Alexandria, VA

mocoshow.com

Statement of Charges For Torrey Moore; Man Accused of Killing Shell Station Employee and 8-Month Pregnant Woman in White Oak

Statement of Charges, per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney: “On 12/8/22 at 3:00 PM, Montgomery County Police responded to a convenience store at the Shell Gas station located at 11150 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, Montgomery County, Maryland for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Ayalew Wondimu, a black male with date of birth of 11/6/61, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Investigation revealed the victim was working inside the store, behind the register when he was shot. Wondimu was pronounced deceased on the scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

17-year-old murdered in Alexandria: police

WASHINGTON - A 17-year-old was killed in a homicide early Wednesday morning in Alexandria, according to police. Alexandria Police Department was called to the 5500 block of Ascot Court in Alexandra on Wednesday morning at around 5:35 a.m. Police say they found a 17-year-old male inside with trauma to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Bay Net

Juveniles Charged For Robbery At Middle School In Charles County

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On December 19, a student at General Smallwood Middle School reported that two students forcibly stole his shoes. The school resource officer and school administrative staff initiated an investigation. After pursuing leads and consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, two students are being...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

Police: Alexandria teen death in West End ruled a homicide

The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has officially upgraded a “suspicious death” investigation to a homicide and said the victim was a local teenager. Police responded to a call for service at 5:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the 5500 block of Ascot Court. “Responding officers located a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Bay Net

Officers Locate Loaded Gun During Traffic Stop In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. – On December 18 at 7:43 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a passenger car in the area of Crain Highway at Port Tobacco Road in La Plata. The officer detected the odor of marijuana, and further investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a loaded handgun and marijuana.
LA PLATA, MD
13News Now

Man arrested in Stafford for Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for a Virginia Beach shooting last week. Authorities in Stafford arrested Josiah Tanoah Flores for a shooting that left one person hurt off Waterfront Drive on Dec. 17. At the time, police said the victim was expected to survive and police haven't given an update on the victim's condition.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
NBC Washington

Fairfax County Auto Theft Unit Takes on Rise in Stolen Vehicles

With carjackings and car thefts on the rise throughout the area, Fairfax County police created a special unit earlier this year. Dramatic, new dashboard-camera video shows how the auto theft unit moved in for a calculated capture of a car thief. Navigating the Beltway, multiple unmarked police cruisers boxed in a red SUV. The officers forced the driver of the SUV to the shoulder. The driver was arrested, and a stolen vehicle was off the street.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

2 men shot near Riggs LaSalle Rec Center in Northeast

WASHINGTON - A double shooting near a recreation center in Northeast left two men injured Friday evening, according to D.C. police. A caller contacted the police department about the incident just after 6 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the two men who were shot and evaluated...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

MCPD: 62-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage After Eating Dinner With His Family; Police Urging the Public for Assistance

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, along with County Executive Marc Elrich and 3rd District Commander David McBain held a press conference regarding the Wednesday night homicide that occurred in the Wayne Avenue Parking Garage (Garage 60) near Ellsworth Dr. in Downtown Silver Spring. The victim has been identified as Charles Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring. Reynolds was bringing leftovers to his vehicle after eating dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant when he was shot and killed in the stairwell of the garage. It does not appear to be a robbery as none of the victim’s personal items were taken. There are no suspects at this time. You can view the full press conference here.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say

THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
THURMONT, MD
alxnow.com

Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ this morning in West End

A police investigation of a shooting early this morning in the West End has turned to a “suspicious death” investigation. The Alexandria Police Department said the initial call for service was this morning (Wednesday) at 5:35 a.m. in the 5500 block of Ascot Court. According to police:. The...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Police: Teen faces gun charges after Tysons Corner Center pursuit

One of the two individuals arrested at Tysons Corner Center on Sunday (Dec. 18) will face several charges, mostly related to possession of a gun that police say was reported stolen in Prince William County. The Fairfax County Police Department said Monday that a 16-year-old from Centreville has been charged...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Man Shot In The Head Being Flown Out Of Lexington Park

UPDATE – Police Continue To Investigate Shooting In Lexington Park, Victim In Stable Condition. LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On December 21, 2022 at approximately 7:08 p.m., police and rescue personnel responded to a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 21800 block of Ronald Drive. Police first...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD

