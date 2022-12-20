Read full article on original website
Related
TSMC in talks with suppliers over first European plant – FT
(Reuters) – Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is in advanced talks with key suppliers about setting up its first potential European plant in the German city of Dresden, the Financial Times reported on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (TSMC) is sending a team of senior executives to Germany early next...
Equity funds record largest ever weekly outflows -BofA
LONDON (Reuters) – Investors shed stocks at the highest weekly rate ever in the week to Wednesday, selling a net $41.9 billion of equities, according to a report from BofA Global Research on Friday that attributed the sell-off to tax-related purposes. U.S. value funds and passive equities also recorded...
Citi appoints new co-heads of emerging markets division in EMEA
(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc on Thursday named Hamza Girach and Rizwan Shaikh as co-heads of emerging markets at its banking, capital markets and advisory division in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Girach and Shaikh have been with the bank for roughly two decades. Girach was part of...
Panama aims for ‘fair’ deal with Canadian miner First Quantum
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – Panama’s government is in talks with Canada-based miner First Quantum Minerals over the conditions under which it operates its flagship copper mine, the government’s Chief Revenue Officer Publio De Gracia said on Friday. The official from the country’s economy and finance ministry said...
Mexico’s newest oil refinery now seen working at half capacity in mid-2023
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican state oil company Pemex’s newest refinery will reach half of its crude processing capacity in July, the national president said on Friday, marking the latest shift in timing for the project’s operations. The Olmeca oil refinery, being built next to the Dos...
World Bank to lend $500 million to help Brazil meet climate goals
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The World Bank´s board of directors approved late on Thursday a $500 million project in Brazil to expand sustainability-linked finance and strengthen the private sector’s capacity to access carbon credit markets and help the country curb deforestation. The initiative, in collaboration with Brazilian...
Elon Musk’s vow to hold on to Tesla stock fails to soothe investors
(Reuters) – Tesla Inc shares touched a fresh two-year low in volatile trading on Friday as boss Elon Musk’s promise to not sell his shares for at least two years did little to reassure investors. Musk has offloaded shares worth $40 billion in the world’s most valuable carmaker...
World Bank approves $500 million to expand social security in Egypt – ministry
CAIRO (Reuters) – The World Bank’s executive board has approved $500 million in development financing for Egypt to expand its social safety net and protection programme in the face of global economic pressures filtering through to the country’s economy, the international cooperation minister said on Friday. The...
Japan unveils record budget in boost to military capacity
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan unveiled on Friday a record 114.4 trillion yen ($863 billion) budget for the next fiscal year from April, pushed up by increased military spending and higher social security costs for a fast-ageing population. The budget – endorsed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s cabinet on Friday...
Factbox-Tesla’s key managers in China
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla Inc has tapped China chief Tom Zhu to troubleshoot production engineering challenges in the United States, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. They are working on upcoming projects, including the Cybertruck, the people said, adding that Zhu’s colleagues in China believe he...
AT&T, BlackRock to form commercial fiber-optic platform
(Reuters) – Wireless carrier AT&T Inc and fund manager BlackRock Inc are forming a joint venture to operate a fiber-optic platform in the United States, the companies said on Friday. The venture, Gigapower LLC, plans to deploy its network to an initial 1.5 million customer locations outside of AT&T’s traditional 21-state wireline service presence, they said.
Brazil’s incoming finance minister picks treasury secretary
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s incoming Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Thursday that Rogerio Ceron will be the country’s treasury secretary in President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s government. Ceron recently left the command of Sao Paulo Parcerias, an agency linked to the city government...
U.S. dollar likely has further upside vs yen despite BOJ move -Goldman
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan, which widened the trading band for 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) on Tuesday, may have inflicted damage on the dollar against the yen, but Goldman Sachs analysts said there was further room for the greenback to rise. On Tuesday, the dollar...
Zara shopworkers call off strikes in company’s hometown after pay rise deal – union
MADRID (Reuters) – A union representing shop assistants at fashion retailer Zara has called off planned strikes in the company’s hometown in northern Spain following an agreement on a pay rise, a union leader said on Friday. Around 1,000 workers at Zara shops and other Inditex fashion brands...
Apple’s Australian workers go on Christmas strike demanding better wages, work terms
(Reuters) – Apple Inc’s workers in Australia initiated a strike Friday afternoon, demanding better working conditions and wages, a workers’ union said, a move that might dent sales of the tech giant during the peak Christmas shopping time. Workers represented by Australia’s Retail and Fast Food Workers...
Venice glassblowers get lifeline to cope with high gas prices
ROME (Reuters) -Venice glassblowers struggling with soaring energy prices are set to get government support for the “jewel” of Italy’s manufacturing sector, known world over for the colours and sophistication of its art. Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said on Wednesday that the state would provide 1.5 million...
Rainwater Tech to list in New York via SPAC merger
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Rain Enhancement Technologies Inc, a developer of systems that boost rainfall in arid regions, has agreed to combine with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) dMY Technology Group VI, the companies told Reuters. Led by Mike Nefkens, the former president of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Services, Rain...
Valneva makes U.S. regulatory submission for one-shot chikungunya vaccine
PARIS (Reuters) – Vaccines company Valneva said on Friday that it had completed a regulatory submission step with the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553. Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease. Valneva plans to make regulatory submissions for its VLA1553 vaccine...
Morning Bid: Not so fast
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Amanda Cooper. Ding dong, inflation’s dead! Or so you might think looking at what consumers reckon will happen to price pressures over the coming year. Wednesday’s confidence survey showed people see inflation gradually easing in the next 12 months and perhaps rightly so.
Major fire hits Chilean port, Codelco operations unaffected
SANTIAGO (Reuters) – A major fire broke out at Chile’s Ventanas port near a refinery and smelter belonging to state-run miner Coldeco, but the company said on Thursday that operations have not been affected by the blaze. Codelco’s smelter near the port was already shut down due to...
