Reuters

Soccer-Messi to spend Christmas with Suarez in Rosario

Dec 22 (Reuters) - After winning the World Cup and enjoying the celebrations back home in Argentina, Lionel Messi headed to his native Rosario to spend the Christmas holidays with his family and friends, including Uruguay striker Luis Suarez.
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.

