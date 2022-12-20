Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes part of I-74
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to Peoria ECC Supervisor Tracy Sandall, traffic East Bound on I-74 before the Murray Baker Bridge was temporarily closed due to a crash Friday Morning. Currently, there is only one eastbound lane open on the bridge. Illinois State Police are currently handling the crash.
25newsnow.com
State police investigate 2-vehicle crash on I-55 near Bloomington
McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are currently investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial motor vehicle with lane blockage. The crash happened at around 11:13 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 at mile marker 160 near Bloomington. This story will be updated.
1470 WMBD
Animals die during barn fire in North Peoria area
PEORIA, Ill. – No people are injured, but a number of animals are dead following a barn fire in the North Peoria area. That’s according to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, who says crews from Chillicothe and four other departments responded to the barn on North Kenneth Street, not far from Dean Street and Galena Road, at 12:49 P.M. Thursday.
25newsnow.com
Lacon man identified after fatal crash north of Chillicothe
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - A man from Lacon has been identified as the victim of a fatal head-on collision north of Chillicothe Tuesday. 87-year-old John H. Johnson of North Fulton Street was identified as the driver of a pick-up truck involved in a head-on collision with a semi.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria City and County issue traffic collision alert
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department and Peoria County Sheriff’s Office have both issued a traffic collision alert on Thursday afternoon. In the city of Peoria, anyone involved in vehicle crashes where no one is injured and all vehicles are drivable, should exchange information and report the accident in person to PPD within 36 hours when the alert ends. All parties involved in the accident must be present in order to file the report with the department.
1470 WMBD
Fire destroyed Chillicothe home
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – No one was injured in a house fire in Chillicothe Thursday evening that saw firefighters battling the blaze and the elements. The fire occurred on North Bradley Street. Firefighters from Chillicothe were assisted by five other departments in putting the fire out. Chief Marvin Roderick tells...
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after vehicle crash on Rt 29
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– One male driver was pronounced dead at OSF following a crash on Rt 29 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. According to a press release, Rt 29 near Hart Lane was shut down at approximately 12:52 p.m. due to a police incident before being reopened at approximately 2:42 p.m.
1470 WMBD
One dead following accident near Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – One person is believed to be dead after a crash that closed a portion of Illinois Route 29 North of Chillothe. The crash happened near Hart Lane, and Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood tells 25 News one person has died, though no more details are being released at the moment.
1470 WMBD
Man injured after North Valley shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A man was hurt Wednesday night after being shot in Peoria’s North Valley. Peoria Police were dispatched around 7:15 p.m. to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, where the man had just arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim told police he was walking near Morton...
Central Illinois Proud
Collision Alert for Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A collision alert is in effect for the city of Bloomington. According to a city press release, all vehicle accidents where no drivers are injured and vehicles are operational should exchange insurance information and report the incident together and in-person to the front desk of the Bloomington Police Department at 305 S. East Street no later than five days after the crash.
Central Illinois Proud
Collision Alert for McLean County
MCLEAN, Ill. (WMBD)– McLean County Sheriff’s Office has issued a collision alert till further notice. According to a press release, drivers involved in minor property damage should exchange insurance information and report the accident to the Sheriff’s office within 48 hours after the alert has been lifted.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Public Works release update on road condition
UPDATE (4:15 p.m.) — Peoria Public Works Deputy Director Sie Maroon released another update on current road conditions Friday. The City of Peoria snow fighters are still plowing residential areas with some routes already being completed. The remaining routes will be completed later this evening, but no later than early tomorrow morning.
25newsnow.com
Missing East Peoria woman found safe
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A missing East Peoria woman has been found alive and safe in Ohio. The East Peoria Police Department confirmed Thursday that Caryl K. Harrer was found earlier in the day, and the family had been notified. The Department adds they thank everyone, including outside...
1470 WMBD
Crews battle fire in Spring Bay
SPRING BAY, Ill. – Various fire departments fought a blaze in Spring Bay on Friday. The fire occurred to a building on Sunset Drive. 25 News says a cause for the fire or injuries are not known yet. Spring Bay firefighters were joined by crews from Germantown Hills, Mematora,...
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
starvedrock.media
LaSalle County Sheriff Blotter
On Thursday at midday 22 year old Dana Pomida of Stockton, CA was arrested for allegedly possessing Ecstacy and cocaine. Looks like Sheriff's deputies pulled her over for an improper turn and discovered she had no driver's license or insurance. Also on Thursday, Sheriff's Deputies at 12:30pm, a nameless 16...
KWQC
1 dead after Whiteside Co. single-vehicle crash
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Tampico man died after a single-vehicle crash in Whiteside County Monday. According to deputies, c died from his injuries in the crash. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:40 p.m. Monday to a single-vehicle crash on Prophet Road near the I-88 overpass in rural Rock Falls, according to a media release.
Central Illinois Proud
Juvenile male dies by gunfire in Peoria Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Thursday that they are investigating the death of a juvenile male in the 3400 block of W. Oakcrest on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Thursday and found a juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Central Illinois Proud
Victim recovering after Wednesday night shooting, no suspect yet
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Wednesday night but have yet to locate a suspect. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Peoria Police responded to the 500 block of NE Glen Oak on a report of an adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening injuries.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Public Works: neighborhood roads will improve in 24 hours
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria streets still have snow coverage nearly 24 hours after the snow stopped falling in Central Illinois. Part of the issue is the constant wind blowing the dry, powdery snow back onto the road shortly after it’s plowed away, but it’s also a matter of strategy. Public works have focused most of the effort on the city’s main thoroughfares. Now that the snow has stopped, they’re focusing on residential neighborhoods.
