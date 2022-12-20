ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Deana Carter, Phil Vassar & More Share Favorite Holiday Memories

The holiday season is officially in high gear and some parts of the U.S. woke up to snow this week, making the likelihood of a “White Christmas” very real. Since December is often a time of reflection and celebration among many cultures, American Songwriter talked with countless artists to learn their favorite holiday memories from years past.
OHIO STATE
Deadline

Kasey Inez, Jahking Guillory, Pedro Correa & Damon Gupton To Star In Nicki Micheaux’s First Feature ‘Summer Of Violence’

EXCLUSIVE: Kasey Inez (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Jahking Guillory (Black Lightning), Pedro Correa (The Middle) and Damon Gupton (Babylon) will topline Summer of Violence — the first feature written and directed by actress Nicki Micheaux (Lincoln Heights), which has wrapped production. Summer of Violence is a coming-of-age pic, emerging from Micheaux’s time with the Sundance Writing Collab, which was shot in Colorado. The film from Three60 Films follows a young college grad, Naomi (Inez), who turns down law school to pursue poetry, despite her father’s objections. She subsequently struggles to survive in 1993 Denver, after being cut off by...
COLORADO STATE
TVLine

Community: The Movie: Dan Harmon Rules Out 4 Potential Storylines

Community: The Movie is going low concept. While the plot of the highly anticipated, feature-length revival is being kept under wraps, series creator Dan Harmon is revealing what you won’t see when the #SaveGreendale committee is reunited. “It’s a lot easier for me to rule stuff out than tell you what we are pursuing,” Harmon says on Friday’s episode of Six Seasons and a Podcast. “For instance, we go, ‘Do we really think it would be a good idea for the Community movie to be a paintball episode?’ I think it’s one of the first things to rule out because it’s...
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
210K+
Followers
65K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy