ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckscountyherald.com

Theodora Albree Moyer

MOYER, Theodora Albree Moyer (“Tat”) of Bucks County, Pa., passed away peacefully from natural causes at Cedarbrook Fountainhill Senior Care in Bethlehem, Pa., on Dec. 16, 2022. She is survived by her sons Brett, his partner Jacqui Duong, David, and Jon, and his wife Juhie, along with nine...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Second reel of 1933 Upper Black Eddy-Milford Bridge work released

The bi-state Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) plans to post another reel of archival silent movie footage from the 1933-34 construction of the current-day steel-truss Upper Black Eddy-Milford Bridge. This is the second reel of 16 mm film stock recorded during the summer of 1933 at the bridge...
MILFORD, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County farm part of state’s recent preservation efforts

Pennsylvania this month has protected 2,478 acres on 30 farms in 18 counties from future residential, or commercial development, investing more than $8.9 million in state, county, local and nonprofit dollars in protecting prime farmland for the future. Pennsylvania ends 2022 continuing to lead the nation, having protected 170 farms...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Neila Weimer

Neila Weimer of Doylestown, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 in Mercer Hill at Doylestown. She was 84. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late Neil and Edna (Stroud) Chapman, Neila resided in Solebury Township before moving to Doylestown in 1997. Neila received a bachelor’s degree in education...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Lower Salford Upgrade Earns Traffic Signal Grant

HARRISBURG PA – Lower Salford will soon receive a payback for a traffic technology upgrade on Sumneytown Pike, thanks to a grant provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. PennDOT awarded $234,720 to the township as a reimbursement to install “an adaptive signal system and connection” to the department’s...
LOWER SALFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
doylestownborough.net

ATTENTION DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH WARD TWO RESIDENTS

The Borough of Doylestown is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on Borough Council for Ward 2, for a term ending December 31, 2023. Residents of Ward 2 who have lived there on or prior to December 19, 2022, and are interested in serving should submit a letter of interest and a resume to the attention of John H. Davis, Manager, Doylestown Borough, 10 Doyle St., Doylestown, Pa., 18901. Applications will be accepted until December 31, 2022.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Marian E. Lownes

Marian E. Lownes, of Doylestown, Pa., passed away on Dec. 12, 2022. She was 74. Marian has been a resident of Newtown for 71 years, and a lifelong resident of Bucks County. She was the devoted daughter to the late Harold W. and Ethel Luff Lownes, dear sister to Virginia Holmes, Sally DelMar (Dan), Phyllis Lownes, and brother Daniel Lownes (Sharon); and a loving family of cousins, nieces and nephews.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Frances Levy Finkle

Frances Levy Finkle, 95, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at Lakeview Pine Run in Doylestown, Pa. Born and raised in Trenton, N.J., Frances lived for many years in New Hope, Pa., and Lambertville, N.J. She was a devoted mother of three children and wife of Abraham Finkle, owner of Jos. Finkle & Son Inc. in Lambertville, N.J.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

John Anastasi: From the Editor’s Desk

In the best community newspapers, mutual trust and respect are foundational elements of a symbiotic relationship between the journalists and the readers they serve. Readers get what they deserve — news without an agenda, lifestyle content that helps them love where they live, sports coverage that reaches beyond wins and loses to celebrate our kids’ hard work and dedication, and a place of their own to submit letters to the editor and guest opinions. The newspapers get the privilege of telling their community’s stories and, of course, the means to continue doing that well.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Willard J. Remphrey Jr.

Willard “Will” James Remphrey Jr., age 85, of Doylestown, Pa., passed on Sept. 2, 2022. Willard was predeceased by his beloved wife of 59 years, Irene Ochs Remphrey (2018), and is survived by his children, Karen Cameron and her husband William, and Keven Remphrey and his wife Bella. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Allison, Adam, Jessica and Jillian.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Upworthy

Lesbian couple makes history in Pennsylvania by being crowned prom royalty

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 23, 2021. It has since been updated. As a same-sex couple from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Carly Levy and Courtney Steiner didn't think they stood any chance of being crowned as the prom court winners. In fact, the two Pennridge High School seniors were surprised when they found out their names were even on the ballot. "I was nervous that Pennridge wouldn't let it happen, or they would get backlash, or there would be threats because, you know, you have to expect that when you're a little different from everybody else," Levy, who's been in a relationship with Steiner since March, told Courier Times.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Investigation underway after racist, inappropriate images found at Montgomery County high school

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway into racist and inappropriate images found at a high school in Montgomery County. The incident happened at Upper Moreland High School on Tuesday evening. A visiting boys basketball team from Cheltenham reportedly found the images written on a dry-erase board in the visiting locker room. Upper Moreland School District officials say the incident does not represent the school community and that nondiscrimination is a focus across all schools, classrooms and facilities.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Trenton café lauded as local favorite

Skil-Lit Café was chosen by the Trenton Eat Local Club as its favorite restaurant of 2022. The new Trenton, N.J., brunch and lunch spot was lauded for its vibe, food and friendly staff. Runners-up for 2022 included The Blue Danube (Eastern European cuisine), Ceaser’s Italian Restaurant (new restaurant), Cooper’s...
TRENTON, NJ
MONTCO.Today

Amidst Evolution of Local Booze, Craft-Cocktail Veteran Lauds Her Pottstown-Based Distillery’s Business Plan

Jennifer Sabatino, inset, is the director of bar operations for Pottstown-based Manatawny Still Works.Photo byManatawny Still Works. Craft-cocktail veteran Jennifer Sabatino made a name for herself at East Passyunk’s Stateside, where she built out an ambitious bar program that accompanied the local, seasonal food menu, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
POTTSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy