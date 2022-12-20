Read full article on original website
Related
‘Violent Night’ available to stream on Amazon Prime; How to watch online
Amazon Prime started the Christmas celebration early, making “Violent Night” available for stream. David Harbour - of Stranger Things fame - is the action-hero version of Santa Claus as he fights a group of mercenaries on Christmas Eve. “Violent Night” is available to stream on Amazon Prime.
Stream ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ on Paramount+ for free Christmas weekend: How to watch online
Top Gun: Maverick, after a record-setting summer, is now available to stream on Paramount+ just in time for the Christmas weekend. Tom Cruise is back as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell more than 30 years after the debut of the original. Maverick finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun...
How to watch ‘2022: Back That Year Up’ with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson
2022: Back That Year Up will be available to stream this Friday. The comedy special features iconic comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson as they review the funniest moments of 2022. Those who want to tune in to the premiere can stream the special exclusively with Peacock. According to Peacock,...
Alan Jackson Throws It Back to Christmas 1978 With Amazing Photo Featuring His Wife
As an artist, Alan Jackson has been keeping it country for more than 30 years—since dropping his 1990 debut album,... The post Alan Jackson Throws It Back to Christmas 1978 With Amazing Photo Featuring His Wife appeared first on Outsider.
Deana Carter, Phil Vassar & More Share Favorite Holiday Memories
The holiday season is officially in high gear and some parts of the U.S. woke up to snow this week, making the likelihood of a “White Christmas” very real. Since December is often a time of reflection and celebration among many cultures, American Songwriter talked with countless artists to learn their favorite holiday memories from years past.
Kasey Inez, Jahking Guillory, Pedro Correa & Damon Gupton To Star In Nicki Micheaux’s First Feature ‘Summer Of Violence’
EXCLUSIVE: Kasey Inez (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Jahking Guillory (Black Lightning), Pedro Correa (The Middle) and Damon Gupton (Babylon) will topline Summer of Violence — the first feature written and directed by actress Nicki Micheaux (Lincoln Heights), which has wrapped production. Summer of Violence is a coming-of-age pic, emerging from Micheaux’s time with the Sundance Writing Collab, which was shot in Colorado. The film from Three60 Films follows a young college grad, Naomi (Inez), who turns down law school to pursue poetry, despite her father’s objections. She subsequently struggles to survive in 1993 Denver, after being cut off by...
Bad Bunny and Ñengo Flow Share Video for New Song “Gato de Noche”: Watch
Ñengo Flow has reconnected with Bad Bunny for the new song “Gato de Noche.” The track is It’s produced by Foreign Teck and Smash David. Find the video for the song below. Bad Bunny and Ñengo Flow memorably connected in 2020 for “Safaera,” from the former...
Lizzo Reflects On Homeownership 'Milestone' After Spending Nights In Her Car
In a teaser for her upcoming CBS interview, the Grammy winner discussed how far she's come since her pre-fame days.
Community: The Movie: Dan Harmon Rules Out 4 Potential Storylines
Community: The Movie is going low concept. While the plot of the highly anticipated, feature-length revival is being kept under wraps, series creator Dan Harmon is revealing what you won’t see when the #SaveGreendale committee is reunited. “It’s a lot easier for me to rule stuff out than tell you what we are pursuing,” Harmon says on Friday’s episode of Six Seasons and a Podcast. “For instance, we go, ‘Do we really think it would be a good idea for the Community movie to be a paintball episode?’ I think it’s one of the first things to rule out because it’s...
