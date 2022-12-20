Read full article on original website
Related
France Team Mocking Lionel Messi Resurfaces After Argentina World Cup Win
Messi has been slammed for not stopping his Argentina teammates making fun of his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappé but he was the subject of a song sung by the French team in 2018.
Soccer-Messi to spend Christmas with Suarez in Rosario
Dec 22 (Reuters) - After winning the World Cup and enjoying the celebrations back home in Argentina, Lionel Messi headed to his native Rosario to spend the Christmas holidays with his family and friends, including Uruguay striker Luis Suarez.
Mexico goalkeeper Ochoa returns to Europe with Salernitana
SALERNO, Italy (AP) — Fresh off a solid performance at his fifth World Cup, Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is going back to Europe after signing a contract with Serie A club Salernitana. Salernitana announced Friday that Ochoa had signed a deal through the end of the season with an...
game-news24.com
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Comments / 0