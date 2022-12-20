Read full article on original website
Ripple CEO Claims Wells Fargo Scandal Deserves More Attention
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has tweeted an FTX-related meme Wednesday, showing DC Comics superhero Batman slapping his protégé Robin. Robin’s caption reads, “But Wells Fargo illegal activity!” while Batman’s response is a vehement “We only care about FTX.”. Garlinghouse commented alongside the meme,...
Trump Bemoans His Company's Tax Fraud Conviction: 'Hard to be Trump' in NYC
"It is a continuation of the Greatest Political Witch Hunt in the History of our Country," the ex-president said. "New York City is a hard place to be 'Trump.'"
72.46 Billion SHIB Dumped by Biggest Whales Overnight
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Bitcoin Veteran Bobby Lee Addresses Failed $100,000 Price Prediction
During a recent interview with CNBC, industry veteran Bobby Lee said that he does not proclaim himself a Bitcoin "know-it-all," when pressed about his failed $100,000 prediction. "Unfortunately after peaking out at $69,000, the bull market was over, and now we are in the deep of a crypto bear market…It's...
Is XRPL Decentralized? Analyst Shares Critical Take
Analyst Justin Bons, a cryptocurrency veteran and head of the oldest European blockchain fund Cyber Capital, explains why decentralization narratives do not work for XRP Ledger. Ripple is centralized, PoA cannot be trustless. Mr. Bons has taken to Twitter to share that XRP Ledger blockchain is not permissionless, as it...
'Maybe I Was Wrong About Cardano' Cybercapital CIO Admits After Saying It Lagged Behind
FTX Founder Free on Hefty $250 Million Bail
On Thursday, US Magistrate Judge Gabriel Gorenstein approved the release of FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried on a $250 million personal recognizance bond guaranteed by his parents' house in Palo Alto, California, CNBC reports. It has been established that Bankman-Fried is required to reside with his family at their home under...
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 21
Cardano Smart Contracts Rose 394% in 2022, Here Are Highlights of Year
Ex-Ripple Director Says XRP Ledger Smart Contracts in Development
Ripple's former director of developer relations, Matt Hamilton, has revealed some details about upcoming innovations to XRP Ledger. In particular, Hamilton said that the blockchain will soon feature smart contracts, which are currently in development. Otherwise, XRP Ledger has all the functionality the industry needs today, from NFT to decentralized...
Judge Greenlights FTX Founder’s Extradition to US
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the crypto exchange FTX, will now be heading to the United States to face criminal charges related to the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange, the Wall Street Journal reports. During court proceedings that took place on Wednesday, the 30-year-old's legal representative read out an affidavit...
Uniswap and Partnership with MoonPay: What Is Downside of This Collaboration?
Peter Schiff Claims He Understands Bitcoin Much Better Than Bitcoiners
In a tweet posted on Thursday, renowned economist and Bitcoin skeptic Peter Schiff slammed the so-called "Bitcoin HODL gang" for accusing him of not understanding Bitcoin. Schiff referenced the "HODL" acronym popularized in many crypto memes, which stands for "Hold On for Dear Life." The economist took a jab at those who bought crypto assets at high prices but are sitting on them instead of taking a loss. According to Schiff, he already understands it better than most Bitcoin owners — hence his refusal to buy it.
Barry Silbert Might Be Massively Selling His Holdings
XRP Accepted as Payment by Top Dubai Real Estate Developer
