288 apartments
An apartment complex that will become Palm Beach County’s largest workforce housing community is set to open in January, injecting a new supply of mid-range rental options into the region’s increasingly costly real estate market. Resia Pine Ridge, off Southern Boulevard west of West Palm Beach, will feature...
Ex-FAU Student To Spend 24 Years In Federal Prison
Shawn Outler Produced Illegal Material Involving Teen Girl. Burning. Carving Cutting. FBI, Florida Atlantic University Police Credited With Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A former Florida Atlantic University student will spend 24 years in federal prison, then another 25 years under supervised release. […]
A confusing 'commerce' designation in Ag Reserve has developers lining up but residents frustrated
The Agricultural Reserve could soon look very different. Four development plans have moved forward that could lead to more than 1 million square feet of light industrial facilities being built in the Ag Reserve that could include warehouses, dispatch centers and storage areas for large commercial vehicles. County commissioners recently...
Man Who Found 'Baby June' In Boynton Inlet Speaks Out
Chris Lemieux is a firefighter who happened upon the newborn girl while boating back in June of 2018. The infant's mother was arrested last week on a first degree murder charge.
thekatynews.com
Best Areas to Live in Broward County
Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
Boca Raton Criminal Attorney Jailed On DUI Charge
Defense Attorney Edward Kone Arrested Following Palmetto Park Road Crash. Allegedly Admitted To Drinking “Two Beers” At Flanigan’s Before Wreck. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton Criminal Defense Attorney apparently needs a defense attorney himself after Boca Raton Police arrested the man […]
56 Arrested In Undercover Drug Sweep In Palm Beach County
The seven-month investigation labeled "Operation Time Capsule" targeted street-level drug dealers.
PBSO makes 2 arrests in complex real estate crime spree
Two people are facing felony charges after stealing brand-new appliances from real estate properties all over the county and then trying to sell them for a profit, deputies said.
