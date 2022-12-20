ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
redoakexpress.com

Kamp to lead the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa

Sunni Kamp has been named Director of the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa. The Foundations are affiliates of the Omaha Community Foundation, serving Audubon, Cass, Crawford, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page and Shelby counties. “Sunni is a dynamic, proven leader with a true passion for serving the people of Iowa....
IOWA STATE
redoakexpress.com

Stanton BB sweeps F-M

The Stanton Viqueens remain undefeated after posting two Corner Conference wins last week. Stanton defeated Essex 70-19 on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the road. The Viqueens took little time building a commanding lead, 23-6 by the end of the first quarter, and never looked back. “Tonight, some of our best...
STANTON, IA
redoakexpress.com

Tri-demic hitting schools hard

Area schools have been seeing an uptick in illnesses in recent weeks. In some cases, there have been enough absences to warrant school closures in an effort to slow down the spread of disease. At the Red Oak District, superintendent Ron Lorenz said there have been a number of absences.
RED OAK, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy