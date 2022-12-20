ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 173

Jeff Hodge
3d ago

meanwhile joke biden closes mining operations here. where do we expect these mines will operate and from where will we buy the components? can you say "China?"

Reply(2)
13
Kevin Thompson
3d ago

OK another kickback for Biden. They order them from where??? China maybe ??? That would be the Biden way. He makes more money.

Reply(22)
22
BCRAB
3d ago

It won't be to long for nationwide rolling blackouts. If you got kids to keep warm or cold you're screwed, along with your water pipes.

Reply(4)
7
Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS is Shutting Down Another Service in 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
americanmilitarynews.com

US air marshals prepared to ‘mutiny’ against Biden plan to leave 99% flights unguarded

Dozens of U.S. Air Marshals are prepared to defy the Biden administration’s latest border security plan, which entails leaving about 99 percent of commercial flights unprotected to instead back up overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol agents. A career air marshal said plans to defy the Biden administration’s orders are approaching a “mutiny” by federal agents.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Fearing 14K migrants a day, Biden admin weighing rule to ban asylum seekers for 5 months: report

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing a new rule that would ban asylum seekers from entering the US illegally for five months amid fears that migrant border crossings will surge to 14,000 a day when Title 42 is lifted next week. The draft rule, which has been circulated within the White House, would apply to adults and families who enter the US illegally — as well as those who arrive at legal ports of entry without prior authorization, sources told Axios. No final decision has been made on whether to implement the rule, which would drastically limit a migrant’s ability...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS Won't Deliver Your Package Here

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS Issues Warnings for Customers this Year

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WUSA9

Don't get stuck with bogus Forever stamps

WASHINGTON — The United States Postal Service is issuing a warning as the number of counterfeit stamps being sold online continues to escalate. Postal officials say if you are looking online for a good deal on postage stamps and see a substantial discount of up to 50% or more off an order of United States Forever stamps, it may be too good to be true.
WASHINGTON STATE
Glamour

The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?

Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
teslarati.com

Canoo delivers first units to U.S. Army

Canoo has delivered its first Light Tactical Vehicles to the U.S. Army for testing and demonstration purposes. Canoo, amongst its countless commercial orders, has received an order for vehicles from the U.S. Army after winning a competitive contract. Now, the company has begun to deliver its first units to the Army for testing and demonstration use. Along with it, Canoo is showing off the flexibility and usefulness of its EV platform to other sectors of the market.
TheStreet

GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem

General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
C. Heslop

Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]

63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy

Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
180K+
Post
1104M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy