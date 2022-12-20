Read full article on original website
Mitchell Sanderson
2d ago
I want to know the real reason why our lieutenant governor resigned I can give you many. Burgum is a criminal. He’s violating the constitution and our state laws everywhere - where is the media speaking out on this? Where are legislators speaking out on this where is a brave attorney that will speak up and file lawsuits against the Burgum administration.!!!!!!
kscj.com
NOEM DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY IN SD
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER DECLARING A STATE OF EMERGENCY BECAUSE OF THE WINTER STORMS IMPACTING SOUTH DAKOTA. GOVERNOR NOEM ALSO ACTIVATED THE SOUTH DAKOTA NATIONAL GUARD. THE STATE HAS BEEN ASSISTING COUNTY AND TRIBAL GOVERNMENTS IN THE LOCAL RESPONSE TO THE ONGOING WINTER STORMS ACROSS...
KFYR-TV
Another angle on the N.D. population story
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There have never been more people living in North Dakota. That’s according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. North Dakota has added more than 4,300 residents from last year to top 779,000 but remains the 47th most populous state in the nation. Political scientists say the benefits of population growth are visible at the local level.
kfgo.com
ND Lt. Gov. Sanford resigns, Burgum to announce successor later today
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Gov. Doug Burgum has announced the resignation of Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford. Sanford’s last day in office will be Jan. 2 and Burgum will announce his successor at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Sanford has served as North Dakota’s 38th lieutenant governor since he and Burgum...
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem wants conservative lobbyist ousted
PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem wants the head of a conservative lobbying organization fired, after he released a letter publicly calling on her to take action on “kid-friendly” drag shows. In a three page letter of her own to the Board of Directors of the Family Heritage...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota population at an all-time high.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota now has an all-time high of more than 779,000 residents. New information from the US Census Bureau says the estimated number is 779,261, an increase of more than 4,300 residents from last year. North Dakota retains its status as the 47th most populous state,...
Winter storm updates: Road closures, Guard missions and more
The post Winter storm updates: Road closures, Guard missions and more appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
newscenter1.tv
Melissa Magstadt appointed South Dakota Secretary of Health
PIERRE, S.D. – Melissa Magstadt, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse and co-owner of Quick Care SD, was appointed Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Health by Governor Kristi Noem on Thursday. “South Dakota should be on the forefront of supporting proactive quality of care for our people,” said Melissa...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services closes six offices Friday
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services has announced six of the agency's offices are closed Friday due to hazardous weather and travel conditions. Offices in Bismarck, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks and Jamestown are all closed. Clients with a scheduled appointment are being...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota airport flight updates and delays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With current weather conditions, certain flight departures and arrivals have been changed at the following airports. To best follow along with changes, the following airport websites have the most current updates. https://www.bismarckairport.com/. https://www.motairport.com/. https://www.fargoairport.com/. https://gfkairport.com/. https://www.flywilliston.net/
ND oil and gas revenue generates $26 billion for state
The biennial study reviews expenditures of the Extraction Tax and Gross Production Tax collected by the State of North Dakota.
Who’s Colder? Let’s Compare Current Alaska Temps With NoDak
'Twas a couple of nights before Christmas and I thought it would be fun to compare. I think Santa Claus is going to be in for a shock when he and his reindeer cross the border into North Dakota on Christmas Eve because it's colder than a dead witches...well, you get the idea.
NDSU report discovers price control on prescription drugs will harm North Dakota
However, the study shows that this method will actually do more harm than good for those living in North Dakota.
newsdakota.com
North Dakota Road Closure Updates
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
KELOLAND TV
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
KELOLAND TV
SD Supreme Court: Bride’s agreement wasn’t voluntary
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit judge’s finding that a Beadle County woman’s signature on a pre-marriage agreement wasn’t voluntary has divided the South Dakota Supreme Court. In a split decision that was publicly released Thursday, three of the five justices found in favor of Kathryn...
Last minute liquor sales in North Dakota
Whether they're buying wine for their Christmas meal or shopping for a gift, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be some of the busiest days of the year for liquor stores.
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in North Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in North Dakota using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
gowatertown.net
DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
valleynewslive.com
Portions of I-94, US 52, US 281, and ND 46 closed due to winter weather
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
North Dakota Land Board announces Missouri River Acreage Adjustment Project results
When the North Dakota Land Board adjusted all of those leases, they ended up paying out around $130 million back to oil and gas operators along with private mineral owners.
Comments / 1