Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Phillies Bolster Team With Massive SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Shake Shack Opens in Springfield, PAMarilyn JohnsonSpringfield, PA
Related
Bedminster Township Farm Protected from Future Development Through State Funding
A Bucks County farm is one of several Pennsylvania farm properties that will be protected through government funding. Staff writers for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture wrote about the local farm at BCTV.org. The Matthew P. Goldenberg and Kelly Burland Farm, located in Bedminster Township, is a 106-acre crop and...
cityandstatepa.com
Harvie, Marseglia announce reelection bid for Bucks county commissioners race
The two Democrats on the Bucks County Board of Commissioners are hoping that their record of bipartisanship and fiscal restraint will help earn them another term in office as they look to build off their party’s wins in this year’s midterm elections. Next year’s election will determine whether...
buckscountyherald.com
Theodora Albree Moyer
MOYER, Theodora Albree Moyer (“Tat”) of Bucks County, Pa., passed away peacefully from natural causes at Cedarbrook Fountainhill Senior Care in Bethlehem, Pa., on Dec. 16, 2022. She is survived by her sons Brett, his partner Jacqui Duong, David, and Jon, and his wife Juhie, along with nine...
PA Just Protected 30 Farms From Development, One Is In Chester County
A Chester County farm.Photo byChester County Planning Commission. Pennsylvania protected 2,478 acres on 30 farms in 18 counties from future residential, or commercial development, investing more than $8.9 million in state, county, local, and nonprofit dollars in protecting prime farmland for the future. One is in Chester County.
buckscountyherald.com
Second reel of 1933 Upper Black Eddy-Milford Bridge work released
The bi-state Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) plans to post another reel of archival silent movie footage from the 1933-34 construction of the current-day steel-truss Upper Black Eddy-Milford Bridge. This is the second reel of 16 mm film stock recorded during the summer of 1933 at the bridge...
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks County farm part of state’s recent preservation efforts
Pennsylvania this month has protected 2,478 acres on 30 farms in 18 counties from future residential, or commercial development, investing more than $8.9 million in state, county, local and nonprofit dollars in protecting prime farmland for the future. Pennsylvania ends 2022 continuing to lead the nation, having protected 170 farms...
buckscountyherald.com
Neila Weimer
Neila Weimer of Doylestown, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 in Mercer Hill at Doylestown. She was 84. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late Neil and Edna (Stroud) Chapman, Neila resided in Solebury Township before moving to Doylestown in 1997. Neila received a bachelor’s degree in education...
sanatogapost.com
Lower Salford Upgrade Earns Traffic Signal Grant
HARRISBURG PA – Lower Salford will soon receive a payback for a traffic technology upgrade on Sumneytown Pike, thanks to a grant provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. PennDOT awarded $234,720 to the township as a reimbursement to install “an adaptive signal system and connection” to the department’s...
doylestownborough.net
ATTENTION DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH WARD TWO RESIDENTS
The Borough of Doylestown is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on Borough Council for Ward 2, for a term ending December 31, 2023. Residents of Ward 2 who have lived there on or prior to December 19, 2022, and are interested in serving should submit a letter of interest and a resume to the attention of John H. Davis, Manager, Doylestown Borough, 10 Doyle St., Doylestown, Pa., 18901. Applications will be accepted until December 31, 2022.
buckscountyherald.com
Marian E. Lownes
Marian E. Lownes, of Doylestown, Pa., passed away on Dec. 12, 2022. She was 74. Marian has been a resident of Newtown for 71 years, and a lifelong resident of Bucks County. She was the devoted daughter to the late Harold W. and Ethel Luff Lownes, dear sister to Virginia Holmes, Sally DelMar (Dan), Phyllis Lownes, and brother Daniel Lownes (Sharon); and a loving family of cousins, nieces and nephews.
buckscountyherald.com
Frances Levy Finkle
Frances Levy Finkle, 95, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at Lakeview Pine Run in Doylestown, Pa. Born and raised in Trenton, N.J., Frances lived for many years in New Hope, Pa., and Lambertville, N.J. She was a devoted mother of three children and wife of Abraham Finkle, owner of Jos. Finkle & Son Inc. in Lambertville, N.J.
