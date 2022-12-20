Read full article on original website
Kamp to lead the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa
Sunni Kamp has been named Director of the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa. The Foundations are affiliates of the Omaha Community Foundation, serving Audubon, Cass, Crawford, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page and Shelby counties. “Sunni is a dynamic, proven leader with a true passion for serving the people of Iowa....
Stanton BB sweeps F-M
The Stanton Viqueens remain undefeated after posting two Corner Conference wins last week. Stanton defeated Essex 70-19 on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the road. The Viqueens took little time building a commanding lead, 23-6 by the end of the first quarter, and never looked back. “Tonight, some of our best...
Tri-demic hitting schools hard
Area schools have been seeing an uptick in illnesses in recent weeks. In some cases, there have been enough absences to warrant school closures in an effort to slow down the spread of disease. At the Red Oak District, superintendent Ron Lorenz said there have been a number of absences.
More than 11 million to local housing trust funds to advance housing priorities
The Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors recently announced the award of a total of more than $11 million in grants to 26 Local Housing Trust Funds to support local housing initiatives. The grant awards are made available through the Local Housing Trust Fund program and are expected to assist 2,390 families.
