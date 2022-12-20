On December 21, Foundation Medicine, Inc, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its FoundationOne Liquid CDx as a companion diagnostic to identify patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R substitutions and are appropriate for treatment with a group of current and future EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors approved by the FDA for this indication. The current therapies for which FoundationOne Liquid CDx is a companion diagnostic under the group approvals are erlotinib, osimertinib, and gefitinib. Moving forward, FoundationOne Liquid CDx will automatically become a companion diagnostic for future tyrosine kinase inhibitors within this group that are approved by the FDA for NSCLC.

