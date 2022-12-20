Read full article on original website
KMZU
Department of Natural Resources awards $50,000 grant to Sturgeon
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Department of Natural Resources awards a $50,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to the City of Sturgeon. Funding will be used by the city to cover the costs of evaluating improvements to its wastewater system. The grant offers funding to qualified communities to help...
KMZU
Missouri Attorney General files lawsuit against Gygr Gas
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a lawsuit against propane gas supplier Gygr Gas. The lawsuit that was filed in Cooper County alleges that Gygr Gas abruptly closed, failed to notify its customers that it would stop making the propane deliveries they depend on during the cold winter months, and failed to refund customers.
KMZU
Driver dies in multi-vehicle collision
MORGAN COUNTY, MO - A driver from Florence is dead after her vehicle hit two oncoming cars on 50 Highway Saturday afternoon. Highway Patrol says Kristan Price, 26, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A Warrensburg driver, Layne Fischer reported minor injuries and was hospitalized. Price's eastbound vehicle had reportedly...
KMZU
Glenda Pearline (Stiverson) Jones
Glenda Pearline (Stiverson) Jones, 72 of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, MO. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, 100 W. Hwy OO, Odessa, MO, 64076. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the church. Interment will be in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO. Memorials are suggested to the ASPCA or Wounded Warrior Project. Memories of Glenda and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
KMZU
Ice partly blamed for injury accident
SALINE COUNTY, MO - A Carrollton driver reported injuries after a vehicle slide-off Thursday morning. Highway Patrol reports Dawn Moore, 60, was south on Route 65 near BB when the vehicle slid on ice, off the left side and down an embankment. Moore received transportation to Fitzgibbon Hospital for treatment...
KMZU
Area Girl Scouts and First Lego League Challenge Team the "J. Lows" bring home awards from competition
LAWRENCE, KS -- A Girl Scout First Lego League Challenge Team, known as the J. Lows and comprised of Carrollton and Chillicothe students, earned some much-deserved recognition at the December 10th competition with robot, Dumpy. Jana Menning, one of three coaches for the team, believes First Lego League is a...
KMZU
Todd Thomas Cronan
Todd Thomas Cronan, 62, of Lexington, Missouri passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at his residence in Lexington, MO. Visitation will be held at 12:00p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, Missouri 64067, 660-259-2245. A Celebration of Life will follow, at 1:00p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Memorials are suggested to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
KMZU
Porch pirate suspects arrested in Sedalia
SEDALIA, Mo. - Two Sedalia residents accused of porch piracy in November are arrested Wednesday. Investigators from the Latent Investigations Unit and Crime Resolution Unit executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of South Harrison Avenue. Subjects arrested include Jessica Collins on a probation violation, felon in possession of a prohibited weapon, and drug paraphernalia, and Dustin Galloway on failure to appear.
KMZU
Sandra Gail Daniel
Sandra Gail Daniel, 71, of Henrietta, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Riverbend Heights Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lexington. Services to be held at a later date. Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond in charge of arrangements. Please remember to share your memories of Sandra with the family by...
