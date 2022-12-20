I'm white and got a child endangerment charge for driving out to the desert by my house with my 7 year old daughter and two dogs. I dropped a knife on the ground and didn't realize it till we were back at the truck so I put her and the dogs in the truck and looked for the knife (about 30 yards away from the truck) after about 5 minutes I saw a cop driving up so I walked over there and he ticketed me for having her in the car by herself with the dogs even though it was for only about 5 minutes and was in my view the whole time. it was 78° that day. I had to take a bunch of parenting classes and pay a bunch of $ over some BS. 🤬everyone in my class had their kids taken away at the time and couldn't believe thats why I was there, neither could the instructor. I'm sick of these "journalists" constantly bringing up race. We have a class issue in this country, not a racism issue.
But the ones who needed to removed permanently have gone back to their families and still are neglected, abused
The other data point to include would be . How many of these children live with single parents? That has more to do with abuse than skin color.
