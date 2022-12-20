Read full article on original website
Related
ascopost.com
FDA Approves Mosunetuzumab-axgb, a First-in-Class Bispecific Antibody, in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma
On December 22, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved mosunetuzumab-axgb (Lunsumio) for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. Mosunetuzumab-axgb is a CD20/CD3 T-cell–engaging bispecific antibody and represents a new class of fixed-duration cancer immunotherapy, which is off-the-shelf and will be available in the United States in the coming weeks. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.
ascopost.com
Sotorasib Shows Clinically Meaningful Activity Among Patients With KRAS G12C–Mutated Advanced Pancreatic Cancer
The KRAS G12C inhibitor sotorasib demonstrated clinically meaningful anticancer activity with an acceptable safety profile in heavily pretreated patients with KRAS G12C–mutated metastatic pancreatic cancer, according to a novel study published by Strickler et al in The New England Journal of Medicine. Background. Mutations in KRAS have been known...
ascopost.com
Preexisting Autoimmune Disease and Risk for Cardiovascular Events in Patients Receiving Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Therapy for Cancer
In a single academic hospital network retrospective case-control study reported in JACC: CardioOncology, Lee et al found that patients with vs without preexisting autoimmune disease who received immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy for cancer had significantly increased risk of cardiovascular events. Preexisting autoimmune disease was also associated with significantly higher rates of some noncardiovascular immune-related adverse events.
ascopost.com
Study Finds Medicaid Expansion May Improve Survival Outcomes for Young Adult Patients With Cancer
Researchers have discovered that expanded Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act may lead to better survival outcomes for young adult patients aged 18 to 39 years who have been newly diagnosed with cancer—particularly among those who identify as Hispanic or non-Hispanic Black—according to a new study published by Ji et al in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Additionally, young adult patients with breast cancer and stage IV cancers had pronounced improvements attributable to Affordable Care Act–expanded Medicaid coverage.
ascopost.com
FDA Approves FoundationOne Liquid CDx as a Companion Diagnostic for a Certain Group of Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors
On December 21, Foundation Medicine, Inc, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its FoundationOne Liquid CDx as a companion diagnostic to identify patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R substitutions and are appropriate for treatment with a group of current and future EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors approved by the FDA for this indication. The current therapies for which FoundationOne Liquid CDx is a companion diagnostic under the group approvals are erlotinib, osimertinib, and gefitinib. Moving forward, FoundationOne Liquid CDx will automatically become a companion diagnostic for future tyrosine kinase inhibitors within this group that are approved by the FDA for NSCLC.
ascopost.com
Quantifying the Population, Clinical, and Scientific Impact of NCTN Research
Clinical trials involving adult patients conducted within the National Cancer Institute’s National Clinical Trials Network (NCTN) over the past 4 decades are estimated to have extended the lives of U.S. patients with cancer by at least 14.2 million patient-years, according to a new study published by Joseph M. Unger, PhD, and colleagues in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Importantly, the researchers estimated that the costs of those gains were quite modest: roughly $326 in federal investment for each patient-year added.
ascopost.com
Study Examines Genitourinary Cancer Trends, Disparities in the United States
New findings revealed that the highest mortality rates for prostate cancer among White male patients were found in the Western United States—including California—despite low incidence rates, according to a new study published by Schafer et al in European Urology. However, when compared with White male patients, Black male patients had approximately 70% to 110% higher incidence and mortality rates for prostate cancer overall across the United States. The new study also showed persistent sociodemographic disparities and unfavorable trends in incidence or mortality for all four major genitourinary cancers (bladder, kidney, prostate, and testicular) for male and female patients across the United States.
ascopost.com
Associations Between CDH1 Germline Variants and Hereditary Diffuse Gastric Cancer Syndrome Cancer Phenotypes
In a study reported in The Lancet Oncology, Garcia-Pelaez and colleagues found that presence of germline truncating pathogenic variants or likely pathogenic variants of CDH1 were associated with hereditary diffuse gastric cancer (HDGC) tumor risk syndrome–related cancer phenotypes (lobular breast cancer, diffuse gastric cancer, and gastric cancer), with no apparent association of these phenotypes with CDH1 missense variants of unknown significance (VUS). Expansion of criteria for the lobular breast cancer phenotype was proposed to account for cases associated with CDH1 PV/LPVs that did not meet the 2020 clinical criteria for HDGC.
ascopost.com
FORTE Trial of Carfilzomib-Containing Induction, Consolidation, and Maintenance in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma: Subgroup Analysis by Cytogenetic Risk
In a prespecified analysis of the Italian phase II FORTE trial reported in The Lancet Oncology, Mina et al identified outcomes associated with the number of high-risk cytogenetic abnormalities (HRCAs) across treatment groups receiving carfilzomib-containing induction, consolidation, and maintenance regimens or comparator treatment for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. The FORTE...
ascopost.com
Nivolumab Plus Cabozantinib With or Without Ipilimumab in Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma
As reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by Thomas Yau, MD, and colleagues, findings in a cohort of the phase I/II CheckMate 040 trial indicated the activity of nivolumab/cabozantinib with or without ipilimumab in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. Study Details. In the international open-label trial, 71 patients who...
Comments / 0