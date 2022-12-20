ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

Phillipsburg basketball celebrates Fisher with ceremony and two lopsided wins

Tom Fisher was surprised. The recently retired Phillipsburg High School athletic director got a call that his successor, Kyle Fleming, was in hot water. Fisher, who has kept regular contact with Fleming, could hardly believe it, but he reflected upon the worst-case scenarios. Was it a player eligibility screw-up? Would the Stateliners successful football season be forfeited?
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Lehigh drops a spot in NWCA poll

Lehigh’s wrestlers own an almost-unique distinction in this week’s NWCA poll. The Mountain Hawks are in the Top 25, at No. 20, despite a losing record at 4-5. Only No. 19 South Dakota State (1-2) also is under .500. Lehigh, which dropped a spot after going 1-2 at...
BETHLEHEM, PA
National Signing Day, 2022: Full coverage of N.J. football signings and more

The early signing period for high school football players in New Jersey and around the country is upon us. Beginning Wednesday morning and continuing through Friday, players can turn their verbal commitments into official signed letters of intent as the early signing day begins for players on all collegiate levels.
Everything Greg Schiano said during Signing Day Press Conference

Rutgers signed a class of 19 commits today as the start of the early signing period commenced. This day has taken over as signing day and to get more clarity on the latest additions, head coach Greg Schiano stepped up to the podium for a Wednesday press conference. Here is a look at everything he had to say about those new additions and more.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Easton, PA
