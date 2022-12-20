ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Comments / 6

rob roberts
3d ago

I wonder what her party affiliation is...Nowhere in the article does it state she's a democrat...And everyone knows that if the thief that she is were a Republican, it would have been mentioned numerous times...Isn't she the same woman that cursed out a Police man for giving her a speeding ticket??

WSVN-TV

DeSantis appoints new member on Broward County Public School board

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reappointed a member to the Broward County Public School board hours after declaring a vacancy. DeSantis on Thursday signed an executive order appointing Daniel Foganholi to take over the seat of elected board member Rod Velez. Foganholi will be representing District...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

Javier Ortiz Comes Up Short in Race for Police Union Boss

Fired Miami Police Captain Javier Ortiz has lost his comeback attempt to become president of Miami's Fraternal Order of Police, his second unsuccessful bid for the union boss position since 2020. Two other candidates, current union president Tommy Reyes and vice president Felix Del Rosario, will be facing off against...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Ex-FAU Student To Spend 24 Years In Federal Prison

Shawn Outler Produced Illegal Material Involving Teen Girl. Burning. Carving Cutting. FBI, Florida Atlantic University Police Credited With Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A former Florida Atlantic University student will spend 24 years in federal prison, then another 25 years under supervised release. […]
BOCA RATON, FL
thekatynews.com

Best Areas to Live in Broward County

Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Criminal Attorney Jailed On DUI Charge

Defense Attorney Edward Kone Arrested Following Palmetto Park Road Crash. Allegedly Admitted To Drinking “Two Beers” At Flanigan’s Before Wreck. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton Criminal Defense Attorney apparently needs a defense attorney himself after Boca Raton Police arrested the man […]
BOCA RATON, FL

