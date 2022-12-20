Read full article on original website
Related
The Ringer
Sean Fennessey on Covering Movies, ‘Sight and Sound,’ and the State of the Top 10 List
Bryan is joined by The Ringer’s Sean Fennessey to discuss his approach to covering movies in the year 2022. They dive into media critics’ top 10 year-end lists, discuss how lists reflect the current culture, weigh in on the journalistic shift towards list-making, and wrap things up with thoughts on Sight and Sound.
The Ringer
A Year-End Visit From Restaurant Nostradamus | My Opinion Is Fact
In Part 1 of a holiday-straddling year-end double episode, Dave, Chris, and Noelle review a few cultural and personal high points of our latest spin around the sun—and then leap ahead to read the tea leaves on the culinary trends of 2023. Tune in next week for their favorite meals of the year, but first, in Part 1: ugly Ewok sweaters, holiday canapés, killing your palate to make it stronger, the incredible length of 2022, Dave’s top song on Spotify, predicting Noelle’s response to Avatar: The Way of Water, springing for the plunge pool, the filet mignon of TV shows, a walkalator PSA, and a dorayaki augury.
Comments / 0