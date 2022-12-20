The 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser was the last hurrah for one of its classic nameplates, an adventure-oriented SUV that played the retro game perfectly. The FJ Cruiser was fairly well received at first and had respectable sales, but at its heart it was a niche vehicle. The wide audience may have appreciated the idea of the FJ Cruiser, but not enough people opened their wallets for one. The recession in 2008 also likely played a role in the FJ's overall low sales. Whatever the cause, it was enough for Toyota to pull the plug in America in 2014—although it survives abroad to this day.

