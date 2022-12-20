Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Officers Investigate Suspicious Vehicle And Locate Loaded Guns, Drug Paraphernalia
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On December 20 at 4:55 p.m., officers responded to the area of Pomonkey Creek Place in Bryans Road for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupants and observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. Further investigation revealed...
mocoshow.com
Statement of Charges For Torrey Moore; Man Accused of Killing Shell Station Employee and 8-Month Pregnant Woman in White Oak
Statement of Charges, per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney: “On 12/8/22 at 3:00 PM, Montgomery County Police responded to a convenience store at the Shell Gas station located at 11150 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, Montgomery County, Maryland for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Ayalew Wondimu, a black male with date of birth of 11/6/61, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Investigation revealed the victim was working inside the store, behind the register when he was shot. Wondimu was pronounced deceased on the scene.
fox5dc.com
17-year-old murdered in Alexandria: police
WASHINGTON - A 17-year-old was killed in a homicide early Wednesday morning in Alexandria, according to police. Alexandria Police Department was called to the 5500 block of Ascot Court in Alexandra on Wednesday morning at around 5:35 a.m. Police say they found a 17-year-old male inside with trauma to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bay Net
Juveniles Charged For Robbery At Middle School In Charles County
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On December 19, a student at General Smallwood Middle School reported that two students forcibly stole his shoes. The school resource officer and school administrative staff initiated an investigation. After pursuing leads and consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, two students are being...
alxnow.com
Police: Alexandria teen death in West End ruled a homicide
The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has officially upgraded a “suspicious death” investigation to a homicide and said the victim was a local teenager. Police responded to a call for service at 5:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the 5500 block of Ascot Court. “Responding officers located a...
Unruly Inmate Strikes Again After Assaulting Officers In Virginia
A woman who had become combative with officers struck again and is facing additional charges after kicking an officer in the head, authorities say.Officers were attempting to transport Kristen Nicole Stephens, 34, around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21 to another medical facility when the attack happen…
Centre Daily
Fake police officer on run after entering home and shooting man and boy, DC cops say
A man impersonating a police officer shot two people in a Washington, D.C., home before fleeing, police said. On Dec. 20, the man, wearing a police vest with a badge slung over it, approached a home on Clay Street in northeast Washington, D.C., according to a police press release and accompanying photos.
Bay Net
Officers Locate Loaded Gun During Traffic Stop In La Plata
LA PLATA, Md. – On December 18 at 7:43 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a passenger car in the area of Crain Highway at Port Tobacco Road in La Plata. The officer detected the odor of marijuana, and further investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a loaded handgun and marijuana.
Man arrested in Stafford for Virginia Beach shooting
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for a Virginia Beach shooting last week. Authorities in Stafford arrested Josiah Tanoah Flores for a shooting that left one person hurt off Waterfront Drive on Dec. 17. At the time, police said the victim was expected to survive and police haven't given an update on the victim's condition.
NBC Washington
Fairfax County Auto Theft Unit Takes on Rise in Stolen Vehicles
With carjackings and car thefts on the rise throughout the area, Fairfax County police created a special unit earlier this year. Dramatic, new dashboard-camera video shows how the auto theft unit moved in for a calculated capture of a car thief. Navigating the Beltway, multiple unmarked police cruisers boxed in a red SUV. The officers forced the driver of the SUV to the shoulder. The driver was arrested, and a stolen vehicle was off the street.
fox5dc.com
2 men shot near Riggs LaSalle Rec Center in Northeast
WASHINGTON - A double shooting near a recreation center in Northeast left two men injured Friday evening, according to D.C. police. A caller contacted the police department about the incident just after 6 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the two men who were shot and evaluated...
Arlington County mom, son, daughter missing
The family of Latasha Boatwright reported her and her two children missing.
BPD officer stripped of powers after indictment alleges marijuana dealing
A Baltimore Police officer is suspended without pay after being indicted in Baltimore County on drug dealing allegations.
mocoshow.com
MCPD: 62-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage After Eating Dinner With His Family; Police Urging the Public for Assistance
Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, along with County Executive Marc Elrich and 3rd District Commander David McBain held a press conference regarding the Wednesday night homicide that occurred in the Wayne Avenue Parking Garage (Garage 60) near Ellsworth Dr. in Downtown Silver Spring. The victim has been identified as Charles Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring. Reynolds was bringing leftovers to his vehicle after eating dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant when he was shot and killed in the stairwell of the garage. It does not appear to be a robbery as none of the victim’s personal items were taken. There are no suspects at this time. You can view the full press conference here.
Man killed while driving in Maryland after a tree fell on his car, police say
THURMONT, Md. — Maryland State Police say a man died Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving west of Thurmont. The crash occurred around noon. State police Trooper First Class Kevin Carter claims the man was driving west on Maryland Route 77, near the area of Tower Road. While he was driving, a tree fell across the roadway and crushed the man's moving car, Carter says.
alxnow.com
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ this morning in West End
A police investigation of a shooting early this morning in the West End has turned to a “suspicious death” investigation. The Alexandria Police Department said the initial call for service was this morning (Wednesday) at 5:35 a.m. in the 5500 block of Ascot Court. According to police:. The...
ffxnow.com
Police: Teen faces gun charges after Tysons Corner Center pursuit
One of the two individuals arrested at Tysons Corner Center on Sunday (Dec. 18) will face several charges, mostly related to possession of a gun that police say was reported stolen in Prince William County. The Fairfax County Police Department said Monday that a 16-year-old from Centreville has been charged...
Man disguised as officer shoots two inside D.C. youth facility
Police are asking for help finding the man who shot two people after entering a youth facility disguised as a police officer. WRC's Mark Segraves reports.Dec. 22, 2022.
WJLA
Prince George's County police chief answers questions on student safety, carjackings
WASHINGTON (7News) — Once a month, 7News welcomes law enforcement leaders to discuss safety concerns throughout the DMV. On Wednesday, Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz joined the newscast to answer questions. Here's the full interview:. Q: Carjackings have increased at an alarming rate in your county there...
Bay Net
Man Shot In The Head Being Flown Out Of Lexington Park
UPDATE – Police Continue To Investigate Shooting In Lexington Park, Victim In Stable Condition. LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On December 21, 2022 at approximately 7:08 p.m., police and rescue personnel responded to a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 21800 block of Ronald Drive. Police first...
