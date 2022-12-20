In Part 1 of a holiday-straddling year-end double episode, Dave, Chris, and Noelle review a few cultural and personal high points of our latest spin around the sun—and then leap ahead to read the tea leaves on the culinary trends of 2023. Tune in next week for their favorite meals of the year, but first, in Part 1: ugly Ewok sweaters, holiday canapés, killing your palate to make it stronger, the incredible length of 2022, Dave’s top song on Spotify, predicting Noelle’s response to Avatar: The Way of Water, springing for the plunge pool, the filet mignon of TV shows, a walkalator PSA, and a dorayaki augury.

1 DAY AGO