VICTIM IN FATAL CRASH IDENTIFIED
More information has been released concerning a fatal crash that happened Thursday morning in Center Township. Indiana County coroner Jerry Overman Jr announced that 25-year-old Andrew David Johnston of Home was killed in the crash that happened at 7:52 a.m. yesterday. According to state police, Johnston was driving a Chevy Silverado on Route 954 just east of Snyder Road in Center Township when a 2000 Toyota Tundra coming in the opposite direction failed to negotiate a right hand curve in the roadway, crossed the center line and collided head on with the other truck. It’s believed that the Toyota went out of control due to slick road conditions.
Pa. teen arrested, charged with stabbing, choking her mother
A Cambria County teen has been arrested after reportedly attacking her mother, according to the Johnstown police department. WJAC reports that officers were dispatched to a home on Boyd Avenue in Johnstown after the mother of 18-year-old Serenity Conahan called to report she had been stabbed. Upon arrival, police found the victim with a stab wound on her wrist, laceration on her neck and other minor injuries.
abc23.com
10th Ave Fatal Accident Update
The identity of the person who died in a crash in Blair County has been revealed. Blair County Coronor Patty Ross says , 22 Year old Collie Brown was driving at a high rate of speed. On the 1100 Block of 10th Avenue In Altoona this morning. When the vehicle...
16-year-old in custody, charged with homicide in shooting death of Monessen teen
A 16-year-old charged in the November shooting death of a Monessen teen has been arrested. Terry Newton surrendered to authorities Wednesday, according to Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli. He was wanted for Nov. 29 shooting of 16-year-old Amari Altomore. According to court documents, Newton and Altomore were playing...
Pittsburgh man charged with attempted homicide after police say he intentionally struck man with car
A Pittsburgh man was placed in the Allegheny County Jail and denied bail after police say he intentionally hit another man with his car. Harmar Township police were called to the area of Russellton and Hite roads just after 10 p.m. Wednesday for a man who was run over by a car. Police said they found the man still under the car when they arrived.
fox8tv.com
Fatal Rt219 Accident Update
The identity of the man killed in yesterday’s crash along 219 has been revealed this evening. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees identified the man as 63-year-oldRricky Baxter of South Fork Borough. Lees says a preliminary investigation indicates that Baxter was driving in the wrong direction but officials are uncertain...
Man killed in Clearfield County crash involving military vehicle
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was killed Wednesday in a crash that involved a military vehicle in Clearfield County, according to police. Borough police said in a news release that Clearfield EMS were dispatched for a two-vehicle crash at the State Route 879 and Spruce Street intersection at 9:11 a.m. A preliminary investigation was […]
Multiple shooting arrests in the greater Pittsburgh area Wednesday
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with homicide in connection with a shooting last month. Terry Newton was taken into custody Wednesday for the shooting of Monessen High School football player.
WJAC TV
wdadradio.com
NO ONE HURT IN REDBANK TOWNSHIP CRASH
State Police have released details about a vehicle accident in Red Bank Township in neighboring Armstrong County. The crash happened on Tuesday at 9:38 p.m. on Route 536 near Salem road. Laura L Varner of New Bethlehem was driving West on 536 when she lost control of her vehicle in a curve, and struck a concrete barrier causing disabling damage to the entire front end of her Dodge Durango.
wdadradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATING WEDNESDAY MORNING THEFT
Indiana Borough Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for an incident of theft Wednesday morning. Officers say someone stole a parking mechanism from a parking meter along the 700 block of School Street. They do not say what time the theft occurred. Anyone with...
wdadradio.com
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH POLICE LOOKING FOR STOLEN CAR
According to Blairsville Borough Police, the vehicle was found at or about 12:42 p.m., parked along McArthur Street in Blairsville. Blairsville Borough Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspects responsible for a vehicle theft that happened between Wednesday evening and this morning. Officers say that a...
PA Dad Overdoses 14-Month-Old Son With Fentanyl: Authorities
A Pennsylvania dad appears to be spending the holidays behind bars after he was charged when his 14-month-old son was rushed to the emergency room for "overdose-related injuries," and found to have fentanyl in his system, authorities say. Dillon Edward Zack, 28, of the 500 block of Cleveland Street, Lilly...
wdadradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATING HIT AND RUN
Indiana Borough Police are investigating a hit and run that happened early Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched at that time for an accident at the intersection of South 5th and Washington streets, as a vehicle went off the road and hit a fire hydrant there before fleeing the scene. Anyone with information on the accident should call Indiana Borough Police at 724-349-2121.
wdadradio.com
HOMER CITY MAN FOUND GUILTY IN AUGUST 2021 INCIDENT INVOLVING METH
A Homer City man was found guilty of charges related to an incident in August of 2021. Indiana County district attorney Robert Manzi announced on Tuesday that 31-year-old Charles Ross of Homer City was found guilty of aggravated assault, attempting to cause or causing bodily injury to a state trooper and resisting arrest. Police say on August 7th of last year, state troopers were called out for an intoxicated and erratic individual near the Blairsville Eagles club. Ross told police that he was under the influence of methamphetamine, and then tried to run across the highway in an effort to get himself hit by a car. When police took him into custody, he resisted a rest for a lengthy period of time and attempted to kick state troopers, eventually hitting one in the face.
Person killed in head-on car crash in Washington County
NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was killed in a head-on car crash in Washington County on Wednesday morning. According to the Washington County Office of the Coroner, the crash happened near the intersection of Thomas Road and Springdale Road in North Strabane Township at around 8:46 p.m.
wtae.com
Man dies after being struck by car while jogging in Lawrence County
A 67-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Neshannock Township, Lawrence County. The incident happened just before 5 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Wilmington Road and Nesbitt Road. First responders found the man unconscious at the scene. He was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital...
Woman charged with DUI after crash with kids in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman is facing charges after Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said she was under the influence of alcohol when she crashed her SUV with three kids inside. Troopers from the PSP Bedford station were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash and were told by EMTs that the driver, […]
