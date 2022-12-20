Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
Explore the Abandoned Honeymoon Resort Hiding in Pennsylvania's Pocono MountainsTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Local DAR chapter hosts Wreaths Across America event in EastonLauren JessopEaston, PA
Noelle, a Christmas Show for Grownups Opens Tonight at the Ice House in BethlehemDenise SheltonBethlehem, PA
Related
Phillipsburg basketball celebrates Fisher with ceremony and two lopsided wins
Tom Fisher was surprised. The recently retired Phillipsburg High School athletic director got a call that his successor, Kyle Fleming, was in hot water. Fisher, who has kept regular contact with Fleming, could hardly believe it, but he reflected upon the worst-case scenarios. Was it a player eligibility screw-up? Would the Stateliners successful football season be forfeited?
Here are the first Wrestlers of the Week of the season
It’s wrestling awards time again. Each week, we’ll honor a Wrestler of the Week from our New Jersey coverage area, the Colonial League, and the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference, and honorable mentions. A word here: there are often many deserving athletes of these honors. At times, all being (reasonably)...
N.J. girls basketball: Warren Hills has 4 starters back, Phillipsburg brings strong guard play
There’s a new head coach for the Warren Hills girls basketball team this season, but there’s still plenty that’s the same for the Blue Streaks. The new leader of the program is former assistant Michael Howey and Warren Hills also has four starters returning this season.
Phillipsburg’s big tribute to Tom Fisher fits the man perfectly
To generations of local fans, athletes and observers, Tom Fisher stood for Phillipsburg. Whether as boys basketball coach or athletic director, Fisher ruled over Stateliners sports – quite literally, in many cases, due to his height – in a way few coaches or administrators ever will.
Lehigh drops a spot in NWCA poll
Lehigh’s wrestlers own an almost-unique distinction in this week’s NWCA poll. The Mountain Hawks are in the Top 25, at No. 20, despite a losing record at 4-5. Only No. 19 South Dakota State (1-2) also is under .500. Lehigh, which dropped a spot after going 1-2 at...
Allentown Central Catholic girls basketball wins 7th consecutive by handling Nazareth
The Allentown Central Catholic girls basketball team’s season started with a non-conference loss to a strong Easton team in the Downingtown East Tip Off Tournament. Since then, the Vikettes have experienced all victories in their first season playing for coach Kathy Davidowich. The winning continued on Tuesday night as...
Maxwell Football Club announces N.J.’s Mini Max Award winners for 2022
The Maxwell Football Club recently announced New Jersey’s Mini Max Award winner, honoring players across the state for their dedication over this past season. Players were nominated by their coaches and evaluated based on criteria that includes: football performance, academics and community service. The Maxwell Football Club will also...
WATCH: Irvington football sees special senior core sign with Power 5 programs
Wednesday marked the finish line for one of the best senior classes in Irvington football history. The group will see defensive backs Adon Shuler and Nasir Addison play at Notre Dame and Kentucky, respectfully, while wide receiver/defensive lineman Famah Toure is set to take the field at Rutgers in 2023, and he isn’t the first Toure to do so.
Long layoff is no problem for Easton wrestling in win over Emmaus
With its match against Parkland postponed due to weather last week, the Easton wrestling team had to spend 11 days waiting to compete in what should be the heart of the dual meet season. The Rovers didn’t show any signs of rust Wednesday night, winning 11 of 13 bouts to...
National Signing Day, 2022: Full coverage of N.J. football signings and more
The early signing period for high school football players in New Jersey and around the country is upon us. Beginning Wednesday morning and continuing through Friday, players can turn their verbal commitments into official signed letters of intent as the early signing day begins for players on all collegiate levels.
After Almost 100 Years of Games, the Future of This Bucks County Private School’s Football Team Remains Uncertain
A Bucks County private school’s football team might be seeing some significant chances to their operations in the near future. Tom Moore wrote about the school’s team for the Bucks County Courier Times. The George School, located at 1690 Newtown Langhorne Road in Newtown, has a football team...
Everything Greg Schiano said during Signing Day Press Conference
Rutgers signed a class of 19 commits today as the start of the early signing period commenced. This day has taken over as signing day and to get more clarity on the latest additions, head coach Greg Schiano stepped up to the podium for a Wednesday press conference. Here is a look at everything he had to say about those new additions and more.
Gardner Minshew: What Philadelphia Eagles fans might not know about him, but should
The Philadelphia Eagles were soaring their way into a record-setting season under the play of MVP candidate Jalen Hurts. He was having a breakout second year as the Eagles quarterback when he got slammed to the frozen ground of Soldier Field and sprained his shoulder against the Chicago Bears. Enter...
Eagles’ coach on Gardner Minshew starting vs. Cowboys: He can make defenses ‘look silly’
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew stood at his locker with his backpack slung on his shoulder, itching to end the interviews so he could study more for Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. On Thursday morning, head coach Nick Sirianni announced that Hurts would not play...
This Amazing Town Is Actually The Oldest In New Jersey
We have so much amazing history here in New Jersey and every once in a while it’s nice to step back and appreciate the great things around us, like the oldest town in all of the Garden State. Do you know which New Jersey town is the oldest? There...
Giants, Eagles coordinators gain momentum as head coach candidates
And with that, new head coaches will emerge among the 32 teams in the NFL. So who could we see running a team soon?. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports “Top candidates whose names you’ll hear include 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Eagles coordinators...
Why Eagles starting Gardner Minshew vs. Cowboys makes a lot of sense
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has started every game this season and has led the Eagles to an NFL-best 13-1 record. However, when the team travels to Texas to take on an NFC East rival, they will be doing so with Hurts watching the game instead of helping to decide the outcome.
Will Eagles start Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew Saturday vs. Cowboys? (PHOTOS)
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has a tough one to make as Philadelphia gets ready to head to Arlington, Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve at AT&T Stadium. Does he go with MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, who’s recovering from a shoulder injury?. Or does he play...
These 4 Local Spots Make List Of NJs Greatest Italian Restaurants
One thing south jersey has, is a ton of great options for Italian food and some great Italian restaurants. Heading out to an Italian restaurant is an experience and everyone has their favorite spots, but which ones are truly the best?. NJ.com recently ranked the top 50 greatest Italian restaurants...
Amazing! The Oldest High School in New Jersey is Among Most Historic in America
When it comes to history here in the United States, New Jersey usually has a hand in it. As one of the original colonies, New Jersey is a part of the nation's history and when it comes to education, there's no surprise we have deep history here in the Garden State.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
80K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 4