buckscountyherald.com
John Anastasi: From the Editor’s Desk
In the best community newspapers, mutual trust and respect are foundational elements of a symbiotic relationship between the journalists and the readers they serve. Readers get what they deserve — news without an agenda, lifestyle content that helps them love where they live, sports coverage that reaches beyond wins and loses to celebrate our kids’ hard work and dedication, and a place of their own to submit letters to the editor and guest opinions. The newspapers get the privilege of telling their community’s stories and, of course, the means to continue doing that well.
buckscountyherald.com
Willard J. Remphrey Jr.
Willard “Will” James Remphrey Jr., age 85, of Doylestown, Pa., passed on Sept. 2, 2022. Willard was predeceased by his beloved wife of 59 years, Irene Ochs Remphrey (2018), and is survived by his children, Karen Cameron and her husband William, and Keven Remphrey and his wife Bella. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Allison, Adam, Jessica and Jillian.
morethanthecurve.com
Numerous power outages across the region including three significant ones locally
PECO’s Outage Map shows numerous power outages, mostly small ones, popping up across the region including in the area MoreThanTheCurve.com focuses on. According to PECO, there are 106 accounts without power in Conshohocken, 161 in Plymouth Township, and 47 in Whitemarsh Township. There are no outages in West Conshohocken.
Upworthy
Lesbian couple makes history in Pennsylvania by being crowned prom royalty
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 23, 2021. It has since been updated. As a same-sex couple from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Carly Levy and Courtney Steiner didn't think they stood any chance of being crowned as the prom court winners. In fact, the two Pennridge High School seniors were surprised when they found out their names were even on the ballot. "I was nervous that Pennridge wouldn't let it happen, or they would get backlash, or there would be threats because, you know, you have to expect that when you're a little different from everybody else," Levy, who's been in a relationship with Steiner since March, told Courier Times.
Bristol Businessman Played Key Role In Bucks Gun-Trafficking Gang, DA Says
The owner of a Bristol business faces more gun charges than anyone in recent Bucks County history after detectives seized "dozens" of firearms and partially assembled "ghost guns" from his home, authorities say. Prosecutors say Russell Byron Norton, 32, of Bensalem, played a key role in the Pentz organization, a...
Investigation underway after racist, inappropriate images found at Montgomery County high school
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway into racist and inappropriate images found at a high school in Montgomery County. The incident happened at Upper Moreland High School on Tuesday evening. A visiting boys basketball team from Cheltenham reportedly found the images written on a dry-erase board in the visiting locker room. Upper Moreland School District officials say the incident does not represent the school community and that nondiscrimination is a focus across all schools, classrooms and facilities.
phillyvoice.com
Parents of Pennsylvania girl, whose hair got tangled in Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine, file lawsuit in Scranton
The parents of a girl whose hair got caught in a ticket machine at a Pennsylvania Chuck E. Cheese have sued the Bucks County company that manufactures the equipment for the family entertainment and pizza chain. Attorneys filed the lawsuit in Scranton last week on behalf of the couple from...
buckscountyherald.com
Trenton café lauded as local favorite
Skil-Lit Café was chosen by the Trenton Eat Local Club as its favorite restaurant of 2022. The new Trenton, N.J., brunch and lunch spot was lauded for its vibe, food and friendly staff. Runners-up for 2022 included The Blue Danube (Eastern European cuisine), Ceaser’s Italian Restaurant (new restaurant), Cooper’s...
Amidst Evolution of Local Booze, Craft-Cocktail Veteran Lauds Her Pottstown-Based Distillery’s Business Plan
Jennifer Sabatino, inset, is the director of bar operations for Pottstown-based Manatawny Still Works.Photo byManatawny Still Works. Craft-cocktail veteran Jennifer Sabatino made a name for herself at East Passyunk’s Stateside, where she built out an ambitious bar program that accompanied the local, seasonal food menu, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Comments / 0