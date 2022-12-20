Packers rookie WRs Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson turn potential into production against Rams

Maybe it’s a tad late, but the potential of rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs has finally turned into production. Aaron Rodgers talked about the expectations of a young wide receiver room during the summer, and they were met in last night’s 24-12 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

“I like production over potential,” Rodgers said in June. “We have some production, but we have a lot of potential. We need to temper expectations and heighten accountability.”

Watson and Doubs were Green Bay’s two most productive receivers against the Rams, combining for nine catches totaling 101 yards. It was the first time both receivers had taken the field together since Week 9 and the first time the Packers had both of their rookie receivers healthy and playing with confidence.

Doubs made his return against Los Angeles after an ankle injury sidelined him for four games. In just 23 snaps, he posted a team-high 55 yards on five receptions, including four catches resulting in first downs. Doubs’ smooth routing running and ability to separate was something the offense had been missing in his absence.

“I was happy to get him out there; he’s a very crisp route runner,” said Rodgers.

“It was great to see him back out there,” Matt LaFleur echoed. “You can certainly see his route-running ability, how effortless it is when he catches the football.”

While Doubs was out, he watched Watson emerge into a dynamic threat within the offense and a touchdown machine. Prior to his injury, Doubs and Watson had only been on the field together for 52 snaps. While Doubs was eager to make his return to the field, he was also excited to join forces with his fellow rookie, who was red hot.

“Yeah, I’m looking forward to it,” Doubs said leading up to the Rams’ game. “Christian’s been balling, and I can’t wait to be out there with him because we’ve been looking forward to that opportunity.”

Watson was Green Bay’s leading receiver with 313 yards on 15 catches while totaling eight touchdowns during an impressive four-game stretch. Unfortunately, a missed hand signal prevented Watson from finding the endzone against Los Angeles, but he did deliver a key block that helped Aaron Jones cross the goal line to go up by 18 points in the third quarter.

After a month of stardom, a slow start limited Watson to only one target in the first half on Monday. However, he would eventually get back on track by catching a pair of passes for 10 and 15 yards on the team’s next drive, which ended in a touchdown. Watson’s day ended with him catching four of his six targets for 46 yards – his lowest total since Week 9 – although getting the win is more important.

“Just to be able to contribute in any way is satisfying, especially in a win, and that’s all that matters to me,” Watson said postgame.

A second straight win for the Packers has them sitting at 6-8, and their playoff hopes are improving ever so slightly. Even better, their offense is clicking at the right time, and their rookie receivers are turning their potential into much-needed production. Green Bay still has its focus on this season, but even LaFleur admitted that the futures are very bright for Watson and Doubs.

“Both of those guys have come a long way, but I still think there’s much more in front of them, so that’s really exciting.”