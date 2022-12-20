ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Customers call this Woonsocket eatery for Cheap Eats a hidden gem

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Long-time customers have called this Woonsocket eatery a hidden gem. "So, Kay's Restaurant has been around for 55 years. It will be 56 on March 1. I worked here when I was a kid and then later on, back in 2000, Kay asked me if I had interest buying it and I did,” said David Lahousse, the owner.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Cumberland woman says stand where she sells candles was vandalized

(WJAR) — A Cumberland woman said the stand in her yard where she displays candles to be sold was vandalized. Jennifer Hanson started Hanson Handcrafted Co. two years ago, during the pandemic. Her candle stand sits outside of her home, in the 100 block of Pound Road in Cumberland.
CUMBERLAND, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Candle Shop Turns Delicious Portuguese Dessert Into Latest Scent

I'm picky when it comes to candle scents, especially if I'm using them to spruce up the house for when company comes over. While some people would rather burn a nice floral fragrance, I'd much rather have something along the lines of a food-based smell. For example: sugar cookies, warm apple pie, etc. Anything to do with desserts, I'm all about. Selfishly, the hungrier the smell makes my guests, the better.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Ground breaking for $135 million water front project in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Wednesday morning, Mass DOT officials and state legislators broke ground on a new project, that’ll help expand Fall River’s water front access. The route 79 corridor will be lowered, as well as street scape improvements along Davol Street, expanding bike path access...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

City of Fall River announces warming center, shelter, ahead of frigid weather

(FALL RIVER, MA- December 21st, 2022)- On Saturday, December 24th and Sunday, December 25th, the Spindle City Church (formerly Soloman’s Porch) will host a warming center from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. for anyone in need of temporary warming. Residents may drop in without calling and are asked to use the 65 Middle Street entrance.
FALL RIVER, MA
frmedia.org

FRACC’s Ignition Fund Established to Support Local Artists

The Fall River Arts and Culture Coalition (FRACC) has created a grant program focused on educating and funding individual local artists. Executive Director Ashley Occhino says the Ignition Fund is a pilot program using state funds to advance the work of 10 local creatives. Three information sessions on applying to...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Down tree in Cranston causes neighborhood power outage

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A tree came down on power lines causing a neighborhood power outage on Friday. Cranston fire says they received a call around 3:00 p.m. for an outage on Scituate Ave. First responders closed the affected area to tend to the fallen tree and wires. Traffic...
CRANSTON, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston's Chief Rainone Gym resurrected

Few towns or cities in Rhode Island have human resources like Johnston, who always band together, especially when it comes providing first class sports and recreational facilities. Which is why people of all ages turned back the hands of time Saturday morning and reminisced about their younger years of playing...
JOHNSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Police respond to armed robbery at market in Fall River

(WJAR) — The Fall River Police Department is searching for an individual who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint on Thursday night. The department says it got a call at 9:35 p.m. at the Farm Market on 233 Durfee Street about the armed robbery. The clerk told police a...
FALL RIVER, MA
frmedia.org

City Prepares for Cold Holiday Weekend Weather

The City of Fall River is putting in place safeguards ahead of the forecast of bitter coal weather this Christmas weekend. Cold Weather Advisory: Shelters Open and Warming Center Available Christmas Weekend. (FALL RIVER, MA- December 21st, 2022)- On Saturday, December 24th and Sunday, December 25th, the Spindle City Church...
FALL RIVER, MA
GoLocalProv

PHOTO: Before and After

Heavy rain and high winds overnight into Friday have wreaked havoc in low-lying areas in Rhode Island. At Changing Tides Gift Shop in Warwick, it was the most flooding owner Judy Hummel said she has seen in her almost 25 years of owning the store. “It’s definitely the highest since...
WARWICK, RI
nerej.com

Legacy Place opens multiple new stores - more to come in 2023

Dedham, MA There is so much new coming soon to Legacy Place. Heading into the holiday season, the property announced several new additions to its lineup of retail and restaurants, opening between November 2022 and 2023. Arriving in time for the holidays were modern furniture and décor retailer, All-Modern, wellness brand, Restore Hyper Wellness, pioneering bookseller Barnes & Noble, and Pop516, a new holiday pop up featuring unique décor and fashion accessories. Rowan, an innovative and trendy ear-piercing studio that offers safe ear piercings for all will debut its first Massachusetts location in early 2023. Fine dining restaurant, The Capital Grille, known for dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, a world-class wine list and personalized service, and plant-forward fast casual restaurant, Life Alive Organic Café, will also open at Legacy Place in 2023.
DEDHAM, MA

