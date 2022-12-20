Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
Crooks Puncture Tire, Rob CarBronxVoiceWoodhaven, NY
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchStill UnsolvedWhite Plains, NY
Pig Beach BBQ to close original Brooklyn flagship due to Gowanus rezoning project
The restaurant said in a statement on Facebook, “Despite our greatest efforts, what has been our flagship home for the last eight years, was sold to a local Brooklyn developer, Tankhouse, along with their parent, MacArthur Holdings, as part of the Gowanus rezoning project.”
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A secret speakeasy is hidden under a ramen shop in Queens
Curious wanderers may not-so-easily stumble upon the latest speakeasy concept to populate Flushing’s Murray Hill neighborhood: Below Shaku, a covert, 25-seat bar inspired by Shanghai’s Golden Age of the 1930s. Decor-wise, the space feels clandestine yet luxurious, with dim lighting, red accents all around and unpolished nero maquina...
therealdeal.com
Here are the priciest Brooklyn and Queens condo filings of 2022
Condo projects are still a big part of the development picture in the outer boroughs, but Queens and Brooklyn took a step back in the value of its top condo filings this year. The total projected sellout of the 10 largest projects registered with the state this year in Queens and Brooklyn was $1.06 billion, an 18 percent decline from $1.29 billion last year. It was still nearly triple the $384 million total of the top 10 from pandemic-ravaged 2020, but half of the 2019 sum.
Trio assaults Brooklyn store worker, robs him of $30 sunglasses
The NYPD released photos of three suspects who assaulted then robbed a worker at a Brooklyn store earlier this month, authorities said.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A Domino Sugar sign is lighting up the Brooklyn skyline for the first time in almost 20 years
What’s old is new again: a replica of the iconic 40-foot-tall Domino Sugar neon sign that adorned the Brooklyn skyline for over a century has been installed on top of the historic Domino Refinery building, which served as the Domino Sugar Factory plant from the 1880s to the early 2000s.
Deadline nears for $375 a month Brooklyn apartments
Time is running out to apply for one of the best rents in Brooklyn. For those who qualify and win the 1921 Atlantic Apartments housing lottery, there will be 18 units available for under $1,000 per month.
NBC New York
‘Hero of Harlem' Wesley Autrey Wins PCH Sweepstakes 15 Years After Subway Save
A 66-year-old former New York City construction worker and Navy veteran who vaulted to international acclaim in 2007 for saving a film student's life after he fell onto subway tracks in Manhattan following a seizure got an unexpected -- and no doubt, very welcome -- pre-holiday surprise Thursday almost 15 years to the day of his heroic act.
therealdeal.com
Williamsburg rooftop could become battery storage guinea pig
A Williamsburg apartment building could become the city’s first residential property to host a lithium ion storage battery on its rooftop — much to its tenants’ dismay. MicroGrid Networks has spent two years trying to put 2.5 megawatts on the roof of 315 Berry Street, the New York Post reported. It has the support of the seven-story, 49-unit building’s landlord, Richard Herbst, though financial terms of their arrangement are unclear.
Thrillist
This NYC Neighborhood Could Be the City's Hottest in 2023, with Searches for It Up 47%
Forget about fancy SoHo and hip West Village. Turtle Bay is the place to be in 2023, or at least that's what StreetEasy is proposing. According to the real estate website's Neighborhoods to Watch report, Turtle Bay, between East 42nd and East 53rd streets, saw the most significant increase in house searches this year. Compared to 2021, searches went up by 47%, which was quickly followed by increased prices.
bkreader.com
Fort Greene’s Favorite Provisions Shop Reopens After 4 Months of Major Building Repairs
Fort Greene grocery staple Greene Grape Provisions reopened this month after unexpectedly closing in August, reports The Brownstoner. The store’s closing came quickly after uncovering a structural issue with the building at 767 Fulton St. that prompted the Department of Buildings to issue a vacate order. A section of...
Man with bat and pit bull goes on rampage in Harlem restaurant, chokes woman, stabs 2 staff
Police are searching for a man who attacked the staff of a Harlem restaurant with a baseball bat, a pit bull and a sharp object on Friday. The man entered Teddy’s Bar and Grill on 2nd Avenue near East 112th Street around 11:30 p.m.
bkmag.com
Mercado Pilar is a new Cuban bakery in Bed-Stuy with an emphasis on savory items
Ricardo Barreras has been feeding his neighbors the Cuban classics of his youth since he opened the original Pilar Cuban Eatery, a shoebox of a spot on Classon Avenue, back in 2009. That tiny Pilar became a more comfortable full-service restaurant and bar five years later, when Barreras moved the operation over to Bedford Avenue, and then, in 2019, expanded still further when he opened Pilar Cuban Bakery next door on Greene Avenue.
Brooklyn native donates $10K in presents to his father’s old middle school
BED-STUY, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Stephen Decatur Middle School 35 in Bed-Stuy transformed into a winter wonderland full of gifts for the second year in a row, with $10,000 worth of presents waiting to be handed out to the students. “Our students’ faces are lit up, and we are so, so happy to be a part […]
News 12
Group pulls out knife, robs Brooklyn commuter at Crescent Street J train station
The NYPD is investigating overnight robbery by a group of people at the Crescent Street J train station in Brooklyn. Police say one of the five suspects pulled out a knife and demanded money from a 28-year-old man at around 2:40 a.m. The suspects took cash and the victim's phone before running off.
Suspect In NYC Aspiring Rapper’s Death Apprehended After Going Into Hiding
A dangerous man suspected of killing an aspiring rapper is now behind bars after going on the run for almost a month. As reported by the Daily News a man named Osvaldo Marrero is now under arrest for allegedly ending the life of another man who had dreams of being a rapper. According to prosecutors, […] The post Suspect In NYC Aspiring Rapper’s Death Apprehended After Going Into Hiding appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NYPD makes arrest in robbery and drugging spree in Manhattan
NEW YORK -- An arrest has been made in a violent robbery spree in Manhattan that police say involved a group drugging their victims.A man is now being charged with murder in connection with the case.CBS2 spoke with one of the victim's families on Thursday."We've been left in the dark," Lakpa Sherpa said.For months, the Sherpa family has been trying to piece together how 28-year-old Nurbu Sherpa died."He was a kid who was full of life," Lakpa Sherpa said.His uncle said Nurbu Sherpa went out on St. Patricks Day and was found early on March 18 lying on East 7th...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Jumper pulled from East River by Manhattan Bridge: cops
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man was found dead in the East River Tuesday after possibly leaping from the Brooklyn Bridge, FDNY and NYPD sources said. According to NYPD and FDNY, at approximately 3:06 p.m. the...
Man, 36, beaten, robbed inside Brooklyn deli, 2 suspects sought
The NYPD is searching for two suspects wanted for beating a man during a robbery in a deli last month in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Man, 60, found dead with throat slashed in Harlem park
A man was found dead with a slashed throat in a Harlem park on Friday morning, police said. The victim, said to be in his 60s, was discovered unresponsive in Marcus Garvey Park.
Man, woman hit and killed by L train in Manhattan
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman and a man were fatally struck by an L train in Manhattan on Tuesday morning, officials said. The victims were hit at the Sixth Avenue station just before 10:30 a.m., authorities said. The 63-year-old woman and 44-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear […]
