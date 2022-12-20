Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversyAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TXEast Coast TravelerDallas, TX
Finally, The Robots have taken Over: Inside McDonald's new fully-automated restaurantOlu'RemiFort Worth, TX
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Related
Week 4: SBLive/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings
Duncanville puts together an impressive outing in the Bahamas to jump to No. 2.
Breaking down Colorado signee Jaden Milliner-Jones
Desoto High School Safety Jaden Milliner-Jones has never been to Boulder, Colorado, but after new Buffaloes Head Coach Deion Sanders reached out the morning of national signing day telling him he had a spot at CU, it was enough to flip his commitment. By the time he put pen to paper, Milliner-Jones was a buffalo.
MaxPreps
247Sports: Sooners’ persistence pays off, five-star safety Peyton Bowen flips to Oklahoma in stunning turn of events
After months of constant rumors and rumblings surrounding his future, all the Peyton Bowen of Guyer (Denton, Texas) speculation can finally be laid to rest. The longtime Notre Dame commit isn't headed to Eugene, Oregon. He's headed to Norman, Oklahoma. Bowen signed with Oklahoma on Thursday, all but putting an...
fwtx.com
DFW Burger Chain Plans to Expand Locally and Nationally
A Plano-based burger chain just announced it plans on expanding to Fort Worth and beyond. The playfully named Mooyah Burger, Fries & Shakes is gearing up to open several locations in Cowtown and nationwide, according to the Fort Worth Report. This announcement comes a mere month after this locally owned...
247Sports
TCU announces 22 signees on signing day
TCU announced the signing of 22 signees on Wednesday. All but one of the prospects the Frogs had committed signed with the exception of four-star Warren Roberson. Roberson is still committed to the Frogs. In the class, the Frogs signed nine four-stars, headlined by defensive lineman Markis Deal, who is...
arlnow.com
Arlington ranks as No. 2 happiest place in America in new list
Arlington is the second-happiest place in the U.S., according to a new study. The website SmartAsset ranked Arlington No. 2 on its new list of “Where Americans Are Happiest.” The county is second only to the Bay Area city of Sunnyvale, California, and ranks just ahead of Bellevue, Washington, which also happens to have a major Amazon office presence.
saturdaytradition.com
29-year old college football quarterback enters transfer portal
North Texas quarterback Austin Aune is not like most quarterbacks. He threw for an incredible 3,347 yards and 33 touchdowns in the 2022 season and announced Thursday that he would be entering the transfer portal. Here’s what sets him apart. Aune is nearly a decade older than the average college...
fox4news.com
Cowboys pass rusher Sam Williams taken to the hospital after car accident in Plano
PLANO, Texas - Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams was taken to the hospital after a car crash in Plano on Thursday afternoon. Plano police say Williams was traveling south on Preston Road in a Corvette when he crashed into a black Infiniti attempting to turn left onto Towne Square Drive.
Elite CB Malik Muhammad Signs Letter of Intent With Texas Longhorns
South Oak Cliff star Malik Muhammad became the latest signing for the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX
Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
Dallas teachers not banned from saying ‘slavery’ in class
CLAIM: Teachers in the Dallas public school system can no longer say the word “slavery” in class. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The Dallas Independent School District says it hasn’t banned use of the word. The Texas Board of Education said it is not considering curriculum changes that would downplay the role of slavery in American history, either. The statewide teachers’ union says it’s not aware of any other Texas school districts restricting use of the word “slavery.”
kut.org
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
hotelnewsresource.com
Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club in Las Colinas, Texas Sold
Century Golf Partners and HKI America, have teamed up acquire the storied Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club of Las Colinas. Century Golf Partners was founded in 2005 for the purpose of acquiring and managing private clubs, public courses and golf resorts and is the partnership’s Managing Partner. The Club will be managed under its Arnold Palmer Golf Management brand. Century Golf owns and/or operates approximately 50 courses throughout the U.S., including PGA WEST in California (with an affiliate of HKI America) and Walt Disney World Golf in Florida. HKI America and its affiliates currently own 26 golf courses along with distributorships for Baroness turf maintenance equipment and Yamaha golf carts.
dallasexpress.com
No New Year’s Fireworks in Dallas
The New Year is just around the corner, and some local residents may wish to start 2023 with a literal “BANG!”. Before lighting a fuse or firing off a gun, though, be sure you are familiar with city laws and safety guidelines on fireworks and celebratory gunfire. In Dallas,...
Nine members of state champion South Oak Cliff's football team sign with college programs
By Cody Thorn DALLAS - The celebration of a second straight state championship for South Oak Cliff continued into National Signing Day. The Golden Bears had one of the largest signing classes across the Lone Star State, when nine players signed letters of intent. Eight of the nine are staying ...
WFAA
Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?. After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour." This time,...
Sonny Dykes on preparing for the Fiesta Bowl, Max Duggan, TCU National Signing Day
The TCU Horned Frogs are just over a week away from facing the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl. TCU head coach Sonny Dykes joins Shan, RJ, & Bobby to talk about his plan against Michigan, his faith in quarterback Max Duggan, and much more!
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversy
Earlier this month, the global burger giant McDonald's opened a small-format restaurant in Fort Worth to test a new concept. The Fort Worth restaurant features an Order Ahead Lane, which serves mobile-order customers their food through a fully automated conveyor system. McDonald's is calling this a “test-and-learn” phase, and if the concept is successful in this single Fort Worth location, it will be rolled out to other sites in the United States.
luxury-houses.net
Asking For $2.3 Million, This Desirable Home in Dallas Texas Provides Resort Like Living With Both Luxury Indoor And Outdoor Amenities
4206 Alta Vista Lane Home in Dallas, Texas for Sale. 4206 Alta Vista Lane, Dallas, Texas offers fantastic and dreamy resort like living with both amazing indoor and outdoor amenities such as a pool, spa, fountain, outdoor fireplace and oversized kitchen island. This Home in Dallas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,792 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4206 Alta Vista Lane, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Alex Perry (Phone: 214 521 7355) and Elizabeth Wisdom (Phone: 214 244 0181) at Allie Beth Allman & Associates for full support and perfect service.
3 Texas Cities Are Among The Happiest Places In America
SmartAsset compiled a list of the happiest places in America.
Comments / 0