Man charged with murder of 68-year-old woman

By Ted Hennessey
 3 days ago

A man has been charged with the murder of a 68-year-old woman found dead in an East Sussex town.

Police who attended an address in Connaught Road, Eastbourne , at 6.45pm on Sunday after a report of concerns for the welfare of a woman found Sabrina Cooper dead at the scene.

Tony King, 59, of Cornfield Terrace, who was known to Ms Cooper, was arrested on Monday morning and charged with one count of murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers, of Sussex Police , said: “Our thoughts are with Sabrina’s family and friends at this difficult time. We are supporting them and keeping them updated on the progress of this fast-moving investigation.

“We understand this incident will also cause upset and concern in the community, and I would like to reassure people that this is being treated as an isolated incident involving people known to each other, and with no threat to the wider public.

“We have already completed extensive inquiries and this has resulted in a person being arrested and charged within 48 hours of police initially attending the address.

“Those inquiries will continue as the case progresses through the court, and we encourage anyone with concerns or information relating to what happened to get in touch with us.”

Members of the public can report information to police by calling 101 quoting Operation Dorsal. Alternatively, report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.

