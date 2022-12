Wendy's is readying to open in McKinney. (Community Impact file photo) A new Wendy’s is expected to open on January 17, according to the franchisee’s Director of Operations Chris Trotz. The restaurant, located at 10864 Virginia Parkway, McKinney, is known for its hamburgers and classic side items, such as Baconator fries and chili. The restaurant is currently hiring for part- and full-time positions and all shifts, Trotz said. 888-624-8140 (customer service). www.wendys.com.

