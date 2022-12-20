Read full article on original website
Fourth arrest in fatal Facebook sale shooting in Bronx: police
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A fourth suspect was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of a man during a May meet-up to sell a motorcycle in Mott Haven, police said. Junior Liriano Nunez, 30, is charged with a single count of murder in connection to the deadly May 18 shooting of Jefferson Hernandez, […]
42-year-old man fatally shot in fight outside NYC club, cops say
A 42-year-old man was gunned down during a fight outside a Bronx club late Thursday, cops said. Jeffrey Pierre was squabbling with another man outside the Last Stop Bar & Grill on White Plains Road near East 240th Street in Wakefield just before midnight when a third person who wasn’t involved in the clash opened fire at him, authorities said. Cops responding to a 911 call found Pierre with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, police said. He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, cops said. No arrests have been made. Police said Friday morning that they did not know...
Man robbed at knifepoint inside apartment in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) – Two robbers broke into a man’s apartment and robbed him at knifepoint in the Bronx earlier this month, police said on Friday. Two suspects broke into a 29-year-old man’s apartment, near Grant Highway at 4:25 a.m. in the Bronx on Dec. 11, according to the NYPD. While inside the apartment, the muggers robbed the victim at knifepoint and stole his wallet before running out of the building, police said.
Huntington Station Man Gets 13 Years in Attempted Kidnapping
A Huntington Station man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison in the attempted kidnapping of his girlfriend. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said Friday that on March 6, Kenyonne Fleurinay, 23, abducted his 20-year-old girlfriend from America’s Best Value Inn in Read More ...
VIDEO: Suspects pistol-whip man, 28, in Queens home invasion robbery
Police are looking to identify two men wanted for pistol-whipping a man during a home invasion robbery at his Queens home earlier this week, authorities said.
Teen accused of shooting off-duty NYPD cop sleeping in his car in East Harlem nearly a year ago
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting an off-duty NYPD officer in the head while he was sleeping in his car in Manhattan nearly a year ago, authorities said Thursday. The teen was indicted on Monday on charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment in connection to […]
Man wanted for assaulting another man at Smithtown bar
Police say the victim was at Illusions Bar and Lounge on West Main Street on Nov. 20 when he was involved in a fight with the suspect.
Man with bat and pit bull goes on rampage in Harlem restaurant, chokes woman, stabs 2 staff
Police are searching for a man who attacked the staff of a Harlem restaurant with a baseball bat, a pit bull and a sharp object on Friday. The man entered Teddy’s Bar and Grill on 2nd Avenue near East 112th Street around 11:30 p.m.
Man Who Hid In River Admits To Fatally Shooting Victim 5 Times In Westchester County: DA
A man who hid from police in a river after fatally shooting a victim five times in Westchester County has admitted to his crimes, officials said. Earlier Report - Man Indicted For Fatal Shooting Of 23-Year-Old Outside Westchester Apartment ComplexYonkers resident Terrence Gonzalez,…
$10K reward offered for info in murders of man, woman found dead in BX burning car
The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of two people found dead inside of a burning car in the Bronx earlier this year.
Cops: Woman Asks to Use Bathroom at Merrick Business, Then Steals $11,000 from Them
First Squad Detectives are investigating a Larceny that occurred on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 8:12 pm in Merrick. According to detectives, an unknown female subject walked into the New Happiness Relax Spa Inc. located at 22 Merrick Avenue and requested to use the restroom. While inside, the female subject...
Man found stabbed to death in Manhattan park
The officers found a 60-year-old man dead with multiple stab wounds.
Would-be robbers hold Brooklyn smoke shop employee at gunpoint: police
Police are searching for three boys or men who held a Brooklyn smoke shop employee at gunpoint but fled before completing the robbery last week.
Police Searching For Suspect Who Stabbed Man In Westchester County
The search is on for a suspect who stabbed a man in the arm in Westchester County, police said. On Monday morning, Dec. 19, a man was stabbed in the arm near Highland Avenue at South Broadway (Route 9A), according to Yonkers Police Lieutenant Dean Politopoulos. The man suffered …
Shots-Fired Incident Leads To Charges For 20-Year-Old Driver, 4 Passengers In Smithtown
A driver and four passengers were apprehended after police said a shots-fired incident at a state park on Long Island led to the discovery of a ghost gun. A State Park Police officer heard gunfire while on patrol in Nissequogue State Park in Smithtown shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, New York State Police reported.
Speedboat Driver Charged In Crash That Killed 18-Year-Old Jet Skier Off Long Island
More than three years after an 18-year-old jet skier was killed in a collision with a speedboat off Long Island, the man who prosecutors say is responsible for her death has been formally charged.Christopher Palma, age 48, of Oceanside, was arraigned on second-degree manslaughter and other charges …
Queens man sentenced to 17 years in prison for posing as teen girl online to extort teen boy
A Queens man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexually exploiting a 14-year-old boy on the internet, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Police again seek tips after 2 legs were found at Bronx sewage facility
HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are again asking for the public’s help after a baby’s legs were found at a Bronx sewage facility a few months ago, officials said Wednesday. Authorities discovered the first leg, possibly from the knee down, at the Hunt’s Point Wastewater Treatment Plant on Ryawa Avenue on Aug. 31 at […]
New Haven man faces charges in Shelton
Police discovered Shelton man intoxicated with a 32-caliber handgun next to him. They recovered a spent bullet in the hallway at an apartment on Center Street last Friday. He faces weapons and other charges.
Five Arrested In Brookville Robbery
The Nassau County Police Department Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of five Hempstead individuals for a burglary that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. According to detectives, members of the Burglary Pattern Team were conducting an investigation and observed a 2021 Volkswagen with a Florida Registration. The vehicle entered Long Island University campus and parked in the southeast lot. Detectives observed four subjects exit the vehicle and walk through a wooded area toward Horse Hill Road. One subject remained in the front passenger’s seat of the vehicle.
