A secret speakeasy is hidden under a ramen shop in Queens

Curious wanderers may not-so-easily stumble upon the latest speakeasy concept to populate Flushing’s Murray Hill neighborhood: Below Shaku, a covert, 25-seat bar inspired by Shanghai’s Golden Age of the 1930s. Decor-wise, the space feels clandestine yet luxurious, with dim lighting, red accents all around and unpolished nero maquina...
QUEENS, NY
therealdeal.com

Here are the priciest Brooklyn and Queens condo filings of 2022

Condo projects are still a big part of the development picture in the outer boroughs, but Queens and Brooklyn took a step back in the value of its top condo filings this year. The total projected sellout of the 10 largest projects registered with the state this year in Queens and Brooklyn was $1.06 billion, an 18 percent decline from $1.29 billion last year. It was still nearly triple the $384 million total of the top 10 from pandemic-ravaged 2020, but half of the 2019 sum.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Williamsburg rooftop could become battery storage guinea pig

A Williamsburg apartment building could become the city’s first residential property to host a lithium ion storage battery on its rooftop — much to its tenants’ dismay. MicroGrid Networks has spent two years trying to put 2.5 megawatts on the roof of 315 Berry Street, the New York Post reported. It has the support of the seven-story, 49-unit building’s landlord, Richard Herbst, though financial terms of their arrangement are unclear.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

This NYC Neighborhood Could Be the City's Hottest in 2023, with Searches for It Up 47%

Forget about fancy SoHo and hip West Village. Turtle Bay is the place to be in 2023, or at least that's what StreetEasy is proposing. According to the real estate website's Neighborhoods to Watch report, Turtle Bay, between East 42nd and East 53rd streets, saw the most significant increase in house searches this year. Compared to 2021, searches went up by 47%, which was quickly followed by increased prices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkmag.com

Mercado Pilar is a new Cuban bakery in Bed-Stuy with an emphasis on savory items

Ricardo Barreras has been feeding his neighbors the Cuban classics of his youth since he opened the original Pilar Cuban Eatery, a shoebox of a spot on Classon Avenue, back in 2009. That tiny Pilar became a more comfortable full-service restaurant and bar five years later, when Barreras moved the operation over to Bedford Avenue, and then, in 2019, expanded still further when he opened Pilar Cuban Bakery next door on Greene Avenue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopWired

Suspect In NYC Aspiring Rapper’s Death Apprehended After Going Into Hiding

A dangerous man suspected of killing an aspiring rapper is now behind bars after going on the run for almost a month. As reported by the Daily News a man named Osvaldo Marrero is now under arrest for allegedly ending the life of another man who had dreams of being a rapper. According to prosecutors, […] The post Suspect In NYC Aspiring Rapper’s Death Apprehended After Going Into Hiding appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD makes arrest in robbery and drugging spree in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- An arrest has been made in a violent robbery spree in Manhattan that police say involved a group drugging their victims.A man is now being charged with murder in connection with the case.CBS2 spoke with one of the victim's families on Thursday."We've been left in the dark," Lakpa Sherpa said.For months, the Sherpa family has been trying to piece together how 28-year-old Nurbu Sherpa died."He was a kid who was full of life," Lakpa Sherpa said.His uncle said Nurbu Sherpa went out on St. Patricks Day and was found early on March 18 lying on East 7th...
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Jumper pulled from East River by Manhattan Bridge: cops

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man was found dead in the East River Tuesday after possibly leaping from the Brooklyn Bridge, FDNY and NYPD sources said. According to NYPD and FDNY, at approximately 3:06 p.m. the...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man, woman hit and killed by L train in Manhattan

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman and a man were fatally struck by an L train in Manhattan on Tuesday morning, officials said. The victims were hit at the Sixth Avenue station just before 10:30 a.m., authorities said. The 63-year-old woman and 44-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear […]
MANHATTAN, NY

