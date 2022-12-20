Read full article on original website
WATCH: Iowa Sports Reporter Goes Viral With Crabby Weather Report
A sportscaster from Waterloo Iowa TV station KWWL quickly learned what it is like to be a team player as he was literally out of his element in more ways than one and his video report has gone viral with more than 6 million views so far. This latest winter...
Do You Know What Minnesota’s Newest City Is?
There are about 912 cities in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Do you know which one is the newest?. The state of Minnesota is the 12th largest state in area, the 22nd most populous with over 5 million people, and was established in 1858. There is some debate on which city is the oldest in Minnesota.
People Are Blasting This Guy On TikTok For Butchering Minnesota Town Names
I was mindlessly scrolling through TikTok the other day when I saw a video come up about 'The Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Minnesota.' Ok, you've got my attention. A guy wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt and balaclava simply lists off in order the cities that are the most dangerous in Minnesota. I'm not sure where he got his facts from. I see he's done it to other states.
WATCH: Multiple Crashes On Dangerous Minnesota Roadways December 2022
Cold temps and more snow did not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Minnesota Department of Transportation caught hundreds of crashes on camera. The weather has been the talk of the state for the past few weeks. Last week we went into full winter storm and blizzard warning, even getting into some crazy winter weather record territory.
Have You Tried A Smoked Cocktail?
If you haven't been to one of the Minnesota based Brick and Bourbon restaurant/bar locations, do yourself a favor and try them out if you end up nearby one. The food is great, but their Smoking Gun whiskey cocktail is an experience in itself. The Smoking Gun is served in...
Minnesota Launches Free COVID-19 Telehealth Treatment Pilot Program
This week, the State of Minnesota launched a new telehealth test-to-treat program designed to ensure Minnesotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 have easy access to clinician care and therapeutic treatments that reduce their risk of serious illness or hospitalization. Now, when a Minnesotan tests positive for COVID-19, either with...
MnDOT Urges Holiday Travel Caution As Dangerous Conditions Continue In Parts Of Minnesota
As Christmas approaches, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging motorists who are traveling to use caution as dangerous travel conditions continue in parts of the state, especially in southwest Minnesota. While the Twin Ports was spared the worst of this week's winter storm, areas to our south were not...
Deadline For Northland Disabled Veterans To Apply For Homestead Market Value Exclusion Approaches
It's always a crunch for time at the end of the year. That's why the St. Louis County Assessor's Office and the Veterans Service Office is reminding Northland veterans that have service-connected disabilities about an application deadline that's approaching fast. The deadline for qualifying disabled veterans to apply for Homestead...
