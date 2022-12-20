In a tweet posted on Thursday, renowned economist and Bitcoin skeptic Peter Schiff slammed the so-called "Bitcoin HODL gang" for accusing him of not understanding Bitcoin. Schiff referenced the "HODL" acronym popularized in many crypto memes, which stands for "Hold On for Dear Life." The economist took a jab at those who bought crypto assets at high prices but are sitting on them instead of taking a loss. According to Schiff, he already understands it better than most Bitcoin owners — hence his refusal to buy it.

1 DAY AGO