Surprise city offices to close for holiday

Surprise city offices, including Surprise City Hall will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday.

All offices will be open on Friday, Dec. 23, however. The offices will reopen after the holiday on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The city's dropoff recycling facility will be closed Dec. 24.

Also due to the holiday, city of Surprise trash customers only will have a modified collection schedule that will postpone collection by one day.

There will be no service on Monday, Dec. 26. Collection will resume on Dec. 27.

Call 623-222-1900.